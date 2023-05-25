Aderrien Murry

Aderrien Murry, an 11-year-old Mississippi boy who was shot by a police officer after he called 911 for help, is recovering after being released from the hospital, according to his family.

— Family of Aderrien Murry

An attorney for an 11-year-old Mississippi boy who was shot by a police officer after he called 911 for help is asking for “a full and transparent investigation” of the shooting.

Aderrien Murry is recovering after being released from the hospital, according to his family, who has called for the officer to be fired and charged with the shooting. The boy is traumatized and will require counseling, according to family attorney Carlos Moore.

