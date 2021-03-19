Karen Carter Peterson wants to make history
The longtime Louisiana state senator is vying for the open seat once held by Cedric Richmond — one that would propel her to become the first Black woman to represent the state in Congress.
“When women are not at the table and seated, we are typically on the menu,” Peterson, 51, told CNN in an interview. “I don’t like that we’ve never had an African American woman serve from Louisiana in our congressional delegation. That needs to end.”
Peterson faces steep competition from state Sen. Troy Carter, who has the support of Richmond and is her closet rival in fundraising, and activist Gary Chambers. Peterson and Carter have faced off for this seat before; both ran for it but lost in 2006.
Peterson’s campaign comes as the political power of Black women has reached a zenith, with Kamala Harris becoming the first Black and South Asian vice president, and as Black women seek to use their collective power to fill state legislatures, governorships and congressional seats with their own.
That burgeoning organizing and fundraising apparatus backed by Black women has lined up behind Peterson, with a litany of key endorsements, including the influential quartet of seasoned Black women political operatives — Donna Brazile, Minyon Moore, Leah Daughtry and Yolanda Caraway.
Black women groups like Higher Heights for America PAC and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams have also gotten behind Peterson.
“She is yet another example of the multiple pipelines that groups like Higher Heights and Black woman organizers have been designing over the last, frankly, decade to two decades,” Glynda Carr, president and CEO of Higher Heights, said in an interview.
Peterson also garnered support from Our Revolution, a Bernie Sanders-backed group, and Emily’s List, the political action committee that backs women who favor abortion rights.
— CNN
Stacey Abrams: Make an exception to filibuster
The elections of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Georgia on Jan. 5 allowed Democrats to take control of the US Senate and made the passage of the ambitious, transformational American Rescue Plan possible.
Yet while the rescue plan did not receive the support of a single Republican in the US Senate or US House of Representatives, according to a recent CNN poll, 61% of Americans supported the bill — with several key provisions garnering even greater support, including the $1,400 stimulus checks and larger tax credits for families.
This disparity between who is heard and who speaks matters. The 50 senators who moved this bill forward represent 41.5 million more Americans than the 50 senators who opposed it (one Republican senator missed the vote but still acknowledged his opposition to it). Further, were it not for a budget bill loophole of the Senate’s historically racist and indisputably undemocratic filibuster rule, a bill that will slash poverty, save businesses and deploy vaccines nationwide would have failed.
— CNN
Vt. mayor appoints Black woman to lead police study
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The mayor of Vermont’s largest city gave in to criticism and appointed a Black woman to oversee a study of the police department instead of the white man he had initially chosen.
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger on Tuesday appointed Tyeastia Green, the city’s first racial equity director, to oversee the “operational assessment” of the city police.
The nearly $100,000 study is to explore a range of issues including how many armed, uniformed officers the department, which has faced persistent allegations of excessive force, should have.
Weinberger, a Democrat, had initially said he wanted to appoint someone neutral to the position and named Darren Springer, who leads the Burlington Electric Department, to oversee the study.
The decision was immediately criticized.
“This decision was wrong and reveals my own bias, and I must work transparently to address that,” Weinberger said in a statement. “Specifically, I see now that my focusing with this decision on achieving ‘neutrality’ in the way that the process was managed was wrong and reflected the wrong priorities.”
Democratic state Sen. Kesha Ram, of Chittenden County, the first woman of color to serve in the Vermont Senate, and others had criticized Weinberger’s initial decision.
“By questioning the neutrality of his only Black department head — and quite possibly the only Black department head in Burlington history — because of her lived experience, Weinberger has done more damage to Vermonters who identify as Black, Indigenous, and people of color, and anti-racist efforts in Vermont, than he may understand,” she said.
— The Associated Press
Warnock: Voting rules resurrect ‘Jim Crow’ era
Sen. Raphael Warnock, whose election as Georgia’s first Black senator gave control of the chamber to Democrats, used his first floor speech on Capitol Hill to blast a wave of Republican-backed measures that would make it harder to cast ballots in states around the country.
Warnock noted Georgia’s and the country’s history of allowing voter suppression against minorities and the poor, and he warned that some Republican lawmakers are trying to reopen those chapters with “draconian” restrictions he cast as a reaction against Democratic victories like his.
“We are witnessing right now a massive and unabashed assault on voting rights and voter access unlike anything we have seen since the Jim Crow era,” Warnock said Wednesday.
The first-term senator’s speech followed Senate Democrats’ introduction of a sweeping election law overhaul, called the “For the People Act,” that could override many of the restrictive measures that Republicans are pushing at the state level. Warnock is the Senate bill’s lead sponsor. The House passed its version in the previous Congress and again last month on a 220-210 vote that fell along party lines.
— The Associated Press
Service academy nominations
under represent minorities
Minority students are significantly underrepresented when it comes to getting nominations from members of Congress to attend the nation’s military service academies, according to an analysis released Wednesday.
The study by the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center and the Veterans Legal Services Clinic at Yale Law School included nearly 25 years of admissions nomination data from the Military Academy at West Point, the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy involving members of the current Congress.
Members of Congress have awarded 6% of their total nominations to Black students and 8% to Hispanic students, according to the report. White students received 74% of the nominations. Currently, about 15% of students in public schools nationwide are Black and 27% are Hispanic.
To be considered for admission, all service academy applicants must receive a nomination from a member of Congress, the president, the vice president, a secretary of a military service, or an academy superintendent.
The study found that between 2009 and 2019, people of color made up 32% of nominations made by Democrats in Congress and 15% of those made by Republicans.
— The Associated Press
Black officers don’t get promotions in Lousiville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville police officer has filed a lawsuit claiming the department has unlawful bias and discrimination in its upper ranks that leaves Black officers out of consideration for promotions.
The lawsuit was filed by an attorney, Sam Aguiar, who also represents the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman fatally shot by police a year ago.
The suit from Officer Philip Satterthwaite claims the Louisville Metro Police Department has a “buddy system,” in which leaders cherry-pick who gets promoted and often leave out Black officers, media outlets reported.
Louisville police declined to comment on the suit.
Satterthwaite has worked in the department as a diversity and inclusion officer. He said the position was later eliminated and replaced with a “window-dressing job,” according to the lawsuit.
Satterthwaite said in the suit that race “plays a direct and indirect role in advancement opportunities at LMPD.” The suit said unit commanders were selecting friends for their positions and found that officers “regardless of race or gender, were losing out on promotions to others who had connections within the department.”
The suit asks for compensatory and punitive damages and for Satterthwaite to be reinstated into a new diversity and inclusion officer position.
— The Associated Press
