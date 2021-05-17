Companies that made BLM pledges have fewer Black staff
After the murder of George Floyd last year prompted widespread protests, dozens of companies released public pledges to promote racial justice. However, their support of the Black community wasn’t reflected in the demographics of their workforces.
A new study of diversity in the technology industry found companies that made statements of solidarity had 20% fewer Black employees on average than those that didn’t. The finding highlights a gap between what companies say about social issues and what they do in their own workplaces, said Stephanie Lampkin, the founder and chief executive officer of Blendoor, which conducted the study set to be published Monday.
Blendoor, a startup that helps companies recruit a diverse group of candidates, crunched publicly available data on 240 of the most prominent tech companies. Despite the shortcomings of many companies that put out Black Lives Matter statements, the pledges could have a serious impact. Their financial commitments surpassed $4.6 billion, more than double the amount of pledges made in the previous six years combined, according to the report.
Outside of her company, Lampkin also runs a network for Black women in tech, called Visible Figures, where members trade funding, press advice, recommendations and connections.
— The Washington Post
Supreme Court won’t hear
case involving the N-word
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is declining to hear a case that would have let the justices decide whether a single use of the N-word in the workplace can create a hostile work environment.
The high court said Monday it would not take the case of a former Texas hospital employee who said he was subjected to a hostile work environment, including graffiti in one elevator that used the N-word. As is typical, the court did not comment in turning away the case. It was one of many the court rejected Monday.
Robert Collier said that during the seven years he worked as an operating room aide at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, white nurses called him and other Black employees “boy.” He also said management ignored two large swastikas painted on a storage room wall. He sued the hospital after he was fired in 2016.
The hospital’s lawyers had urged the court not to take Collier’s case. In a statement to The Associated Press, hospital spokesman Michael Malaise noted that there is no evidence “that any Parkland employee was responsible for the alleged graffiti or that it was directed specifically at Mr. Collier.”
Parkland is the hospital where President John F. Kennedy was taken in 1963 after he was fatally shot.
— The Associated Press
Officers punching Black man
during arrest triggers probe
Two San Diego police officers are under investigation after cellphone video captured them repeatedly punching a Black man during an arrest in the La Jolla neighborhood this week.
The investigation was announced late Wednesday hours after Jesse Evans, 34, allegedly urinated in public, according to the San Diego Police Department. A woman who recorded the incident, Nicole Bansal, told the The Washington Post that the officers’ response to the situation, which saw police punching him in his face, head and legs, appeared to be “excessive and unnecessary” for a man she believes to be homeless.
Lt. Shawn Takeuchi, a spokesman for the police department, confirmed in a statement to the San Diego Union-Tribune that authorities were aware of Bansal’s cellphone footage. The officers have not been publicly identified.
The police spokesman noted to the Union-Tribune that internal affairs is investigating the incident and would be reviewing body-cam footage after city officials and critics called for a probe.
— The Washington Post
Juneteenth recognized as a paid holiday in Miami-Dade
Miami-Dade County commissioners approved Juneteenth as an official paid holiday, following in the footsteps of South Miami and North Miami Beach, among others.
Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day, is the annual celebration of the emancipation of enslaved Americans during the U.S. Civil War.
While Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19, that day falls on a Saturday in 2021, so the holiday in Miami-Dade will be Monday, June 21.
Previously approved legislation established Juneteenth as a holiday only for county employees who aren’t members of labor unions. The latest resolution authorizes labor negotiators to offer the holiday as an extra one this year, instead of waiting for the next round of contract negotiations.
Juneteenth will be the 12th paid holiday in a county government with more than 28,000 employees. County buildings close on those days and services are reduced.
— The Miami Times
{h4}Warnock under pressure to meet promises to Black farmers{/h4}
BYROMVILLE, Ga. — The crowd that thronged U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock as he arrived in Middle Georgia represented a cross section of the state’s agriculture industry: They harvested cotton and corn, tended pecan trees and timberland, raised chickens and cows.
But two things tied the dozens gathered amid the tidy rows of crops at Jibb’s Vineyards on a cool recent morning. They were all Black farmers trying to navigate the pandemic-stricken landscape. And they were all tired of waiting for long-promised federal aid to ease generations of systemic inequality.
Lucius Abrams said as much as he spoke to the gathering of growers from all corners of the state. They have heard the vows before from other politicians and bureaucrats about federal aid that never came. Simply put, the Waynesboro farmer said, they had good reason to feel snake-bitten.
“If you go stick your hand in a hole and the rattlesnake bites it a first time, then you go back in a second time and stick your hand in and he bites you again, what you think he’ll do a third time?”
Such is the challenge facing Warnock as he tries to live up to expectations after a runoff victory that made him the first Black U.S. senator in Georgia history — and made him one of the top Republican targets in the 2022 election.
— The New York Times
{h4}Vancouver principal resigns amid racist language accusations{/h4}
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A high school principal in Vancouver accused of favoritism and allowing racist language has resigned but will become a principal on special assignment within the same district.
Matt Johnson said this week in a statement that his resignation comes after “collaborative conversations with the district,” Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Johnson had led Mountain View High School since 2014 but had been on paid administrative leave almost two months.
Evergreen Public Schools District spokeswoman Gail Spolar said Johnson will be principal on special assignment during the next school year. Documents presented to the district’s school board show Johnson will resign from that job next summer.
Johnson’s resignation comes after records showed outside investigators had advised Mountain View to address an “undeniable perception” of favoritism among school staff and that it needed to “educate” staff on racist language.
Johnson faced a second investigation after he sent a staff-wide email in April dismissing the allegations in the first investigation as not credible. The district could not provide an update this week on the status of that investigation.
— The Associated Press
{h4}Black softball player forced to cut off her hair beads at a game{/h4}
Nicole Pyles was standing near home plate with a bat on her shoulder last month when one of the umpires stopped her high school softball game.
If Pyles, 16, wanted to continue playing for her Durham, N.C., team, the umpire told her coach, she would have to take the beads out of her hair. The sophomore, who is Black, agreed. But some of the beads were wrapped so tightly around her braids, Pyles said, that her teammates had to cut them out.
“I felt embarrassed and I most definitely felt disrespected,” Pyles told the Southern Coalition for Social Justice this week.
Now, Pyles and her family, who described the incident as discriminatory, are asking her school district and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to enact policies ensuring no other Black student-athlete faces similar repercussions because of their hair.
The NCHSAA has sided with the umpire, citing a rule that forbids the use of plastic visors, bandannas and hair beads.
Durham Public Schools, which does not prohibit hair beads in the classroom, condemned the “culturally biased and problematic” ban on hair beads and called for the association to revise its hair policy.
— The Washington Post
{h4}New Mexico education department mandates diversity course{/h4}
SANTA FE, N.M. — Employees at the New Mexico Public Education Department are completing a three-hour diversity course as part of a plan to address a court order to improve services for students of different cultural, linguistic, and income backgrounds.
The virtual training was mandated for all 234 agency employees including Education Secretary Ryan Stewart, a spokeswoman said. Repeat sessions on Thursday and Friday were open to hundreds of teachers and school leaders outside the agency who signed up voluntarily.
“In my 21 years of doing this work, it is the first time for me that state employees in the education department have been required to attend,” said training leader Sharroky Hollie, a former school teacher.
Public Education Department spokeswoman Judy Robinson said the diversity training challenged stereotypes and helped participants identify biases.
New Mexico is trying to improve the way the education system serves Indigenous, low-income, and English language-learning students in part because of an ongoing court order to provide them with an adequate education.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.