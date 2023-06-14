Army Base Renaming Fort Johnson

A sign at west Louisiana U.S. Army base displays the base's new name in n Vernon Parish, Louisiana, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The former Fort Polk on Tuesday formally became Fort Johnson, named for a Black World War I hero. (Crystal Stevenson/The American Press via AP)

 Crystal Stevenson

FORT JOHNSON, La. — A U.S. Army base in western Louisiana was renamed Tuesday to honor Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a Black hero of World War I who received the Medal of Honor nearly a century later.

Fort Johnson had previously been named after a Confederate commander, Leonidas Polk. The renaming is part of the U.S. military's efforts to address historic racial injustice — work that included changing the names of nine Army posts that commemorated Confederate officers.

The Associated Press 

