Atlanta Schools Superintendent

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring speaks after she was sworn in during a ceremony at Atlanta Public Schools Headquarters in Atlanta on July 1, 2020. — Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File

ATLANTA — Atlanta school board members announced Friday that they're getting rid of district Superintendent Lisa Herring when her contract ends next year.

Atlanta Public Schools Board Chair Eshé Collins, in a statement, didn't explain why the board decided to not renew Herring's contract after it ends June 30, 2024.

The Associated Press

