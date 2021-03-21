WASHINGTON — The clocks on the walls no longer work, the furnace is busted, and the only window is covered with a thick sheet of plywood.
Not to worry: No one ever went to the Capital Pool Checkers Association for the decor.
With mismatched chairs, scuffed tables and fluorescent lighting, the club’s hole-in-the-wall headquarters in Washington, D.C., has functioned as a second living room for generations of checkers players, many now dead and immortalized in a splash of photos on the wall.
But now the property near the corner of Ninth and S streets NW is being sold, and the landlord has ordered the club’s dwindling membership to vacate this Saturday.
Unless they find a new home — and they are looking — the members, virtually all Black men, appear to have run out of moves in a city that no longer resembles the sleepy town many migrated to long ago.
“It’s a sad day in River City,” club president Talmadge Roberts, 90, said in a rich baritone as he sipped a beer between matches the other day. “This has been our lives. We’re losing a piece of our history.”
Since the early 1980s, the club has been the place where members — cabdrivers, janitors, truckers, car salesmen and musicians among them — could escape the demands of work, wives and children and indulge in a pastime many learned growing up in the South.
“No gambling or loud profanity,” reads Paragraph 4, Subsection D, of the club’s bylaws, a sheet of yellowing, torn paper tacked to a bulletin board that no one appears to consult with any regularity.
The requirement that dues, now $75 a month, be paid on time also is often unheeded by the membership, which has declined from 60 in the peak years to about 20.
At 93, Spencer Taylor is the oldest member. He showed up to play the other day, along with a dozen or so others. Most wore masks, as required during the coronavirus pandemic, lowering them now and then to eat, drink and talk.
“You can’t win playing me,” Taylor told his opponent, an 84-year-old named John Henry Self.
Taylor’s fervor is well-known among members. Once, after he had stayed out all night, his wife drove to the club, where she found him gambling as he played a set of games that had begun 15 hours earlier.
As with many tales told at the club, the details of what transpired when Otis Taylor burst in can feel like folklore a blurry 20 years later.
But everyone agrees that Mrs. Taylor flipped over the board and delivered a profanity-infused command that her husband follow her home.
He obeyed, though it was not long before he returned.
“Maybe a day or two,” said Taylor, who leads the Highway Q.C.’s, a gospel group, when he isn’t playing checkers. “My wife calmed down. She was happy I was there and not at a nightclub trying to catch something.”
The club’s main wall is covered with dozens of photographs, a preponderance showing members, past and present. Most had earned the club’s version of an honorific — nicknames bestowed whenever inspiration strikes.
“Like an epiphany,” said Roberts, who calls himself “The Razor” for cutting opponents with what he describes as “the manual dexterity of a surgeon.”
“This wall is full of corpses,” said Robert “Z Man” Mackey, 74, a retired trucker, as he looked at the display. “It’s top checkers players, it’s jive talkers, it’s teachers and it’s hams.”
A “ham,” in the parlance of the club, refers to a rookie learning the game, a variation on straight checkers, with pieces that can travel backward to make a capture, and kings that can move in any direction on a diagonal and jump more than one square.
Checkers has always been the club’s primary mission, though members acknowledge other amenities, like the occasional game of cards and a healthy supply of beer and liquor. Once they listened to Stevie Wonder and the Temptations on a record player no one has bothered to throw out. Now they stream their music on smart devices, a rare bow to modernity.
Taylor learned the game in the 1930s in Mississippi. His father, a farmer, taught him on a makeshift board with pieces that were bottle tops. He found new opponents when he moved to Chicago and then D.C., where the club became his retreat for 40 years.
No longer able to drive, Taylor was dropped off by his son last Saturday, when the men gathered for a final photograph in front of their building’s sign — a red-and-white-painted checkerboard — and a few more games outside in the sun.
A man who calls himself “Toby Dick” — the self-proclaimed brother of Moby Dick — was facing “Boy Wonder.”
“I got a hot meal in front of me,” Toby Dick announced as he eyed his foe’s pieces.
A seat over, Taylor told his opponent: “You don’t know more than me! You don’t know how to play!”
His game ended in a draw, but neither player was leaving. They wanted a rematch, while there was still time.
