virginia-school

Thomas Jefferson High School in Alexandria, Va., on July 1, 2020. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Katherine Frey

 Katherine Frey

A panel of federal appellate judges upheld the admissions process at a Northern Virginia high school on Tuesday, ruling against a group of parents who argued the process was discriminatory against Asian American applicants and setting up a challenge that could reach the Supreme Court.

The ongoing legal battle between the Coalition for TJ and the Fairfax County School Board is over the admissions process, which was revised in 2020, school officials said, to bring more diversity to the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, a magnet school in Fairfax. Thomas Jefferson, locally known as TJ, is often ranked as the best high school in the country and one of the most sought-after campuses by families with middle-schoolers, but it had long enrolled single-digit percentages of Black and Hispanic students.

The Washington Post

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.