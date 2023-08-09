Racial Injustice Tulsa Massacre Lawsuit

FILE - Damario Solomon-Simmons speaks at a news conference in Tulsa, Okla., on June 2, 2021. Attorneys seeking reparations for three living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre have filed an appeal in the case with the Oklahoma Supreme Court. The appeal was filed Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, after a district court judge in Tulsa dismissed the case last month. Solomon-Simmons says he wants the state's high court to send the case back to district court so that it can proceed. (Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World via AP)

 Stephen Pingry

OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorneys seeking reparations for three living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre filed an appeal in the case with the Oklahoma Supreme Court and said a district court judge erred in dismissing the case last month.

The appeal was filed Friday on behalf of the last known living survivors of the attack, all of whom are now over 100 years old. They are seeking reparations from the city and other defendants for the destruction of the once-thriving Black district known as Greenwood.

