Ralph Yarl-Wrong House

FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl. Four months after he was shot in the head after showing up at the wrong house to pick up his brothers, Ralph Yarl has begun his senior year in high school. Next week, the man accused of shooting him is in court. Yarl's aunt told the Kansas City Star, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, that the 17-year-old had a busy summer, but was ready for the return to classes. (Ben Crump Law via AP, file)

 HONS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four months after he was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell at the wrong house to pick up his brothers, Ralph Yarl has begun his senior year in high school.

Next week, the man accused of shooting him will be in court.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.