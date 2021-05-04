Oakland program gives $500 to families of color
In the middle of a worldwide awakening to the centuries-old racism and oppression suffered by Black people, some African Americans finally see tangible assistance — even if the help isn’t characterized as reparations.
Oakland, Calif., Mayor Libby Schaaf announced that the city would begin a guaranteed-income project that would provide $500 per month to Black and Indigenous families.
The assistance, which targets low-income families of color in the 426,000-population city, will last 18 months.
Schaaf detailed that the money comes with “no strings attached,” and recipients can use it as they please.
The station reported that, for the project, the Oakland Resilient Families program has so far raised $6.75 million from private donors, including Blue Meridian Partners, a national philanthropy group.
Half the spots are reserved for people who earn below 138 percent of the federal poverty level or about $30,000 per year for a family of three, ABC reported. Participants are randomly selected from a pool of applicants who meet the eligibility requirements.
Oakland, where 24 percent of the residents are Black, is among a growing list of municipalities providing financial payments to people of color – or reparations.
— The Washington Informer
Black man was enslaved by white restaurant manager
A Black man with intellectual disabilities who was enslaved for five years at a restaurant in Conway, S.C., should be awarded double the amount of restitution from the White man now imprisoned for the crime, according to a recent court ruling.
As part of his 2019 guilty plea to a forced labor charge, Bobby Paul Edwards, 56, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered by a court to pay John Christopher Smith $273,000 in unpaid wages and overtime compensation at J&J Cafeteria.
The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on April 21 that the previous amount decided by a district court “had erred” in not accounting for federal labor laws entitling him to $546,000, or double the amount he was owed from his imprisonment between 2009 and 2014. Through physical violence, threats and intimidation, Edwards coerced Smith, 43, into working more than 100 hours per week without pay, The Washington Post reported.
Edwards’s public defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the latest ruling.
— The Washington Post
‘Football City, USA’ killings raise sport safety concerns
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Any visitor to Rock Hill, South Carolina, soon learns that “Football City, USA” basks in the glory of the dozens of youth leaguers who have gone on to win college championships and land coveted NFL contracts.
Competitive football is so essential to the city of 75,000 that a longtime high school coach can’t even pause to watch a nearby middle school game, lest he be accused of recruiting. But in the aftermath of a mass shooting by a popular homegrown player whose family blamed football for his troubles, some parents and coaches are facing tough questions about the role the sport plays in children’s lives.
Phillip Adams, whose NFL career is still celebrated on the county tourism website, is accused of killing Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife, their two grandchildren and two air-conditioning technicians at the doctor’s home before killing himself last month. Investigators haven’t said what might have prompted the deadly attack.
People who knew the Rock Hill High graduate as a kind and mild-mannered young man are wondering if head injuries he suffered as a player affected his mental health. A probe of his brain was ordered to see whether he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a possibly degenerative disease that has been shown to cause violent mood swings and other cognitive disorders in some athletes.
— The Associated Press
Study looks to slow obesity triggers in Black women
One of the most pronounced health disparities in the United States may also be one of the most visible: Black women are more likely than any other segment of the population to be obese.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 38% of European Americans, male and female, are obese. The rate is 37% for African American men. For African American women, it is 55%.
During the past two decades, Barbara Gower, Ph.D., professor and vice chair for Research in the Department of Nutrition Sciences, has been investigating the causes of this disparity. Gower is in the middle of a five-year, $1.9 million study testing her hypothesis that Black women are more prone to obesity because of three separate factors.
High insulin secretion and high insulin sensitivity set the stage, she argues — and when you combine that with a high-sugar diet, excess weight becomes locked in. But Gower’s study is testing a solution: a low-sugar diet that overcomes insulin issues and a lifetime of weight struggles.
— The Birmingham TImes
The Fortune 500 now has two Black women CEOs
Thasunda Brown Duckett officially took the helm as the new CEO of TIAA on Saturday, becoming the fourth Black woman ever to head a Fortune 500 company.
Her new position is noteworthy for a number of reasons. Duckett and Walgreens’ new CEO Rosalind Brewer, who left Starbucks in March, are the only two Black women currently heading major US corporations.
Duckett is the third African American to serve as CEO of TIAA. The 103-year-old money management firm provides retirement account and other financial services for educators and health care professionals as well as government and non-profit employees. (Its original name was Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America.)
A spokesperson for Duckett declined a request for comment.
Duckett is TIAA’s second consecutive Black chief executive, succeeding Roger W. Ferguson, who announced his retirement in November after 12 years at the helm. The company made history in 1987 when it made Clifton R. Wharton Jr. the first Black Fortune 500 CEO.
— CNN
Tennessee girl’s request leads app to add Black hairstyles
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — An educational app has responded to the request of a 7-year-old Tennessee student by adding hairstyle options for Black girls to its avatars, The Tennessean reported.
Last month, Morgan Bugg, of Brentwood, was using the Freckle app as a part of her online, first grade curriculum. The app gives students the opportunity to win coins while completing math and reading activities. But when Morgan went to redeem her coins and create her own avatar, she saw no hairstyle options for Black female students like her.
Teacher Kelley Anne Joyner noticed Morgan’s frustration and asked what was wrong.
“She had some heartfelt tears,” Joyner said. “She then said that it’s not fair that they have one Black boy hair, but they don’t have any Black girl hair.”
Joyner asked her, “What can we do to fix it?”
Morgan suggested they ask Freckle to add Black girl hair options and drew a picture with several examples. Joyner sent Morgan’s illustrations and a message requesting more hair options to Freckle’s support team. At first she just received an automated reply, but a month later she got a response that Freckle had added Black girl hairstyles to the app, saying it used Morgan’s illustrations for guidance.
— The Associated Press
Joyner, Morgan and Morgan’s twin sister, Ellie, celebrated with the rest of their class and discussed the fact that it only takes one person raising their voice to create change. Renaissance, the creator of the Freckle app, says on its website that it works with over 900,000 teachers across 50 states.
— The Associated Press
Nooses discovered at Amazon construction site in Conn.
Police are investigating the discovery of six nooses at the construction site of an Amazon distribution center in Connecticut.
Windsor Police said a construction company supervisor called them Tuesday afternoon after the first noose was discovered hanging from a steel beam on the second floor of the building.
Scot X Esdaile, the president of the state chapter of the NAACP, said Friday that his organization has been informed that five other nooses were reported Thursday at the site.
Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement Friday that the company and its construction partner RC Anderson are “deeply disturbed” by the incident and are working with law enforcement on the investigation.
Neither police or the company provided information about why the facility may have been targeted.
— The Associated Press
4 arrested at BLM march in Louisville after Kentucky Derby
Four people were arrested at a Black Lives Matter march in Louisville, Kentucky, according to police, shortly after the Kentucky Derby was held at Churchill Downs a few miles away.
Two men and two women were arrested, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Police did not provide the names of those arrested or the charges against them.
Police livestreamed videos from the scene on Facebook, which show demonstrators marching and carrying Black Lives Matter banners. During one arrest, police carried one handcuffed woman as demonstrators objected. A police officer said the woman refused to walk on her own.
Over the last year, activists in Louisville have protested and demanded justice for the police killing of Breonna Taylor, including at last September’s Kentucky Derby. The 26-year-old emergency room technician was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in her apartment during a botched police raid in March 2020.
Attorney General Merrick Garland last week announced a Justice Department investigation into the practices of the Louisville Police Department.
— CNN
