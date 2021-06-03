Black woman to lead Medicare and Medicaid Services
The 55 to 44 vote makes Chiquita Brooks-LaSure the first Black woman to lead CMS in its nearly six-decade history. The agency oversees Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
“During my career, I’ve seen how communities of color too often experience worse health outcomes, which we’ve seen so acutely during this pandemic,” Brooks-LaSure told the Senate.
The confirmation continues a campaign pledge of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to put together a cabinet that reflects America’s diversity.
President Biden also has repeatedly stated a desire to appoint and hire qualified African Americans for various positions. Earlier this week, Attorney Kristen Clarke won confirmation to lead the Justice Department’s Civil Rights division, making her the first Black woman to hold the post.
Also, Karine Jean-Pierre, the principal deputy press secretary for the White House, became just the second Black woman in history — and the first openly gay individual — to lead an official White House briefing.
— The Jacksonville Free Press
Anon
ymous donor pays the tuition of Black athletes
Black athletes at a high school in Georgia received the gift of a lifetime when an anonymous donor offered to pay their college tuition if they made straight As.
The donor, a community member who didn’t want his identity revealed, was inspired to make change after realizing the lack of diversity in Centennial High School’s athlete scholarship.
He reached out to the school’s athletic department with a concern about their program, which required student athletes to have a cumulative grade point average above 90.
“When we tweeted out a photo of these scholar athletes after one of our banquets, it was like 16 kids from the football team, and all but one was white,” Centennial High School Athletics Director Jeff Burch told CNN.
The donor decided to find a way to offer Black students an incentive to focus on their grades as much as they did sports.
For every semester of straight As a Black athlete gets, they will receive a semester of college paid in return.
— CNN
Black death row inmate claims he was
framed
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed an executive order Friday calling for an independent investigation into the case of Kevin Cooper, a Black death row inmate who has proclaimed his innocence for decades in a high-profile quadruple-murder conviction that’s been met with scrutiny and questions, even allegations that it was three white men who did it.
Newsom, who had previously ordered new DNA testing for evidence in the case, said the international law firm of Morrison and Foerster will examine Cooper’s “claims of innocence” and application for clemency by reviewing the Black man’s trial, his appeals and “the facts underlying the conviction.” Cooper, 63, was sentenced to death for the brutal 1983 slayings of a married couple, their 10-year-old daughter and an unrelated 11-year-old boy in a home in Chino Hills, Calif.
In his three-page executive order, the governor wrote that the investigation was taking place, in part, due to the contrasting conclusions drawn by Cooper’s attorneys and the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office on the results of the additional DNA evidence.
— The Washington Post
Audio about Black people cut in Memorial Day speech
HUDSON, Ohio — Organizers of a Memorial Day ceremony turned off a speaker’s microphone when the former U.S. Army officer began talking about how freed Black slaves had honored fallen soldiers soon after the Civil War.
Retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter said he included the story in his speech because he wanted to share the history of how Memorial Day originated.
But organizers of the ceremony in Hudson, Ohio, said that part of the speech was not relevant to the program’s theme of honoring the city’s veterans.
Cindy Suchan, chair of the Memorial Day parade committee and president of the Hudson American Legion Auxiliary, said it was either her or Jim Garrison, adjutant of the American Legion Post 464, who turned down the audio, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
The Ohio American Legion said Wednesday that it was investigating.
— The Associated Press
Black mental health a priority
around Floyd anniversary
The first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder sparked emotional, even visceral responses from many in the Black community.
“The death of George Floyd should have never happened,” said Dr. Harold Neighbors, a renowned mental health researcher at Hurdle.
The police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck has been convicted of second-degree murder. However, that conviction will not bring Floyd back to life. It is also extremely troubling that several other Black men and women have died similar traumatic deaths since Floyd struggled to tell the world “I can’t breathe” while calling out for his mother with his last breath on a Minneapolis street on May 25, 2020.
On Tuesday, one year after Floyd’s untimely and unsettling death, The Kennedy Satcher Center for Mental Health Equity at Morehouse School of Medicine, The National Alliance on Mental Illness, and Hurdle hosted a virtual symposium to discuss Black mental health.
Before George Floyd’s death, mental health was often a hushed and shunned topic in the Black community. That sentiment is an ongoing struggle after Floyd’s death, mental health advocates said.
— The Washington Informer
11 sheriff employees fired, 6 suspended, after death of a Black man
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez fired 11 employees and put six more on unpaid suspension in connection to the in-custody death of a Black man in February, Gonzalez announced Friday.
Gonzalez said Jaquaree Simmons, 23, was found unresponsive in his cell February 17 after detention officers used force on him.
“I have fired 11 employees for various serious policy violations. During a natural disaster we expect, I expect, to see the very best in our employees,” Gonzalez said during a Friday afternoon news conference.
Simmons died at the time of the ice storm that month that caused widespread power outages, including at the jail.
“These 11 people betrayed my trust and the trust of our community. They abused their authority, their conduct toward Mr. Simmons was reprehensible. They showed complete disregard for the safety and well-being of a person they were directly responsible for protecting,” the sheriff told reporters.
The terminations and suspensions come after the internal affairs department completed its investigation into Simmons’ death. A separate criminal case is still being investigated by the Houston Police Department, Gonzalez said. Once completed, the results of that investigation will be sent to the Harris County District Attorney’s office to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate.
— CNN
1st Black woman set to serve as next Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elaine Bryant, a deputy Detroit police chief, will become Columbus’ next police chief, making her the first Black woman to lead the force.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther named Bryant, as the new chief of the Columbus Division of Police — making good on a promise by the mayor of Ohio’s capital and largest city to choose a candidate from outside the 1,900-officer agency for the first time in department history.
“I have faced many obstacles in my journey, some because of my gender and some because of my race,” Bryant said in her first time speaking as chief. “I’ve never let these obstacles stand in my way.”
The announcement followed months of turmoil within the department amid a series of high-profile fatal police shootings of Black men and children.
— The Associated Press
Memphis is digging up the remains of a Confederate general
The remains of early Ku Klux Klan leader and Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest were finally being exhumed from a Memphis park, and the Black woman who led a long battle for the change was there to mark the moment.
But as activist-turned-elected-official Tami Sawyer prepared to address reporters, a man waved a Confederate flag behind her. Pacing back and forth, he called the Memphis city counselor a “communist.” Then he started singing “Dixie,” the anthem of the Old South.
The encounter on Tuesday cast a shadow over a day years in the making for activists and officials who pushed for Confederate symbols to be removed from public grounds in the majority-Black city. The movement, which came as communities across the South debated scrapping such memorials, succeeded only after a protracted legal battle.
“It was a moment that I thought would be celebratory,” Sawyer said in an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday. “And thinking about the anniversary of Tulsa, thinking about Memorial Day, I just thought it was great timing. But then everything went left.”
— The Washington Post
Judge who made racist comments on hot mic plans to retire
A Washington state judge who made racist comments about a young Black man killed by police says he plans to retire.
Clark County District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman made his remarks in March about Kevin Peterson Jr., a 21-year-old Camas man shot by deputies after he ran from a drug sting with a gun.
Zimmerman didn’t realize his conversation in an empty courtroom was being broadcast on YouTube, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. He called Peterson “dumb” and “the Black guy they are trying to make an angel out of.”
Last Friday the judge wrote Clark County Chair Eileen Quiring O’Brien to say he is retiring, though he didn’t give a date or a specific reason, the newspaper reported.
In mid-March, after his comments were made public, Zimmerman apologized and said he would take time off from the $190,116-a-year post to reflect on his behavior. He also said he self-reported his comments to the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct.
— The Associated Press
