Morris Brown College nears reaccreditation after 20 years
ATLANTA — A historically Black college that barely skirted death during 20 years without accreditation said Tuesday that is near regaining that seal of approval.
Atlanta's Morris Brown College said the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools has voted to make the Methodist-sponsored institution a full candidate for accreditation.
The move means Morris Brown can offer federal financial aid for the first time since 2002, when federal administrators cut off the spigot as the college wallowed in debt and was being investigated. The former president and financial aid director each pleaded guilty to embezzling money because they diverted federal funds to pay for college expenses.
President Kevin James said the college will apply for permission to begin offering aid as soon as possible.
"We intend on making history as the first HBCU to regain its status after a twenty-year hiatus," James said in a statement. "Without the resilience, support, and prayers from the board of trustees, African Methodist Episcopal church, faculty, staff, alumni, and the community, we would not be here."
Accreditation is meant to be a basic guarantee that a school provides an adequate education. Many historically Black institutions have lost accreditation over the years because of a lack of financial resources. Virginia-based TRACS has emerged as an alternative accreditor for some historically Black schools, including Augusta's Paine College.
— The Associated Press
Kim Godwin is the 1st Black woman to run a broadcast TV network
ABC News has hired Kim Godwin, an executive from rival television network CBS News, to serve as its next president. She will begin the role in May, replacing James Goldston, who left ABC last month.
Godwin will become the first Black woman to run a broadcast television network.
"Kim is an instinctive and admired executive whose unique experiences, strengths and strategic vision made her the ideal choice to lead the outstanding team at ABC News and build on their incredible success," Peter Rice, who is chairman of general entertainment content for Disney, ABC's parent company, said in a statement Wednesday.
He added that Godwin "has distinguished herself as a fierce advocate for excellence, collaboration, inclusion and the vital role of accurate and transparent news reporting."
Godwin had worked at CBS News since 2007. She started as a senior producer for its evening news show, which at the time was anchored by Katie Couric. She was eventually put in charge of global newsgathering as the network's executive vice president of news.
Her company biography credits her with "overseeing the launch of the reimagined 'CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell,' " in 2019. The show has had larger viewership since then, but still trails the evening news competition on NBC and ABC by several million total viewers, according to the latest audience numbers.
— The Washington Post
Harris highlights pregnancy difficulties facing Black women
WASHINGTON — One Black mother said she nearly died after her son was born following an earlier miscarriage and a stillbirth. Another Black mother said that she wasn't told about the dangers of her particular pregnancy complication in women like herself and that it led to the loss of her baby just before her delivery date. A third Black woman who is caring for her grandson spoke through her tears about unexpectedly losing her daughter after the baby was born.
“We didn’t see this coming," Donna Trim-Stewart, the grandmother, said at a White House-sponsored discussion on the health of Black mothers. “It's the unexpected way we lost her.”
To mark Black Maternal Health Week, Vice President Kamala Harris led a discussion Tuesday of the issues that make African American women two to three times more likely than other women to die because of childbirth. Harris noted that Native American women are 2.3 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.
“Race should never determine health outcomes — and pregnancy and childbirth should be safe for all,” President Joe Biden tweeted. “But for too many Black women, safety and equity have been denied. This Black Maternal Health Week, our Administration is taking action to change that.”
— The Associated Press
Black lawmakers press Biden to deliver on his promises
WASHINGTON — Black lawmakers pressed President Joe Biden during a lengthy Oval Office meeting Tuesday to follow through on a range of campaign promises made to one of his most important constituencies, urging him to increase the diversity of his administration, boost funding to educational institutions that serve Black students and take significant action on police brutality.
In their first formal meeting since Biden took office, the top leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus renewed their request that Biden name Shalanda Young, a Black woman, to head the Office of Management and Budget, according to Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., one of the meeting's attendees.
They also sought, and received, assurances that Biden would name the first Black female Supreme Court justice if a seat became vacant, and to back legislation enacting a commission to study potential reparations for descendants of slavery.
The meeting, which had been scheduled for one hour but lasted two, reflected the importance of the relationship for both sides. Biden has vowed to put equity at the center of his administration, but the White House meeting brought into focus the issues by which Black voters will judge his tenure. Black Democratic leaders are hoping they can influence the Biden administration after being largely shut out during the tenure of President Donald Trump and seeing their communities experience outsize harm as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The caucus's message to Biden "is wrapped in health care," said the CBC's chair, Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio. "It is wrapped in closing the wealth gap. It is wrapped in voter rights, civil rights, reparations, and we're looking at housing and environmental injustices."
House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., whose endorsement of Biden helped resuscitate his candidacy during the Democratic primaries last year, stressed that previous economic recoveries often lagged in Black communities.
"This time, we want to make sure that as we rescue the economy, we bring it back better, that we bring it back better for everybody," Clyburn said, riffing on the name of Biden's pandemic relief plan.
— The Washington Post
Officer jailed for breaking Black man's knee
A serving police officer from London's Metropolitan Police force has been sentenced to two years and three months in prison after breaking a Black man's knee in what the judge called "a clear case of racial profiling."
Charlie Harrison, 39, was sentenced Monday at Southwark Crown Court, London, for causing grievous bodily harm, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
His sentencing follows a five-day trial last month during which he was convicted by majority verdict, police added.
Harrison, who worked on the Met's violent crime task force, was in plain clothes when he got out of his unmarked police car and approached Carl Abrahams and his two sons in Newham, east London, on Dec. 31, 2018, according to judge Greg Perrins' sentencing remarks seen by CNN.
Abrahams had taken his sons, 13 and 16, to visit their mother's grave at Manor Park Cemetery and was walking home when Harrison approached and blocked their path, according to the judge's remarks.
Abrahams told the court he was unaware that Harrison was a police officer. He pushed past him and kept walking, at which point Harrison kicked his leg, knocking him to the ground, Perrins said.
Abrahams suffered a fracture to the knee and has had to give up football and running as a result of the injury, the court documents said.
The judge said Abrahams and his sons had done nothing wrong and had not been acting suspiciously.
"Having heard the evidence at trial I strongly suspect that the reason that you stopped Mr Abrahams and his sons was because they were Black," Perrins said. "Had Mr Abrahams and his sons been white I suspect that you would simply drove on by."
Police said Harrison has been suspended from duty and will be subject to disciplinary proceedings.
— CNN
State orders Burlington schools to fix racial environment
MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Public Instruction has ordered the Burlington Area School District to repair what the agency is calling a "racially hostile environment."
The DPI issued an order Friday giving the district 30 days to come up with a corrective action plan to prevent racial discrimination in student discipline and "adequately redress the racially hostile environment."
The order came after a mother complained to the district that her two Black students had been harassed between the years of 2016 and 2020.
The mother said they were subjected to racial slurs, detained when white students hurt them, spat on and pushed down stairs. She also alleged that one of her students brought a toy air gun to school in 2017 and received a one-day suspension when a white fourth-grader brought a knife to school in 2018 and got only detention.
The DPI order said the district failed to adequately investigate the mother's complaints.
The order also notes a student discipline report includes 19 discipline incidents of racial harassment across the district between 2016 and 2020.
The district issued a statement noting one of every five students in the district is a minority and it would never intentionally treat Black or Brown students differently based on their race. The school board in November adopted a new student anti-harassment/anti-racism policy, the statement said.
— The Associated Press
