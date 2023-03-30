From left, Caroline Ouko and Leon Ochieng, mother and older brother of Irvo Otieno, react near the casket during the celebration of life for Irvo Otieno at First Baptist Church in North Chesterfield, Va., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Irvo Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man, died after he was pinned to the floor by seven sheriff's deputies and several others while he was being admitted to a mental hospital. (Eva Russo/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)