Redistricting-Alabama

FILE - Evan Milligan, center, plaintiff in Merrill v. Milligan, an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States, speaks with reporters following oral arguments at the Supreme Court in Washington, Oct. 4, 2022. Alabama lawmakers convene Monday, July 17, 2023 to draw a new congressional map. The directive comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that affirmed the lower court’s ruling that Alabama’s existing congressional map — with a single Black district —  likely violated the Voting Rights Act. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Republicans on Tuesday advanced proposals to boost the number of Black voters in one of the state's seven congressional districts, but critics said the plans flout a court order to create a second majority-Black district or something close to it.

Lawmakers must adopt new maps by Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court in June upheld a finding that the current state map — with one majority-Black district in a state that is 27% Black — likely violated the federal Voting Rights Act.

The Associated Press

