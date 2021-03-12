George Floyd protesters sue county, 3 cities over arrest conditions
Nearly 40 people arrested last May while protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police are suing Los Angeles County and three Southland cities, alleging many were harassed through various means, surrounded during processing by maskless officers and at times forced to urinate on themselves.
“Despite the plain language protection granted through federal and state constitutions alike, the defendants city of Los Angeles, county of Los Angeles, city of Santa Monica, city of Beverly Hills and other municipalities throughout California have taken direct action to silence the voices of the oppressed,'' the suit alleges.
The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit was filed Friday by several attorneys and alleges civil rights violations, assault and battery, negligence, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The plaintiffs seek unspecified damages and civil penalties.
A representative for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office could not be immediately reached.
— LA Watts Times
Copy of Voting Rights Act signed by Lyndon Johnson auctioned
BOSTON — An official printing of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson has sold for $85,332, according to Boston-based auction firm.
The legislation was designed to secure the right to vote for racial minorities throughout the country, especially in southern states, during the nation's tumultuous civil rights era.
The 10-page document is signed "Lyndon B. Johnson, August 6, 1965" and is an official printing of the law, according to auctioneers RR Auction.
The document also bears the signatures of then Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey and Speaker of the House John McCormack — fellow Democrats. McCormack was born in Boston and served in the Massachusetts Legislature earlier in his career.
A representative of the auction house said the document was purchased by Kenneth Rendell, a historical document dealer based in the suburbs of Boston, who had been waiting decades for the signed copy to reach the marketplace
Other highlights of the auction included a "thank you" letter from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. for his help with Freedom Movement. That sold for $50,000, the auction house said.
The auction began on Feb. 19 and concluded March 10.
— The Associated Press
Spike Lee’s son named 1st Big Brothers Big Sisters Black CEO
The son of legendary filmmaker Spike Lee selects the nation’s largest and preeminent 1-to-1 mentoring organization as the philanthropic cause he will champion during his ambassadorship.
Since 1944, television and film stars wait to hear their name being called to receive recognition during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) Golden Globe® Awards. This year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America’s name was also on that list, thanks to the support of 2021 Golden Globe Ambassador, Jackson Lewis Lee.
Jackson, along with his sister Satchel are the children of filmmaker and three-time Golden Globe nominee Spike Lee and his wife, producer, and philanthropist Tonya Lewis Lee. The two were named as this year’s Golden Globe Ambassadors. The pair assisted with duties during the ceremony February 28 but will continue to raise awareness around a philanthropic cause of their choosing.
Satchel selected Callen-Lorde, an organization that delivers health-care services to New York’s LGBTQIA+ communities, and Jackson chose the nationally known 1-to-1 mentoring organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Both organizations will receive a $25,000 grant on behalf of the HFPA.
The two are making history as the first Black siblings selected for the role and are using their platform to spread awareness about two important causes.
— Atlanta Tribune
Black electrical worker files discrimination lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Black electrical worker who says he was fired after he reported finding a noose on a job site has filed a federal anti-discrimination lawsuit against the company.
Stevie Lamont Stuckes filed the lawsuit in the Western District of North Carolina on Tuesday, The Charlotte Observer reported. In the lawsuit against Pike Electric, attorney Abbey Krysak says that during the nearly three years Stuckes was employed, he was subjected to a workplace culture rife with "racially charged 'jokes'" and racial slurs.
Krysak didn't respond to a request from the newspaper for additional comment on Thursday.
James Banner, Pike Electric senior vice president of administration, told the newspaper in a statement that the company "takes these allegations very seriously and took immediate action at the time to address the incident."
— The Associated Press
White ice cream shop owner allegedly menaced BLM protesters
When Black Lives Matter activists gathered near an Upstate New York ice cream shop last summer to protest its owner, David Elmendorf, for allegedly boasting that he wouldn't hire Black workers, Elmendorf reacted with fury, according to a lawsuit.
"If you come over here I'm going to shoot you," Elmendorf allegedly shouted, before calling protesters "monkeys" and the n-word and yelling, "I'll kill all of you!"
But after he threatened the group with a gun, Elmendorf, 35, called 911 to give a different account: A group of Black protesters had just threatened to shoot him, he falsely claimed according to authorities.
Now, the New York State Office of the Attorney General is suing Elmendorf under a new law that makes it illegal to submit a false "race-based" police report. The law was passed last year after a White woman walking through Central Park made a false police report about a Black birdwatcher who requested she leash her dog.
— The Washington Post
Black lawmakers hail 'Crown Act' as session's first victory
Members of the Connecticut General Assembly's Black and Puerto Rican Caucus on Wednesday hailed the recent passage of legislation making it illegal to discriminate against someone because of their hairstyle as the first of numerous bills addressing racial inequities they hope will be enacted this year.
Rep. Robyn Porter, D-New Haven, co-chair of the Labor and Public Employees Committee, said the legislation dubbed the "Crown Act" is "just the beginning" of the group's efforts this session.
The name" Crown Act" stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair." Proponents said Connecticut is the eighth state to enact legislation making it illegal to discriminate based on a person's hair texture or hairstyle in employment, public accommodations, housing, credit practices, union membership and state agency practices.
Connecticut's new law also expands the definition of "race" in state law to include ethnic traits that are associated with hair.
— The Associated Press
First female Black president of Dental Association recognized by Georgia
In celebration of the first day of Women’s History Month, Dr. Louvenia A. Rainge was recognized by the Georgia Senate as the 152nd president of the Georgia Dental Association (GDA). A general dentist from Augusta, Rainge is the GDA’s first female African American president.
Rainge has practiced in the Augusta area for 30 years, where she maintains a private practice.
A member of the GDA for more than 30 years, Rainge served as president-elect of the association from 2019-2020 and held multiple leadership positions, including president of the GDA Eastern District, ADA Delegate and co-chair of the 2018 Georgia Mission of Mercy hosted by the GDA Foundation for Oral Health.
Throughout her career, Rainge has earned a number of fellowships from prominent organizations, including the American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists, and Pierre-Fauchard Academy.
She is also an Honorable Fellow of the GDA and has been named alumnus of the year by both the Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University and Georgia Southern University’s College of Sciences and Mathematics.
— The Atlanta Voice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.