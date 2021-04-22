Anthony Anderson to deliver Virginia Union University commencement
“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson will deliver the commencement speech at Virginia Union University in Richmond next month.
The university-wide virtual ceremony is slated for May 8 at 10 a.m., with individual schools holding virtual celebrations afterward, Virginia Union announced.
“Our students’ lives mirror many of the themes characterized in the show ‘black-ish.’ Anthony Anderson will bring the perfect message filled with honesty and humor as our students begin the next phase of their life,” said Hakim Lucas, VUU president and CEO. “I am thrilled our graduates will have the opportunity to hear from him especially after a year of COVID-19 and calls for social justice reform.”
Anderson, who has Type 2 diabetes and starred in “The Departed” and the “Barbershop” franchise, also serves as an advocate and philanthropist who has worked to support the American Diabetes Association, Los Angeles Mission and Boys & Girls Club of America through an annual celebrity golf match.
— The Washington Informer
Man charged with hate crimes after driving truck toward Black children
A Massachusetts man who allegedly yelled a racial epithet and drove his truck toward a group of Black children has been charged with hate crimes and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to police.
Holbrook police arrived at a school playground around 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, after a juvenile reported that "a man in a red pickup truck tried to run the caller and a group of friends over" following a fight, a statement last week from police said.
Shane Belleville, 36, is facing charges, police said.
Belleville and his attorney haven't responded to CNN's requests for comment.
Belleville told CNN affiliate WHDH that he just wanted to "put it out there they're portraying me as something I'm not," without explaining further.
Belleville was arrested last Thursday and charged with one count of assault and battery, four counts of civil rights violations, four counts of assault with intent to intimidate based on race, and four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, said the department.
He was released on $750 cash bail. A hearing is scheduled for June 8, according to the Quincy District Court clerk's office.
— CNN
Georgia park honoring confederacy gets first Black chair
ATLANTA — The board overseeing an Atlanta area park that has centuries-old ties to the Ku Klux Klan and contains the largest Confederate monument ever crafted will be headed for the first time by an African American.
Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that he had appointed the Rev. Abraham Mosley to serve as chairman of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, the state authority responsible for overseeing Stone Mountain Park about 15 miles northeast of Atlanta. The park is a popular hiking and tourist site but is replete with Confederate imagery.
Association CEO Bill Stephens told WSB-TV the board will hear ideas at a meeting on Monday about how to change the park in ways he thinks will balance its historical record.
“Certainly, there are mounting problems that have been brought before us. But we’ve got to handle them one at a time,” he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Kemp said in a statement that he was confident Mosley would “continue to rely on his experience in bringing people together” as chairman of the association.
— The Associated Press
Colorado judge who used the n-word resigns
Cloaked and seated on her bench, Colorado district judge Natalie T. Chase asked two Black court employees last May to explain the Black Lives Matter movement after overhearing them talk about protests in Denver over the death of George Floyd.
After hearing their explanation, Chase, who is white, said she thought the police involved in Floyd's death sound be investigated. But then she maintained that, in fact, "all lives matter."
The incident was one of numerous claims of racist or unprofessional behavior raised against Chase, including another occasion where she used the n-word multiple times while talking to a Black colleague, court officials said.
On Friday, Chase agreed to resign after the Colorado Supreme Court censured her based on a report finding that she had "undermined confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary by expressing [her] views about criminal justice, police brutality, race and racial bias, specifically while wearing [her] robe in court staff work areas and from the bench."
Chase did not dispute any of the incidents. Her attorney did not immediately return a message from The Washington Post late on Sunday.
— The Washington Post
Goldman Sachs employs just 49 Black people in top US jobs
Goldman Sachs has just 49 Black executives and senior managers in its US workforce, accounting for about 3% of the total.
In a sustainability report published Tuesday, the investment bank revealed data on the racial and gender composition of its US workforce for the first time. The numbers reflect a very low rate of Black employment across almost all roles in the organization.
Of 1,548 US executives and senior managers, just 24 are Black men and 25 are Black women, or about 3.2% of the total, according to Goldman Sachs.
Black people make up a similar percentage of middle managers and sales representatives. Numbers increase in professional roles in other areas such as compliance, investing and marketing, but are still out of step with the wider US population: Of the 12,521 professionals the Wall Street bank employs, 452 are Black men and 418 are Black women, accounting for 7%.
Overall, Black people make up 6.8% of Goldman Sachs' US workforce. According to Census Bureau data, about 13.4% of the US population is Black.
— CNN
Black ex-firefighter awarded $2.43M in discrimination case
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Black Kansas City firefighter was subjected to racial discrimination then fired in retaliation for his complaints, a federal jury found Thursday in a trial that highlighted systemic racism in the department.
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, was ordered to pay Jyan Harris more than $2.43 million for back pay, future pay and compensatory damages for his discrimination and retaliation claims, the Kansas City Star reported.
“Hopefully now it shows them that you can’t do people like that,” Harris said after the verdict.
Several witnesses testified at trial about racial discrimination in the fire department, saying Black firefighters are frequently moved into one fire station, are often passed over for promotions and are not actively recruited to serve in the racially diverse city.
Former Mayor Mark Holland testified that a former fire chief once remarked to him about how it was difficult to hire Black firefighters because, he believed, African Americans are afraid of fire. One document showed a Black firefighter was disciplined for making a complaint outside of the chain of command about the presence of a noose in a fire station.
The Unified Government fired Harris after accusing him of double dipping when he submitted time sheets for seasonal work he did at summer youth camps for its parks and recreation department while he was scheduled to work for the fire department.
— The Associated Press
Insurer to pay $8M to Black man paralyzed by Iowa officer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — An insurer for the City of Cedar Rapids will pay $8 million to a Black motorist who was paralyzed after a white police officer shot him during a 2016 traffic stop, the city announced Monday.
The payout will settle a long-running lawsuit brought by Jerime Mitchell, 42, over a shooting that had sparked protests and exposed tensions between Black residents and authorities in Iowa’s second largest city.
The resolution cancels a trial that had been scheduled to begin Tuesday. It's the most expensive settlement over allegations of police misconduct in Iowa history.
Cedar Rapids had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars defending against the lawsuit and arguing that Officer Lucas Jones was legally justified in shooting Mitchell. A city spokeswoman said in a statement that it was prepared for trial but its insurer, States Insurance, had control over whether to settle under its policy and “determined settlement to be in the best interests of its insured, the city."
The city admitted no wrongdoing and said its review determined Jones acted properly given the circumstances of the stop.
— The Associated Press
