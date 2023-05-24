A panel of federal appellate judges upheld the admissions process at a Northern Virginia high school on Tuesday, ruling against a group of parents who argued the process was discriminatory against Asian American applicants and setting up a challenge that could reach the Supreme Court.
The ongoing legal battle between the Coalition for TJ and the Fairfax County School Board is over the admissions process, which was revised in 2020, school officials said, to bring more diversity to the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, a magnet school in Fairfax. Thomas Jefferson, locally known as TJ, is often ranked as the best high school in the country and one of the most sought-after campuses by families with middle-schoolers, but it had long enrolled single-digit percentages of Black and Hispanic students.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit reversed a lower court's decision that the revised admission system was an illegal act of "racial balancing."
"The challenged admissions policy does not disparately impact Asian American students and that the Coalition cannot establish that the Board adopted its race-neutral policy with any discriminatory intent," reads the 4th Circuit opinion, written by Judge Robert B. King.
Pacific Legal Foundation attorney Erin Wilcox, who is representing Coalition for TJ - a group of TJ parents, students and alumni that formed to oppose the admissions changes - said the 4th Circuit's ruling was expected but disappointing.
"We know that there are still more classes of students who are applying to TJ and being subjected to this discriminatory policy," Wilcox said in an interview. "So it's certainly disappointing. But I'm also excited that this is going to give us the chance to move forward with the case and ask this Supreme Court to weigh in."
The school board applauded the 4th Circuit's decision.
"The court reached the correct decision, and we firmly believe this admission plan is fair and gives qualified applicants at every middle school a fair chance of a seat at TJ," John Foster, division counsel for the Fairfax school board, said in a statement.
Last year, U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton sided with the parent group, concluding that "the purpose of the Board's admissions overhaul was to change the racial makeup to TJ to the detriment of Asian Americans" and issued an order forbidding Fairfax from using its revised admissions system. Hilton, who was appointed by President Ronald Reagan, called the policy "patently unconstitutional" and said the decision to implement it was rushed.
The school board appealed, and the Supreme Court issued an emergency ruling allowing the updated admissions process to remain in use while the case went before the 4th Circuit.
In 2020, the Fairfax school board voted to revise admissions at TJ to move to a "holistic review" process that would consider applicants on four "experience factors": income status, English-speaking ability, whether the applicant has a disability and whether the applicant comes from a historically underrepresented high school. An applicant's race is not considered.
The revised policy eliminated a notoriously difficult test and a $100 application fee. It also allocated seats equal to 1.5 percent of the eighth-grade population for each middle school that feeds into TJ. The school draws students from Fairfax as well as neighboring Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties, along with Falls Church City. Applicants must achieve an unweighted GPA of at least 3.5 while taking higher-level courses, as well as complete a problem-solving essay and a "Student Portrait Sheet."
In 2021, the first year the admissions changes took effect, TJ accepted the most diverse group of students in recent memory. The class included significant boosts in Black and Latino students. According to the ruling, it also brought in more low-income students, English-language learners and girls than prior classes. And for the first time in more than a decade, all 28 middle schools in Fairfax County sent students to TJ. In 2020, eight middle schools received zero offers of admission.
The class also saw Asian American representation drop from roughly 70 percent to about 50 percent.
In March 2021, members of the Coalition for TJ sued in federal court arguing that the changes were specifically designed to drive down the number of Asian American students, citing comments about racial data made by the superintendent and the school board in the months leading up to the admissions changes.
In the opinion, King, who was nominated by President Bill Clinton, wrote that the coalition did not have enough evidence to prove the school board was intentionally discriminating against Asian American students applicants. Because Asian American applicants still made up a majority of admissions, King wrote, the "Coalition's remarkable efforts to twist TJ's admissions statistics and to prove a disproportionate, adverse impact on Asian Americans students fall flat."
"On this record, the challenged admissions policy's central aim is to equalize opportunity for those students hoping to attend one of the nation's best public schools, and to foster diversity of all stripes among TJ's student body," King wrote. "Expanding the array of student backgrounds in the classroom serves, at minimum, as a legitimate interest in the context of public primary and secondary schools."
The 4th Circuit's ruling comes as the Supreme Court is considering the admissions policy at Harvard, where challengers say the university's consideration of race had hurt Asian American applicants, as well as a challenge aimed at the admissions process at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The court heard arguments in the cases in the fall and seemed open to ending precedent that allows for race-conscious admission decisions at colleges and universities.
"In the past, policies that are race neutral have never been under attack in this way and I think that this was sort of a new tactic that conservative organizations were trying out to see what we can claim that a race neutral policy is actually racial discrimination," said Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University who studies ethnic and racial inequality in education and who has been following the TJ case.
"And so I was pleased to see that the answer is no, you can't."
King was joined by Judge Toby J. Heytens, nominated by President Biden, in his decision. Judge Allison Jones Rushing dissented.
In her dissent Rushing, who was nominated by President Donald Trump, said that the "evidence shows an undisputed racial motivation and an undeniable racial result."
"The Policy reduced offers of enrollment to Asian students at TJ by 26% while increasing enrollment of every other racial group," Rushing wrote. "This was no accident."
Asra Nomani, who is a co-founder of the coalition and parent to a TJ student who graduated in 2021, said the group hopes Tuesday's ruling means there's a "path to victory in the Supreme Court."
"I hope that we will be able to return merit not only to TJ, but to the entire country, as a value that we all support as we uplift all kids through a fair system," Nomani said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.