W. Virginia city eyes Black hair non-discrimination bill
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The city of Beckley is poised to join Morgantown and Charleston in passing a local ordinance to protect Black West Virginians from discrimination based on how they choose to wear their hair.
Tarsha Bolt is a member of the Beckley Human Rights Commission who has been pushing for protection in the state Legislature since 2019 after her son was told to remove his dreadlocks in order to play basketball at Woodrow Wilson High School, The Register-Herald reported.
While that larger bill has stalled, the local Human Rights Commission is recommending the city pass its own ordinance to protect its roughly 4,000 Black residents from discrimination based on hair textures and hairstyles.
A majority of city council members told the paper they support the proposal.
— The Associated Press
Historical report released as part of reparations effort
Providence released a lengthy historical report on racism on Monday as part of the Rhode Island capital city’s efforts to provide reparations to Black and Native American residents.
The 194-page “A Matter of Truth” report details more than four centuries of cultural, political, and economic harm against people of color by the city, the state and their institutions, from the 1600s to present.
Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza said the city will next hire a consultant to help facilitate community discussion and gather feedback as it weighs what its reparations program should look like.
The historical report represents the completion of the first “truth-telling” phase of a three-part effort Elorza launched last July.
The report also details the “Jim Crow traditions” that took hold in Rhode Island after the Civil War and the urban renewal projects that impacted Black neighborhoods in Providence, creating a “separate and unequal” existence for people of color, he said.
Elorza said he hopes the report helps people recognize the extent of racial injustice and inspires them to seek change.
— The Associated Press
Noose found at Episcopal church on Capitol Hill
The Rev. Michele Morgan was at home recovering from a coronavirus vaccine shot Friday when she got a disturbing call from an employee at her church, St. Mark’s Episcopal on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. He told her there was a green-roped noose, dangling from a branch of a large tree in the courtyard.
“It looked from the photo [he had sent] like a slipknot. But when I got here, I could see the coils. It’s such a symbol of racialized hatred — it’s shocking to see it where I gather people to talk about more love and more God and more light in the world,” Morgan said Friday afternoon, as D.C. police gathered evidence and television reporters interviewed other staff. On the unseasonably warm, sunny early spring day, birds chirped and cherry trees blossomed.
St. Mark’s, a stately, historical church a block from the U.S. Capitol, has had two Black Lives Matter banners stolen off the red brick building in the past year, Morgan said. The first, put up after the death of George Floyd in police custody, said: “All Lives Matter Only If Black Lives Matter: Let’s take seriously the injustices and wrongs that are right in front of us.” The second read: “Our Witness Remains The Same: Black Lives Matter.” The third, which is still up, is the same as the first.
A D.C. police report says the incident is being investigated as a suspected hate crime. In a statement, police said “these types of offenses are taken seriously and are entirely unacceptable.”
Multiple anti-racism banners have been stolen from city buildings in the past year, including from several Black churches. The leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of violence, is facing charges of burning one of the banners. St. Mark’s is majority White and relatively high-profile, with an idyllic public courtyard with benches and pathways and a dramatic wood-and-brick nave inside where arts groups hold events.
— The Washington Post
Nikema Williams blazes her own trail
It’s not often that a freshman member of Congress — in office barely two months — gets a shout out from the House Speaker during a congressional signing ceremony for a major piece of legislation. But that’s what happened to Rep. Nikema Williams.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi even said that in some ways Williams made passing the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package, the first Biden administration priority, possible.
Williams is not only a new House member, she is also the chairwoman of the Georgia Democratic Party, and was a key player in helping the formerly red state elect not only a Democratic president, but two senators whose victories flipped control of the US Senate to Democrats.
Still, Williams joked in an interview that when she got the email from Pelosi’s office inviting her to the “enrollment” — the official name for the process of key lawmakers signing legislation before it goes to the president — she had to look it up.
“I was like, ‘yes!’ But then I had to go to Google because I didn’t know what an enrollment ceremony was,” she said with a laugh.
The learning curve on becoming fluent in Washington speak may be steep at the start, but Williams is finding her footing fast — especially since Republicans back home in Georgia passed a new law limiting access to voting last week.
“I’m the first Black woman to ever be our state party chair in Georgia. And when I talked (about winning) leading up to the election, people were like, ‘Oh, that’s cute. They think they’re going to win,’” Williams said about Republicans underestimating her and colleagues like Stacey Abrams, a voting rights advocate whose efforts helped Democrats’ recent success in the state.
“Republicans are pushing back and they’re upset that we were able to win. And so they’re going to do everything in their power right now to restrict access to people who mainly look like me from voting,” said Williams.
Her mission now is to use her seat in Congress to work with Democratic leaders to put national voting protections in place.
— CNN
First Black Fed president talks merits of reparations
Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, is one of the most prominent government officials yet to publicly express support for reparations as a way to address the consequences of racism and inequality in America.
“There are definitely merits to it in the sense that, if people have been harmed by laws, then there should be a discussion about redress,” Bostic told CNN Business in an exclusive interview.
“The legacies of past racism are still present in our society,” said Bostic, who in 2017 became the first Black president of a regional Fed bank. “We have to think about what things are necessary to offset the impacts of those old systems that still flow through.”
Bostic specifically called out systemic obstacles that inhibit wealth building among minorities, including redlining and other forms of housing discrimination.
“We have African Americans today who have a lot less wealth,” he said, “in part because they have not been able to inherit the wealth that would have accrued had their ancestors been able to accrue that wealth.”
— CNN
