Southern Illinois village elects first Black president
COLP, Ill. — Voters in the southern Illinois community of Colp made history last week when they elected a Black woman village president.
The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports Marcella Clark was elected Tuesday with 30 votes, with incumbent Village President Tammy O'Daniell-Howell receiving 16 and challenger Bryan Riekena 11.
Colp is a predominantly white, incorporated village of less than 250. It and the neighboring communities of No. 9 and Dewmaine accepted Black residents when many towns in the region did not allow persons of color to reside within their city limits.
"I think it's time to have a person of color, and I'll be the second woman," Clark said. "I think women should be able to serve in higher positions."
Clark has served on the Colp Village Board for 15 years, first elected after her husband's death in 1992. He also served on the village board. She served a term, took some time off, and then ran again.
Clark said she wanted to be village president because she believes the village "has gone down."
Clark will take office in May. She says among her most important tasks will be encouraging residents to volunteer for projects that help the village.
— The Associated Press
Black female writers create Hallmark card collection
As a master writer for Hallmark, Melvina Young is well-practiced in keeping a finger on the pulse of her community; making note of the emotions they may need to express, and later translating them into a card.
"Our job really hinges on the power of empathy, that ability to get into someone else's experience that has never been your own, and to treat that experience with respect," said Young. "Consumers trust us to serve their emotional lives, and that's an incredibly important thing."
So, in the summer of 2020, as she saw injustices arise against the Black community, she and 10 other Black female writers, illustrators and editors knew Black people needed to see their experiences respected in the same way. As a result, they created Uplifted & Empowered, a collection of 11 cards written by and for Black people in need of support, hoping to offer words that express the solidarity and resilience their communities needed.
Courtney Taylor, a senior writer and community manager for Hallmark and another one of the project's collaborators, said the collection allowed her to think about how she could help aid the healing process for people in her community. For one card, she asked herself how to express appreciation for the activists who often bear painful emotional burdens.
"You have to have people to turn to in the midst of racial violence. You have to have someone who will hold you, hear you, and speak for you when you can't manage to speak and guide you when you can't manage to go it alone," said Taylor.
The cards are a part of Hallmark's Mahogany collection, a line of cards that speak to the Black experience and culture. Hallmark has five other lines of cards aimed at specific communities, but the Uplifted & Empowered collection is the first to foray into the issue of race.
— CNN
Black Lives Matter protesters march in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. — Hundreds of people gathered in Fargo on Sunday to counter-protest a 'White Lives Matter' event that was reportedly planned at the city hall, but never materialized.
A Black Lives Matter protest marched from Fargo's Island Park to the city hall, KFGO-AM reported. There had been reports on Friday that a 'White Lives Matter' protest was planned there, but there no protesters affiliated with that event showed up. 'White Lives Matter' has been described by the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights group, as racist and part of a white supremacist movement.
Fargo police patrolled the area during the march, and there were no arrests.
— The Associated Press
NASA's Artemis program will land the first person of color on the moon
The Artemis program will land the first person of color on the moon, according to NASA. The new goal for the program, which seeks to land the first woman and the next man on at the lunar south pole by 2024, comes from the Biden-Harris administration.
The administration submitted US President Joe Biden's priorities for 2022 discretionary spending to Congress Friday. It calls for an increase of more than 6% from the previous year, according to NASA.
"This $24.7 billion funding request demonstrates the Biden Administration's commitment to NASA and its partners who have worked so hard this past year under difficult circumstances and achieved unprecedented success," said acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk in a statement.
"The president's discretionary request increases NASA's ability to better understand Earth and further monitor and predict the impacts of climate change. It also gives us the necessary resources to continue advancing America's bipartisan Moon to Mars space exploration plan, including landing the first woman and first person of color on the Moon under the Artemis program."
Biden's fiscal year 2022 request would keep NASA on track to return humans to the moon while aligning with the President's "commitment to pursue a comprehensive approach to advancing equity for all," according to a NASA release.
— CNN
After decades in prison for stealing two shirts, a man is free
In September 2000, Guy Frank was caught stealing two shirts from a Saks Fifth Avenue in New Orleans.
The stolen clothing was almost immediately returned to the department store, but the consequences of his crime - then considered a felony in Louisiana - would last him far longer: Frank ended up serving a sentence of more than two decades. Last week, he was finally released.
His sentence is another result of Louisiana's habitual offender laws, which allow prosecutors to seek harsher sentences for lesser crimes if a defendant has previous convictions. These rules, sometimes known as "three-strikes" laws, have drawn heavy scrutiny for driving mass incarceration and exacerbating racial inequities in the most incarcerated state in the country.
These measures, known as "Pig Laws," criminalized poor African Americans recently freed from slavery and allowed states to sentence people to forced labor. And starting in the 1870s, they caused the Black prison population in the Deep South to explode, Bernette Johnson, the former chief justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court, argued.
Although some provisions were wiped away due to major criminal justice legislation in 2017, drastic racial inequities remain. Although Black people make up about one-third of Louisiana's population, they account for nearly three-quarters of all state prisoners with life sentences.
— The Washington Post
Church: 'Black Lives Matter' banners to stay despite thieves
MOBILE, Ala. — A banner proclaiming Black Lives Matter has been stolen from a southwest Alabama church.
Again.
The Rev. Jim Flowers, pastor of All Saints Episcopal Church in Mobile, tells local news outlets that the congregation decided to put up the large sign on the church doors last summer. One sign was stolen and replaced, and now its replacement has been taken as well.
Flowers said a third sign is on the way, and the church may buy more in case thieves keep returning. The church is also considering installing a security camera.
The governing board of the majority-white church voted to hang the banner after internal discussion of racism last year following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"Jesus's ministry was to serve the people who mattered least in his world, and so our Black brothers and sisters have mattered least over the last 400 years," Flowers said. "So we think it's a powerful Christian message to stand in solidarity with people who have been left out, and not only left out but oppressed."
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.