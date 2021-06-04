Toni Tipton-Martin to Receive Julia Child Award
The nonprofit Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts has evolved since it was created by the food luminary in 1995 to provide grants to support culinary scholarship, training and education.
Child died in 2004, and in 2015 the Foundation established the Julia Child Award to celebrate individuals who have had a significant impact on the American food scene.
The seventh annual award is going to Toni Tipton-Martin, a writer and editor who has fostered the appreciation of African American cooking, and has worked with families, teenagers and young food professionals to increase their awareness of it. She plans to use her award, a $50,000 grant, for mentoring and training the next generation of food writers.
There will be a formal presentation on Nov. 4 at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, where Julia Child’s kitchen is on display.
Washington & Lee University name to stay the sameLEXINGTON, Va. — Washington and Lee University announced Friday that it won’t remove the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the school, but it will change names on campus buildings and symbols while committing $225 million to diversity and inclusion initiatives and a new academic effort to study race relations.
The board of trustees voted 22-6 to keep the school’s name after an 11-month review of issues related to the history and environment of the small liberal arts school in Lexington, Virginia. The board cited a lack of consensus on the name change, but clear support for other initiatives to address the school’s legacy and climate.
The school was named for George Washington, an early benefactor, and Lee, who served as the school’s president after the Civil War and is buried in a campus chapel that carries his name.
Faculty members voted last July to remove Lee’s name from the school, but after surveying students, parents, staff and alumni, the university found deep divisions over the name among the 14,000 responses on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.
2 deputies fired at man
killed in arrest attempt
MINNEAPOLIS — Crowds vandalized buildings and stole from businesses in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood after law enforcement officers on a U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot a man they were trying to arrest for illegally possessing a gun, authorities said Friday.
Authorities did not immediately release the name of the man killed in the shooting Thursday afternoon, but a woman who was in a longtime relationship with him identified him as Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old father of three who liked to make kid-friendly music videos and do comedy skits.
The woman, Shelly Hopkins, said Smith, who was Black, had been harassed by police since he was in high school. She feared he had been killed when she heard about the shooting, then saw his vehicle on the news. While she was at the scene she got a call from the medical examiner’s office confirming his death.
“We have a very big spiritual connection, and my intuition kicked in and I just had a feeling,” Hopkins said. “I knew something wasn’t right. ... I didn’t want to believe it.”
Authorities said Friday that members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest Smith on a warrant for illegally carrying a firearm when he was shot. The Marshals Service said in a Thursday statement that Smith, who was in a parked car, didn’t comply with law enforcement and “produced a handgun resulting in task force members firing upon the subject.”
Employees fired, suspended
after Black man’s death
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez fired 11 employees and put six more on unpaid suspension in connection to the in-custody death of a Black man in February, Gonzalez announced Friday.
Gonzalez said Jaquaree Simmons, 23, was found unresponsive in his cell February 17 after detention officers used force on him.
“I have fired 11 employees for various serious policy violations. During a natural disaster we expect, I expect, to see the very best in our employees,” Gonzalez said during a Friday afternoon news conference.
Simmons died at the time of the ice storm that month that caused widespread power outages, including at the jail.
“These 11 people betrayed my trust and the trust of our community. They abused their authority, their conduct toward Mr. Simmons was reprehensible. They showed complete disregard for the safety and well-being of a person they were directly responsible for protecting,” the sheriff told reporters.
The terminations and suspensions come after the internal affairs department completed its investigation into Simmons’ death. A separate criminal case is still being investigated by the Houston Police Department, Gonzalez said. Once completed, the results of that investigation will be sent to the Harris County District Attorney’s office to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate.
1st Black woman set to serve as next Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elaine Bryant, a deputy Detroit police chief, will become Columbus’ next police chief, making her the first Black woman to lead the force.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther named Bryant, as the new chief of the Columbus Division of Police — making good on a promise by the mayor of Ohio’s capital and largest city to choose a candidate from outside the 1,900-officer agency for the first time in department history.
“I have faced many obstacles in my journey, some because of my gender and some because of my race,” Bryant said in her first time speaking as chief. “I’ve never let these obstacles stand in my way.”
The announcement followed months of turmoil within the department amid a series of high-profile fatal police shootings of Black men and children.
Memphis is digging up the remains of a Confederate general
The remains of early Ku Klux Klan leader and Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest were finally being exhumed from a Memphis park, and the Black woman who led a long battle for the change was there to mark the moment.
But as activist-turned-elected-official Tami Sawyer prepared to address reporters, a man waved a Confederate flag behind her. Pacing back and forth, he called the Memphis city counselor a “communist.” Then he started singing “Dixie,” the anthem of the Old South.
The encounter on Tuesday cast a shadow over a day years in the making for activists and officials who pushed for Confederate symbols to be removed from public grounds in the majority-Black city. The movement, which came as communities across the South debated scrapping such memorials, succeeded only after a protracted legal battle.
“It was a moment that I thought would be celebratory,” Sawyer said in an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday. “And thinking about the anniversary of Tulsa, thinking about Memorial Day, I just thought it was great timing. But then everything went left.”
Judge who made racist comments on hot mic plans to retire
A Washington state judge who made racist comments about a young Black man killed by police says he plans to retire.
Clark County District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman made his remarks in March about Kevin Peterson Jr., a 21-year-old Camas man shot by deputies after he ran from a drug sting with a gun.
Zimmerman didn’t realize his conversation in an empty courtroom was being broadcast on YouTube, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. He called Peterson “dumb” and “the Black guy they are trying to make an angel out of.”
Last Friday the judge wrote Clark County Chair Eileen Quiring O’Brien to say he is retiring, though he didn’t give a date or a specific reason, the newspaper reported.
In mid-March, after his comments were made public, Zimmerman apologized and said he would take time off from the $190,116-a-year post to reflect on his behavior. He also said he self-reported his comments to the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct.
