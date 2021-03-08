Last month, Officer Shanette Hall told the head of her police department's brand new wellness unit about a news story: A Black sheriff's deputy in Louisiana had shot himself in the head while sitting in his patrol car, leaving behind anguished videos.
The deputy, Clyde Kerr III, said at one point that he could no longer abide by "this killing that's going on, especially by the police, which I am." Wearing his uniform in the videos that quickly spread online, he said he was "not having anything to do with this nonsense anymore."
Whatever Kerr's reasons for taking his life, Hall - a member of the St. Louis County Police Department - felt she recognized much of the pain in his parting messages.
"If I had to describe what it felt like being a Black woman officer, the most appropriate word would be ... heavy," said Hall, a leader in a mostly Black law enforcement association in St. Louis called the Ethical Society of Police. "It feels like you are wearing a wet blanket just on your back every day and you can't get it off - everywhere you go, it's on you."
More than six years ago, following her police officer father, Hall said she signed up for a harrowing profession that can take a mental toll on anyone. But wearing a badge while Black has been its own burden. A reckoning over racism in policing and in the country the last year has heightened that burden for some and made it newly visible to others, as Black officers face racist abuse, anguish at the actions of others in law enforcement and intense community backlash.
"This has been a time like no other," said Suwana Kirkland, president of the Minnesota branch of the National Black Police Association, which started connecting its members with chaplains - volunteer preachers and pastors - after the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who went limp under the knee of a White Minneapolis officer.
Experts say Black officers face a unique pool of factors that can be detrimental to their mental health. They must also navigate their place in a work culture that values toughness and hypermasculinity with a history of being resistant to well-being, former and current officers told The Washington Post.
The Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol put the pain of policing while Black under another spotlight early this year, as one Capitol officer recounted breaking down in tears at the end of a day where rioters hurled racial slurs - an ugly story broadcast to the nation during impeachment proceedings.
"It's hard for just any officers alone to show vulnerability," the officer, Harry Dunn, said in an interview, "even more so in the Black community." White colleagues "can express, 'Hey, I'm so sorry this happened to you' and they don't stand for it," he said. "But they don't know what it's like."
Kerr, the deputy in Louisiana, gave only small and cryptic signs of suffering in his last days, friends, colleagues and loved ones told The Post. Wendy Marcantel, his girlfriend, remembers Kerr smiling less. Sometimes he would give a deep sigh.
But he was military-trained like her father, she said. "They just put on that stiff chin."
"Just dealing with people," Marcantel, 51, remembers Kerr saying, without elaborating, when she asked him what was up. They had been together for less than two years, she said, and there was a lot she still did not know.
On Feb. 1, a Monday, Kerr woke up late, Marcantel said. It was 6:30 a.m., and he needed to rush to his job as an elementary and middle school resource officer for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Marcantel kissed Kerr goodbye as he headed out the door, where she had hung a glittery Mardi Gras wreath, and he left poking fun at her, singing a Disney song about a crab with a bedazzled shell.
That morning, officials said, Kerr left his school for sheriff's office headquarters and shot himself while sitting in his car outside. In his videos apparently filmed over several days and then posted just before his death, Kerr lamented all kinds of darkness in society, denouncing violence and "division." But the last video was especially focused on the toll of his profession.
He urged regular psychological check-ins for officers and recalled a colleague's death in the line of duty and denounced the police killings of Black Americans - Botham Jean, "Floyd," "Breonna."
"This is my protest against police brutality and everything else that comes along with it in this broken, wicked, worldly system that does not give a damn about people," he said.
His death at 43 was stunning to those who knew him and remembered a lifelong "protector" - proud of his work, utterly dependable, an Army veteran who served in Iraq and always kept his cool. It had no clear explanation, they said, and some family members sent the sheriff's office a statement saying they wish to mourn privately and accusing the media of "leveraging (Kerr's) last posts for clickbait."
But his videos also put a spotlight on familiar strains that Kerr shared last year, many said, amid historic scrutiny of how police use force and treat people of color.
"It obviously ate at him at a level that no one could see," Marcantel said.
Black officers say they have long dealt with insults, discrimination and being singled out for their work, but the last year brought new pressures.
The racism on display at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was not new to Dunn, the Black Capitol Police officer who has spoken publicly. But Dunn cried in frustration at the end of the day, yelling in the Rotunda for all to hear. Rioters called him the n-word more than a dozen times, he said. The Confederate flag was carried into the building. Black officers, he said, "were fighting a different fight."
They were "were getting attacked not just physically but verbally," he said. "That causes pain - lingering pain."
Dunn, 37, said he turned to his Black colleagues after the riots, coping by talking. With more White officers than Black ones, he argued, it's just harder to open up - because there are fewer people who can understand.
Racism remains the "elephant in the room" in the postmortems of Jan. 6, said a Black Capitol police officer who spoke to The Post on the condition of anonymity, citing a fear of retaliation at work. The officer said he spoke with a department-provided counselor about the riot and a response that seemed to him rooted in racial bias.
The ease with which a mostly White crowd stormed the Capitol, after all-hands-on-deck orders and Black Hawk helicopters following Floyd's death, has left him more disillusioned than ever with his department.
To many Black officers, he said, the reason for the stark contrasts feels obvious: "We can't shoot White people." But he said there is still little department discussion of the role that White privilege played in the failures behind the Capitol siege.
Some colleagues "laugh about it, but ... It's not funny. It's a reality and it's a damn shame."
The Capitol Police said in a statement that it is making peer-support and counseling resources available to officers in the wake of the insurrection. The department noted that last year it sponsored its first town hall on race in policing - an opportunity to "further awareness about unconscious bias" - and said its leadership team has undergone unconscious bias training.
Law enforcement, dominated by a White culture, may leave Black officers more critical of their role, said Wizdom Powell, director of the UConn Health Disparities Institute and an associate professor of psychiatry.
Powell said the clash between expectations, reality and values can be incredibly disheartening for officers who believe in social justice and want their work to be an extension of their principles.
"Can you imagine the disappointment?" she said. "That's an incredibly conflicting place for Black, Indigenous and other law enforcement officers."
Black officers may also experience "vicarious" trauma, and the accompanying feelings of hopelessness and despair, as images of police violence toward Black people are shared online, experts said.
The weight of Black skin and blue uniforms can cause more self-isolation when emotional or professional help is needed most, said David Thomas, a police counseling professional with 20 years of policing under his belt.
"They're afraid that the mental health clinicians will pull their standard or take their gun away from them," he said. "That's a huge fear."
For some agency leaders, the last year has brought new knowledge of what their Black members are up against. The White head of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, where Kerr worked, said he spoke one-on-one with about 20 Black deputies, some tearful, after Floyd's death. He had emailed employees offering to "spend time with anyone who wants to just talk or vent."
The sheriff, Mark Garber, recounted surprise at how often his Black deputies' were targeted out in the community with slurs and insults like "Uncle Tom." He said they were criticized by bystanders, victims, suspects and their own families "for being a peace officer."
"It was something that I was aware of, but I wasn't aware of the extent of it," Garber said. "I was aware of the possibility of it and just little hints of it here or there."
Floyd's death last May weighed on Kerr, according to his social media posts. So did the backlash toward police that followed, friends said. Two said Kerr talked about resigning.
Jermaine Salmon said Kerr confided in him one night at a sports bar last June that he had started changing out of his uniform before driving home. Kerr had stopped to visit his old Army buddy on a cross-country drive to Arizona.
"He just told me how difficult it was at the time," Salmon, who is Black, said. "Not just being a cop but being a Black cop. ... He'd be driving home in his uniform and he noticed people give him dirty looks."
Streaming live on Facebook for more than 40 minutes on the last day of May, as protests following Floyd's death erupted around the country, Kerr said he was losing sleep and struggled to explain the killing to his 13-year-old son. Kerr asked what would happen if his son ran into an officer like the one who knelt on Floyd's neck.
He had spent his life in hard jobs but found himself "more mentally and emotionally drained over the course of this last week than I think I have ever felt," he said.
