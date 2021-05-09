Group raising money to bail out Black moms
LAS VEGAS — Ahead of Mother’s Day, there is a push to get Black mothers out of jail.
Organizations across the country are bailing Black mothers out of jail for Mother’s Day. Here in Las Vegas eight moms get out in time to spend Mother’s Day with their families. Often, they are serving time for traffic tickets or even a suspended licenses. Moms end up in jail because they have no way to pay.
This week three local Black moms got a priceless Mother’s Day gift: their freedom.
To raise money to get more Black mamas out or jail, there was a fundraiser Thursday night with a silent auction, gift cards, art, music and food in downtown Las Vegas.
“You are criminalizing people for being poor … Most of the time when people don’t pay their tickets it is because people don’t have the money, not because they don’t want to. Do I pay my rent, or do I pay this ticket?,” Akiko Cooks asserted.
Cooks with the Mass Liberation Project and Black Mama Bailout said people need to care and stop putting mother’s in cages taking them away from their children when sometimes women are sitting in jail with a bail as low as $50.
Black banking executives talk how to sustain changes
The finance industry can point to tangible progress for Black workers since the Black Lives Matter protests last year. But change isn’t coming fast enough, a half dozen executives said during Bloomberg Television’s “Money and Equality” special report on Friday.
“Generations who are coming into the workforce today are way less tolerant and accepting of ‘It’s going to take time.’ How about now? How about now? And if not, why not?,” said Edith Cooper a longtime Goldman Sachs executive who left the firm in 2017. “That’s the sentiment that we’re all feeling. I’m excited by that. It means that we just won’t be patient.”
A year ago, there was just one Black executive among more than 80 within the highest ranks of the big six U.S. banks. Today, there are nine. Many of the biggest banks have also implemented targets for hiring more underrepresented workers and pledged to increase recruiting at historically Black colleges and universities.
Still, workforce statistics show that Black people make up a small fraction of the banking industry. And while in 2020 the six biggest U.S. banks earmarked almost $15 billion for mortgages, entrepreneurs and Black-owned banks across the country, it’s a small fraction of their $4 trillion in outstanding loans.
Blinken fights battle to diversify the State Dept.
The Black diplomat who was handed a set of keys in the State Department parking garage by a white colleague who seemed to assume he worked there, not in the offices above, and could fetch her car.
The young Latina in tears after an older white diplomat counseled her on being “too vibrant.” Her boss, another older white man, told her to ignore the reproach and keep shining.
The unofficial list of colleagues to avoid because of their perceived hostility to diversity that diplomats quietly share among themselves.
These are just some of the microaggressions, quiet bigotries and structural hurdles that diplomats say ripple under the State Department’s cosmopolitan veneer.
Now, a national reckoning about racial justice is driving calls to create a diplomatic corps that looks more like the country it represents, work that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has made a priority. Inside the State Department, where a grassroots push to improve diversity has surged in the last year, many diplomats say this could be the toughest challenge of Blinken’s tenure.
In more than 30 interviews about the culture inside America’s oldest Cabinet agency, diplomats of all races and varying ages, genders and career levels expressed hope about Blinken’s plans — but also frustration, anger, exhaustion and skepticism about current and historical practices at the department, which has faced lawsuits and lawmakers’ questions about racial discrimination since at least the 1940s. These foreign service officers cite an opaque, risk-averse culture hostile to change and driven by personal ties, a system that they say creates hurdles for women and people of color and, decade after decade, produces a disproportionately White, male department in the highest ranks.
Groups want Confederate statue on public land gone
A lawsuit filed in federal court on Wednesday calls for the removal of a Confederate monument that is still standing on the grounds of the county courthouse in Easton, Md., despite years of opposition from community advocates.
The statue celebrating the “Talbot Boys” is the last Confederate monument on public land in Maryland. The figure of the man holding a Confederate flag is the first thing to greet visitors as they arrive at court in Talbot County, a small, mostly White jurisdiction on the Eastern Shore.
Maryland’s office of the public defender, Talbot County’s branch of the NAACP and the ACLU of Maryland are among the groups that have signed onto the lawsuit against Talbot County. It alleges the statue is unconstitutional and illegal under federal and state law.
Talbot County Council President Chuck Callahan, R, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit.
— The Washington Post
LSU hires first Black SEC school president
Louisiana State University has hired the first African American president in the Southeastern Conference.
William Tate IV will begin in July, LSU said on its website.
Tate is currently at the University of South Carolina as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, LSU said.
“This position is all about what we can do to help students and give people access and opportunity in higher education,” Tate said. “That’s really in my DNA, how do we help people regardless of their background — we find the money, get you here and give you the opportunity to live your dream.”
Tate will be the first African American to hold the position at LSU and in the SEC, affiliate WAFB reported. The board voted 15-0 for Tate after interviewing two other finalists.
NC House votes to bar
abortions based on race
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina abortion providers would be barred from performing the procedure if a woman’s decision centered on the unborn child’s race or a Down syndrome diagnosis, under legislation approved Thursday by the House.
The measure, which passed after nearly an hour of impassioned debate, marked the latest flashpoint for state Republicans trying to further restrict abortion. GOP lawmakers said the measure is designed to prevent discrimination. The legislature approved a ban on sex-selection abortions in 2013.
“I understand abortion is a very heated and partisan topic. This bill is very narrowly tailored,” Rep. John Bradford, a Mecklenburg County Republican and bill sponsor whose legislative interns have included those with Down syndrome.
“The idea of terminating the birth of the baby that never had a chance just because it has Down syndrome … to me just is heartbreaking, because these individuals have so much to give our society,” Bradford told colleagues.
Abortion rights groups and their allies on the House floor agreed that the measure is just another method by which state government is weaponized to meddle in the deeply personal decisions of a woman, in consultation with her doctor.
The measure now goes to the Senate.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
not seeking reelection
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Thursday she will not seek a second term, an election-year surprise that marks a sharp turnabout for the city’s second Black woman executive who months ago was among those President Joe Biden considered for his running mate.
Bottoms, 51, disclosed her decision publicly in a lengthy open letter and accompanying video Thursday night after having told family and a close circle of associates and supporters.
“It is with deep emotions that I hold my head high and choose not to seek another term as mayor,” Bottoms wrote, saying she’d prayed about the decision with her husband, Derek, an executive at The Home Depot Inc.
The mayor is expected to speak publicly Friday morning.
Bottoms, who narrowly won a runoff election four years ago, pushed backed against any questions about whether she could have secured a second victory later this year. She noted a reelection fundraiser she held with Biden’s support and said polls showed her in a strong position.
— The Associated Press
