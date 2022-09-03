President Joe Biden’s forceful speech in defense of American democracy in Philadelphia on Thursday was applauded by party faithful and activists in advance of the upcoming mid-term elections in November.
“I thought his fighting spirit was exactly what many of us wanted to hear and what many of us needed to hear,” said Marc H. Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, in an interview with The Philadelphia Tribune. “I think the president framed the choice for the nation very well.”
Bob Brady, chairman of Democratic City Committee, said people are sick and tired of former President Donald Trump and his supporters, who refuse to recognize the legitimacy of Biden’s election, some of whom stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Brady was an 11-term congressman before retiring in 2018.
“I thought it was right on the mark,” Brady said. “I think President Biden is going to help the mid-terms. The election is over and Trump should shut up and go away.”
Elsie Scott, a Howard University political science professor and director of the Ronald W. Walters Leadership & Public Policy Center at the school in Washington, D.C., said: “I thought it was a good speech that hit on points that people need to be thinking about. I do have a concern that it came off as a campaign speech for many people.”
Another thing he talked about is that democracy is not guaranteed, Scott said. “I think a lot of Black people take civil rights for granted. They think the country can’t go back and there will never be another civil war. A lot of people don’t get it you are looking an ex-president who has all this classified information and he’s running candidates who don’t believe the election was fair.”
Taylor Dumpson, a President’s Fellow and associate counsel at the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said: “I thought that it was one of the president’s strongest speeches to the American people regarding the true threats to our democracy and addressing the rise of white supremacy and extremist ideology that was ignited during the previous administration.
“His statement about ‘we are called to duty to confront extremists’ and his statement that ‘there is not a single that that we can’t do if we do it together,’ really resonated with me,” Dumpson said.
That is why she is looking forward to Biden’s United We Stand Summit at the White House on Sept. 15. The summit will address hate crime and politically motivated violence.
Meanwhile, the National Urban League’s Morial, along with the heads of several civil rights groups met with Biden on Friday, after making a “Declaration of Emergency on Democracy.”
The other leaders included Rev. Al Sharpton, president of the National Action Network; Melanie Campbell, president and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation; Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO; Damon Hewitt, president of the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law; Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel, Legal Defense Fund; and Maya Wiley, president and CEO, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; and Thelma Thomas Daley, chair, National Council of Negro Women.
“We will be talking to him today about specific steps that we will be taking in the fall to protect democracy,” Morial said. “One of the things that we will be doing is running a campaign in six states and 18 communities, including Philadelphia, to educate voters, to encourage voters and to turn them out.”
The campaign, he said, will be specifically designed to fight against voter suppression and encourage voter protection, he said.
“Also, we want to help them understand what to do if they see (voting) irregularities,” Morial said. “This will be the largest effort that anyone has taken in the mid-terms to register, educate and encourage Black voters to turn out.”
On Nov. 8, 2022, 469 seats in the U.S. Congress will be up for re-election including all 435 U.S. House seats and 34 U.S. Senate seats, including one in Pennsylvania. That election features Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee against Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee.
“The control of the Congress is at stake and we need to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act,” Morial said.
“The mid-terms are absolutely important because if the Republicans take control of the Senate and the House, then Biden will not be able to implement any of his programs,” said Scott, of Howard University. “You see how hard is to get legislation passed with a majority in the House and a split in the Senate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.