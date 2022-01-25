RALEIGH, N.C.— Environmental justice will be the theme this year of an annual festival celebrating Black history in North Carolina.
The North Carolina Museum of History will hold its 21st Annual African American Cultural Celebration on Saturday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. This year's theme is "Black People, Green Planet: Environmental Justice.”
For the second straight year, it will be a virtual event. The celebration switched last year due to COVID-19.
For the first time, the celebration will include an online education day on Friday where students will learn about the history of environmental justice and the legacy of Hurricane Katrina.
Chrystal Regan, education section chief for the N.C. Museum of History, said the board of the N.C. African American Heritage Commission wanted this year’s theme to resonate with different people, including students. In the case of North Carolina, the state has a unique historical connection to the environmental justice movement.
Opposition in 1982 to placing a hazardous waste landfill in a predominantly Black community in Warren County is often cited as the birth of the environmental justice movement.
Saturday’s presentations are aimed at adults and focus on topics such as arts and crafts traditions, food, and history.
