Justices consider hearing case on the N-word
WASHINGTON — Robert Collier says that during the seven years he worked as an operating room aide at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, white nurses called him and other Black employees “boy.” Management ignored two large swastikas painted on a storage room wall. And for six months, he regularly rode an elevator with the N-word carved into a wall.
Collier ultimately sued the hospital, but lower courts dismissed his case. Now, however, at a private conference Thursday, the Supreme Court will consider for the first time whether to hear his case. Focusing on the elevator graffiti, Collier is asking the justices to decide whether a single use of the N-word in the workplace can create a hostile work environment, giving an employee the ability to pursue a case under Title VII of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Already, the court’s two newest members, both appointed by President Donald Trump, are on record with seemingly different views. The case is also a test of whether the justices are willing to wade into the ongoing, complex conversations about race happening nationwide. The public could learn as soon as Monday whether the court will take Collier’s case.
Jennifer A. Holmes, a lawyer with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, which has urged the court to take the case, says she hopes the conversations taking place nationally will push the justices in that direction.
Two of the court’s nine justices have experience with similar cases.
— The Associated Press
Phylicia Rashad appointed dean of fine arts at Howard
Howard University announced Wednesday that alunma Phylicia Rashad has been appointed dean of the recently reestablished College of Fine Arts.
The “This Is Us” star will begin her role on July 1 and report to Provost Anthony K. Wutoh.
“It is a privilege to serve in this capacity and to work with the Howard University administration, faculty and students in reestablishing the College of Fine Arts,” Rashad said in a statement.
The esteemed actress graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s in fine arts from Howard University in 1970.
Rashad, 72, has served as guest lecturer and adjunct faculty member, conducting master’s-level classes at many colleges, universities and arts organizations. The list includes Howard, New York University, Vassar College, Carnegie Mellon and The Black Arts Institute of the Stella Adler Studio of Acting.
— CNN
Probe: Black legislator endangered by police
BENNINGTON, Vt. — A two-year investigation into a Vermont police department has found that officers failed to adequately investigate alleged threats against former state legislator Kiah Morris due to its racism and prejudice.
In a 54-page report, the Vermont Human Rights Commission found that the Bennington Police Department endangered the safety of Morris, a Black woman, by withholding critical information about a white supremacist who had been targeting her on social media.
Morris, first elected in 2014, resigned from the Legislature in 2018, citing threats.
Morris, who since moved from Bennington, issued her first public comments about the Human Rights Commission investigation Tuesday,
“I distrust law enforcement and have lost confidence in that institution and its representatives to act with integrity,” Morris said. “I feel less secure now with the passage of time and the well-documented escalation of racialized incidents since our departure there.”
The town of Bennington issued a 16-page response refuting the findings and claimed that “there is no bias,” Vermont Public Radio reported.
Bennington Select Board Chair Jeannie Jenkins said Tuesday that the case highlights the limitations of legal system in curtailing racist speech. Jenkins called on the broader “community” to do a better job making residents of color feel more comfortable in Bennington.
— The Associated Press
John Hopkins gets $150M to diversify programs
At Johns Hopkins University, the number of domestic students in certain PhD programs who are Black or Hispanic can be counted on one hand. Two in mathematics, as of 2019. Four in computer science. Five in electrical engineering.
In each case those totals, drawn from university data, amounted to no more than 5% of all Hopkins PhD students in those fields. That’s a stark example of the underrepresentation of some minority groups in doctoral degree programs not only at Hopkins but throughout higher education.
Now, because of a new $150 million gift from Mike Bloomberg announced Tuesday, the private research university based in Baltimore plans to expand access to PhD programs in science, technology, engineering and math. The money will fund a recruiting and talent-development initiative targeting students in the so-called STEM fields from historically Black colleges and other minority-serving institutions.
The gift is the latest from Bloomberg to Hopkins, raising to $3.55 billion the record-shattering lifetime total the billionaire businessman and former New York mayor has given to his alma mater. No philanthropist, according to experts in these matters, has given more to any U.S. university. In 2018, Bloomberg gave Hopkins $1.8 billion for student financial aid.
— The Washington Post
Opioid-related overdose
deaths up among Blacks
BOSTON — While there was a slight increase in the overall number of confirmed and suspected opioid-related drug overdose deaths in Massachusetts in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, overdose deaths among Black men soared by almost 70%, state health officials said Wednesday.
There were 2,104 confirmed and suspected opioid-related overdose deaths in the state last year, a 5% increase over the prior year, according to a report from the Department of Public Health.
Among Black non-Hispanic males, the confirmed opioid-related overdose death rate increased 69%, from 32.6 to 55.1 per 100,000 people, the highest increase of any ethnic or racial group in 2020.
— The Associated Press
Vermont House OKs motion
on racisim health emergency
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont House of Representatives passed a resolution Wednesday declaring that racism is a public health emergency.
The House voted 135-8 in favor of the non-binding resolution, which still must be passed by the Senate to be adopted.
The resolution says that systemic racism affecting public health impacts economic, employment, education, housing and health opportunities and outcomes of minority populations, even in Vermont.
It also says the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened those inequities, and Black and Latino people are three times as likely as white people to die of the disease.
State Rep. Kevin “Coach” Christie, a Democrat from Hartford who is Black, said the discussion is emblematic of change that is taking place in Vermont.
— The Associated Press
Black colonel takes command of a key Marine Corps brigade
WASHINGTON — The Marine Corps on Tuesday put a Black colonel in charge of one of its key fighting brigades, the latest in a series of steps that positions the Marine, Col. Anthony Henderson, for future elevation to senior leadership positions.
Henderson, whose previously announced promotion to brigadier general will take effect in July, took command of the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade during a ceremony at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. “If anyone has a doubt” about what the group is, he said in accepting his new command, “it is intended to be ready. It is not here as a training tool or as an exercise tool. It is a fighting force.”
A change-of-command ceremony for a Marine brigade is not typically the stuff of news reports. But Henderson’s new command signals a commitment to providing him with a frontline opportunity to continue to rise through the ranks. And it comes as the Pentagon — and particularly the Marine Corps — is grappling with issues of race and the low number of African American Marines in top leadership positions.
Only 25 African Americans have reached general in any form in the Marine Corps, and only one other — Brig. Gen. Calvert L. Worth — is currently an active-duty infantry general, a group from which the Corps draws much of its senior leadership.
— The New York Times
Lawyers: Black man didn’t drive into deputies who shot him
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Lawyers for relatives of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man fatally shot by deputies, said Tuesday that body camera videos show that he didn’t strike them with his car before they opened fire, contradicting a local prosecutor.
Chance Lynch, a lawyer who viewed the footage in private with Brown’s family, said Brown was sitting in his stationary car with his hands on the wheel when the first of numerous shots was fired. Family members had previously seen about 20 seconds of the video but were shown approximately 18 minutes on Tuesday under a judge’s order.
The family’s lawyers say the footage contradicts statements by the local district attorney, who said in court that deputies didn’t start firing until after Brown’s vehicle struck them twice. Lynch’s description aligns with what another family attorney said after seeing the shorter clip.
“We did not see any actions on Mr. Brown’s part where he made contact with them or tried to go in their direction,” Lynch told reporters. “In fact, he did just the opposite. While there was a group of law enforcement that were in front of him, he went the opposite direction.”
Lynch, who described the shooting as “unconstitutional” and “unjustified,” said body camera footage of the shooting’s aftermath shows that deputies found no weapons on Brown.
“My father did not deserve to die at all,” his son Jha’rod Ferebee told reporters after watching the footage. “He did not deserve to get killed in any way, shape or form. He did not pose any threat at all.”
— The Associated Press
Activists demand answers after Black baby killed in shootout
JACKSON, Miss. — Officials have not yet said who is responsible for the shot that killed a 3-month-old baby when his father died in a shootout with police on a highway last week in Mississippi.
Activists with Black Lives Matter Mississippi are calling for the release of police body camera footage of what happened May 3 near Biloxi. Investigators won’t say whether any officers were wearing body cameras at the time.
A group gathered Sunday by Interstate 10, near the site of the shooting, to pay tribute to the life of infant La’Mello Parker and two people who were killed earlier May 3. Authorities said Christin Parker, 32, and her nephew Brandon Parker, 26, were killed by La’Mello’s father, Eric Derrell Smith, in a domestic dispute, leading to the police chase and standoff in which Smith and the baby were killed.
“We want to have a coherent, truthful conversation about what happened and how this could have been avoided. Period,” Anastassia Doctor, a Black Lives Matter Mississippi board member and Army veteran, told The Associated Press Monday. “If this was a white man with a white child, would they have done the same thing?”
Biloxi police are investigating because none of that department’s officers were involved. Biloxi Police Major Chris DeBack said Monday that he had no other details to release while the matter is still under investigation — including whether any officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the incident.
— The Associated Press
