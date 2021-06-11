Val Demings launches bid for U.S. Senate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Val Demings launched a bid for the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, raising hope among Democrats of ousting Florida’s Republican Sen. Marco Rubio from the evenly divided chamber.
With the Senate now split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, the Florida race will undoubtedly be among the nation’s most high profile and expensive battles next year.
The Orlando congresswoman used a video on social media to begin introducing herself to a wider audience. In the video, Demings showcases her rise from a working-class background to become the police chief of one of Florida’s largest cities before ascending to the U.S. Congress.
Demings was on the short list of potential running mates for now-President Joe Biden after helping lead the first impeachment against then-President Donald Trump.
Some Florida Democrats had hoped that Demings would instead take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is banking on reelection next year to help propel him for a possible run for the presidency in 2024.
— The Associated Press
Freeman, Keena donate $1M to Univ. of Mississippi
Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman and University of Mississippi Professor Linda Keena donated $1 million to the school in order to establish a new center focused on policing.
The new Center for Evidence-Based Policing and Reform at the University of Mississippi looks to “build relationships and share data with policing agencies as well as use the data to enhance the preparation of students in criminal justice,” according to a Tuesday news release from the school. It will be “the only one of its kind at a Mississippi university and one of a few in the nation.”
Freeman said the events of the past year inspired him to make the donation. Protests erupted across the country last summer after the death of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of law enforcement, prompting calls for police reform.
The role of the center, the release states, will be to provide training for police and other law enforcement across Mississippi. It will also use “evidence-based practices that allow officers to be more proactive.” And, the center looks to improve how officers engage with the community and community members’ perception of, trust and confidence in police, the release said.
— CNN
Veteran will get 2nd chance to give Memorial speech
HUDSON, Ohio — A retired U.S. Army officer whose speech about freed Black slaves honoring fallen Civil War soldiers was censored by organizers of a Memorial Day ceremony will get another chance to deliver it.
The American Legion Department of Ohio said it has invited retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter to speak next week at the organization’s Buckeye Boys State, an annual gathering that teaches young men about government.
Kemter was speaking at a Memorial Day event hosted by a local American Legion post in northeastern Ohio when his microphone was turned off as he talked about the role Black people played in how Memorial Day began.
Two of the event’s organizers later resigned under pressure after Ohio American Legion officials said the decision censoring the speech was premeditated and planned.
The organizers of the ceremony in Hudson, Ohio, initially defended their decision, saying the section of the speech that was silenced was not relevant to the program’s theme of honoring the city’s veterans.
The Ohio American Legion has temporarily suspended the post. A meeting is planned later this month to discuss its future.
— The Associated Press
Charlottesville votes to remove Confederate statues
RICHMOND, Va. — The Charlottesville City Council voted unanimously Monday night to remove statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from public parks, starting the clock ticking on the demise of monuments at the heart of the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in 2017.
The council had decided to remove the statues shortly after the white supremacist rally in which one counterprotester was hit by a car and killed. But a small group of citizens filed suit and a judge granted an injunction that prevented the statues from coming down.
The state Supreme Court threw out that lawsuit in April and cleared the way for Charlottesville — or any other locality in the state — to pass judgment on the fate of its Confederate icons.
No current member of the city council was serving at the time of the original vote, so the body decided to hold a public hearing and then vote again before proceeding.
— The Washington Post
Kasim Reed will run for ATL mayor again
The 59th Mayor of Atlanta, Kasim Reed, filed paperwork Tuesday night to run for Mayor of Atlanta. Reed joins Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown, Atlanta attorney Sharon Gay, and Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore, and Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens who have all filed paperwork to join the race.
“I felt like there are things happening in Atlanta that I’d never seen in my life, and I’ve been here all my life. So that’s what caused me to start talking about it,” Reed said in a WSB-TV interview.
The filing allows Reed to begin formally begin accepting donations ahead of his birthday bash Thursday night, which will be $1,000 per guest.
Rumors on social media and in Atlanta’s political circles have run rampant that former Mayor Kasim Reed is considering running again for his old post. He said in a past interview on KISS 104.1 FM radio that he was not planning to run. However, it is unclear if current Atlanta Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms’s decision to stand down at the end of her first term has changed Reed’s outlook.
— The Atlanta Voice
North Carolina city commits $2.1M for reparations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina city has committed $2.1 million toward funding reparations, an initiative it began last summer when it joined a number of U.S. cities which have voted to address their histories of racism and discrimination.
The Asheville City Council approved a budget amendment on Tuesday to pull the money from city land purchased in the 1970s as part of the city’s urban renewal programs that took apart Black communities, the Asheville Citizen Times reported. The city council also adopted a proclamation declaring June 19 as Juneteenth, the date which marks the end of slavery in the U.S.
Asheville passed its historic reparations in July 2020, apologizing for the city’s role in slavery, discrimination and denial of liberties to Black residents. The city manager was directed to establish a process for gathering recommendations to address the creation of generational wealth and economic mobility and opportunity in the Black community.
The City Council has previously said the reparations do not require direct payments but would mandate investments in areas where Black residents face disparities. City Manager Debra Campbell on Tuesday said officials have not yet determined what those investments will entail.
— The Associated Press
Texas lawmakers urge board to remove ‘Negro’ from place names
SAN ANTONIO — Growing up in the Houston suburb of Baytown, city council member Charles Johnson never knew that there was a lake in the community named “Negrohead.” Nor did he know that its original name was an even more offensive version that included the “n-word.”
Johnson, who is Black, said he was “shocked and saddened” to learn the information. But there are more than two dozen natural features across the state that have similarly racially offensive names, such as Negrohead Bluff and Negro Creek, according to state lawmakers.
Legislators thought they had fixed the issue some 30 years ago when they passed a measure urging the federal government to remove “Negro” from the place names. They revisited the issue in the recent legislative session after learning the changes had not been made and approved a new resolution again calling for the term to be removed from sites.
But the resolution is just a recommendation. It’s up to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, a little-known interdepartmental agency, to make the changes. The panel will meet Thursday to vote on removing the word from 16 sites. Supporters are hopeful. Last year, as a congresswoman representing New Mexico, Deb Haaland introduced a bill urging the federal board to review offensive names. Now, as the Interior Secretary, she oversees the board.
— The Washington Post
Mississippi getting first Black female chief federal judge
GREENVILLE, Miss. — A Black woman, for the first time, will become a chief federal judge in Mississippi.
Court officials said in a news release Monday that U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown will become the chief judge of the state’s northern judicial district during a ceremony Friday in Greenville.
She will receive the gavel from U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock, who remains on the federal bench but is ending a seven-year term in the top spot in the district.
Brown was nominated to the federal bench in 2013 by then-President Barack Obama. She will be the first Black woman to serve as a chief judge in either of the state’s two federal court districts.
— The Associated Press
Congressional Black Caucus PAC endorses Val Demings
The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) PAC recently announced their endorsement of Congresswoman Val Demings in her bid for the U.S. Senate.
Should she be successful in her efforts, Demings would become the first Black woman to represent the state of Florida in the U.S. Senate
Congressman Gregory Meeks, CBCPAC chair, said, “Val is a proven leader and champion for the American people. She has fought for her constituents of Florida’s 10th congressional district with grace and dignity. We know that Florida needs and deserves a public servant ready to serve the people with truth and honor. This is who she has been for her entire life and it is an honor to support her.”
“With Vice President Harris in the White House, the Senate is missing the needed perspective of a Black woman. Rep. Demings has been a leader within not only the CBC but also the larger Democratic Caucus. She is a proven champion the people of Florida deserve and will represent them with honor and integrity.” CBCPAC Executive Director Yolonda Addison said.
— The Washington Informer
