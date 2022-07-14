Mimi Israelah, center, cheers for Donald Trump inside the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage, Alaska, during a rally Saturday July 9, 2022. An investigation has been launched after a person believed to be an Anchorage, Alaska, police officer was shown in a photo with Israelah flashing a novelty “White Privilege card.” The social media post caused concerns about racial equality in Alaska’s largest city. (Bill Roth/Anchorage Daily News via AP)