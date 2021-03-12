Del. Stacey Plaskett rebukes Republican for attack on BLM
Stacey Plaskett, a Black Democratic delegate, on Wednesday forcefully rebuked her White Republican colleague in the House of Representatives for accusing the Black Lives Matter movement of being a “group that doesn’t like the old-fashioned family,” a statement she derided as racist.
In speaking against President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, Wisconsin GOP Rep. Glenn Grothman argued on the House floor Wednesday that the expansion to earned income tax credit for single workers would penalize married individuals.
“I bring it up, because I know the strength that Black Lives Matter had in this last election. I know it’s a group that doesn’t like the old-fashioned family,” said Grothman, who is white. “I’m disturbed that we have another program here in which we’re increasing the marriage penalty.”
Plaskett, a non-voting delegate who represents the U.S. Virgin Islands, rose to speak in favor of Biden’s COVID bill, instead spoke out strongly against Grothman’s accusations.
“How dare you, how dare you say that Black Lives Matter, Black people, do not understand old-fashioned families?” Plaskett said. “Despite some of the issues, some of the things that you have put forward that I’ve heard out of your mouth in the Oversight Committee, in your own district, we have been able to keep our families alive for over 400 years, and the assault on our families to not have Black lives or not even have Black families.”
Plaskett told CNN’s Erin Burnett later Wednesday that “if you make racist statements and continue to say them, then that’s probably what you are as well.”
Dictionary.com update adds African American phrases
Adding a word to the dictionary has long been a sign of mainstream legitimacy. And in the latest batch added to Dictionary.com, the online dictionary has included multiple African American Vernacular English words such as “finna” and “chile,” among other words and phrases related to race and identity.
The latest update includes 450 brand-new entries, 7,600 updated entries and 94 new definitions on existing entries — with a focus on race and identity, and COVID-19’s effect on culture.
As society continues to reckon with racism, language is affected, said John Kelly, managing editor at Dictionary.com, in a statement on Thursday.
The update also includes edits like capitalizing Indigenous when referring to the earliest known inhabitants of a region or their descendants.
Black women create sorority for online students
Women attending accredited online college and university programs now have a new way to network with the introduction of the first one-of-a-kind sorority, Sigma Chi Psi.
The sorority, whose members are also known as “The Beautiful Jades of Sigma Chi Psi,’’ aims to provide sisterhood for women pursuing their higher education aspirations online.
“For some women, attending online classes can be a very isolating experience. These women who are wives, mothers, sisters, and daughters are also often attending to careers and families while bettering themselves through continuing their education online,’’ said Dr. Hildra Anna Jeanetta Starks,’’ co-founder of the sorority.
Mass. city weighs banning Confederate flag in school
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts school board is scheduled to vote Thursday on a proposal to ban the Confederate flag in the city’s schools in response to some middle school students wearing or sharing images of it during remote classes.
The vote comes after the principal of JFK Middle School in Northampton in a video last month asked students to stop wearing or displaying Confederate flags during virtual classes because it made other students feel unsafe, The Daily Hampshire Gazette reported.
Students on Feb. 24 held a rally outside of the school in support of Principal Desmond Caldwell, who is Black.
Northampton School Committee vice-chair Lonnie Kaufman said the committee has been hearing about the issue from people locally and nationally.
The meeting agenda says displays of the flag have had a “negative impact to the health and safety of students who have a right to equally access the learning environment and have credibly reported feeling unsafe when it is displayed.”
If passed, the Confederate flag would be banned from the city’s schools, whether school is virtual or in person, and at school-sponsored events. The flag’s image would be allowed in approved school library materials, and for classroom learning supervised by a teacher.
Hollywood embracing diversity could boost revenue by $10B
Black talent is underrepresented across the film and television industry, and it’s costing Hollywood billions.
So says McKinsey & Co., which found that consumers might spend as much as $10 billion more, or an additional 7%, if film and TV projects were more racially diverse. Black-led projects have been underfunded and undervalued, despite often providing a better return on investment, the consulting firm said in a report Thursday.
“Executives should aspire for even higher upside as audiences become more diverse and the growth in demand for diverse content far outstrips supply growth,” according to the report.
Hollywood studios have for years produced films and shows that disproportionately cast white men. Netflix, the world’s biggest streaming service, is making some headway at diversifying Hollywood, but it’s still got a ways to go, particularly behind the camera. And the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which puts on the TV awards show the Golden Globes, has been criticized for its lack of diversity.
Films with two or more Black professionals in off-screen creative roles — like producer or director — receive budgets that are more than 40% lower than other movies, McKinsey found. But those projects make 10% more in box-office revenue per dollar invested in distributing and advertising than films with one or no Black creative professionals. Only 6% of films have a Black director.
Copy of Voting Rights Act signed by Lyndon Johnson auctioned
BOSTON — An official printing of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson has sold for $85,332, according to Boston-based auction firm.
The legislation was designed to secure the right to vote for racial minorities throughout the country, especially in southern states, during the nation’s tumultuous civil rights era.
The 10-page document is signed “Lyndon B. Johnson, August 6, 1965” and is an official printing of the law, according to auctioneers RR Auction.
The document also bears the signatures of then Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey and Speaker of the House John McCormack — fellow Democrats. McCormack was born in Boston and served in the Massachusetts Legislature earlier in his career.
A representative of the auction house said the document was purchased by Kenneth Rendell, a historical document dealer based in the suburbs of Boston, who had been waiting decades for the signed copy to reach the marketplace
Other highlights of the auction included a “thank you” letter from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. for his help with Freedom Movement. That sold for $50,000, the auction house said.
