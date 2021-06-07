Parents of 8-year-old girl killed in Atlanta sue city
ATLANTA — The parents of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed near the site where Rayshard Brooks had been shot several weeks earlier filed a lawsuit Monday against the city of Atlanta and others.
Secoriea Turner was slain on July 4, 2020, while riding in an SUV with her mother and a friend of her mother, near the Wendy's restaurant where Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer on June 12. The lawsuit filed by Charmaine Turner and Secoriey Williamson says city leaders showed negligence in failing to remove armed vigilantes who gathered at the site along with peaceful protesters, which created a dangerous situation that led to Secoriea's death.
“Secoriea should be here. None of what we're doing will ever bring our baby back. Her life is priceless,” Turner said during a news conference Monday. “We deserve justice. Someone needs to be held accountable.”
The lawsuit was filed in Fulton County State Court against the city, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant, City Council member Joyce Sheperd, Wendy's International and the company that owns the property where the Wendy's was located.
The mayor's office did not immediately have a comment on the lawsuit Monday. A police spokesman said the department doesn't comment on pending litigation. Sheperd didn't immediately respond to an email. Wendy's did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Contact information for the property owner could not immediately be found.
— The Associated Press
School board is renaming schools honoring Confederate leaders
A school board in Florida has voted to rename six of its schools named after Confederate leaders after community members demanded the change.
After debating the issue for a year, the Duval County School Board in Jacksonville approved on Tuesday the district's recommendations to strip and replace the names.
The schools to be renamed are Joseph Finegan Elementary School, Stonewall Jackson Elementary School, J.E.B. Stuart Middle School, Kirby-Smith Middle School, Jefferson Davis Middle School and Robert E. Lee High School.
"The level of community engagement in this process was unlike anything we have ever experienced," school board Chairwoman Elizabeth Andersen said in a statement.
Thousands of stakeholder groups, including students and community members, participated in the balloting process to offer input on whether or not they wanted the names of their schools changed.
— CNN
'All Black Lives Matter' mural installed in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A street mural saying "All Black Lives Matter" is being installed in downtown Providence.
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza was on hand Saturday for the unveiling of the public art project in Kennedy Plaza, the transit hub overlooking City Hall, which came as the city kicked off PVDFest, its summerlong art festival.
Rodney Davis, who helped organize the project, told WPRI-TV the mural will incorporate designs reflecting indigenous, Pan-African, and LGBTQ communities.
"This is a very silent but very loud protest," he said.
The project has been in the works for more than a year and was made possible by local artists and the Providence Department of Art, Culture, and Tourism, Elorza and organizers said. A ribbon cutting and celebration of the completed mural is slated for the weekend of the Juneteenth holiday.
Earlier this week, some members of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island voiced criticism of the effort, saying they weren't consulted. But a leading member of the group told WPRI-TV Saturday that was merely a "miscommunication."
— The Associated Press
Schumer recommending 2 voting rights lawyers to be judges
WASHINGTON — The Senate’s top Democrat is recommending President Joe Biden nominate two prominent voting rights attorneys to serve as judges on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and on the federal bench in Manhattan.
Sen. Chuck Schumer has recommended the president nominate Myrna Perez, who serves as the director of voting rights and election programs at NYU’s Brennan Center for Justice, for the appeals court post, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Monday.
He is also recommending Biden nominate Dale Ho, who leads the Voting Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, as a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, the person said. The person could not discuss the matter publicly ahead of a formal announcement and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
If confirmed, Perez would be the only Latina on the court — one of the most prominent judicial posts in the country. Perez would also be the first Hispanic woman to serve on the court since Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor served on the panel. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has jurisdiction over the federal courts in New York, Connecticut and Vermont.
Schumer's recommendation that Biden nominate highly experienced litigators in voting and election law is also a calculated political move for Democrats, who have made voting rights one of their biggest priorities.
— The Associated Press
Merck probing discovery of noose at North Carolina plant
DURHAM, N.C. — Pharmaceutical maker Merck & Co. is investigating how a noose ended up on the campus of its plant in Durham, North Carolina, according to a published report.
Merck operates a 262-acre facility in north Durham. The News & Observer reports that a contractor on site found “a rope fashioned as a noose” at a construction project, according to an email obtained by the newspaper. The rope was immediately removed, the email said.
“Actions such as these will NOT be tolerated and individuals found committing such acts will be dealt with swiftly and severely,” site management said in the email. “As a leadership team, we are disgusted that anyone on our plant site would engage in such behavior.”
The email was signed by 17 people.
Nooses have been used as symbols of racism and hate towards Black people, alluding to the history of racial violence and lynchings that took the lives of thousands of people in the 19th and 20th centuries.
— The Associated Press
Artemis program will land the 1st person of color on the moon
The Artemis program will land the first person of color on the moon, according to NASA. The new goal for the program, which seeks to land the first woman and the next man on at the lunar south pole by 2024, comes from the Biden-Harris administration.
The administration submitted US President Joe Biden's priorities for 2022 discretionary spending to Congress Friday. It calls for an increase of more than 6% from the previous year, according to NASA.
"This $24.7 billion funding request demonstrates the Biden Administration's commitment to NASA and its partners who have worked so hard this past year under difficult circumstances and achieved unprecedented success," said acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk in a statement.
Biden's fiscal year 2022 request would keep NASA on track to return humans to the moon while aligning with the President's "commitment to pursue a comprehensive approach to advancing equity for all," according to a NASA release.
— CNN
No mass protests after Honolulu police shoot, kill Black man
HONOLULU — Lindsay Myeni and her South African husband moved to Hawaii, where she grew up, believing it would be safer to raise their two Black children here than in another U.S. state.
Three months after they arrived, Honolulu police shot and killed her husband, 29-year-old Lindani Myeni, who was Black.
“We never thought anything like this would ever happen there,” Lindsay Myeni, who is white, told The Associated Press in an interview from her husband's hometown, Empangeni in Kwazulu-Natal province.
To some, Lindani Myeni’s death and the muted reaction from residents, is a reminder that Hawaii isn’t the racially harmonious paradise it’s held up to be.
The couple moved to Honolulu from predominately white Denver in January.
Hawaii, where white people are not the majority and many people identify as having multiple ethnicities, felt right: “We were refreshed to be back to somewhere that is so diverse.”
Of Hawaii’s 1.5 million residents, just 3.6% are Black, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Yet in Honolulu alone, Black people made up more than 7% of the people police used force against, according to Honolulu police data for 2019.
— The Associated Press
Educational haven for Black children makes endangered places list
Muriel Branch remembers her school in Cumberland County, Va., with great fondness - as a place of warmth, community and deep nurturing despite the cloak of Jim Crow that marked her childhood in the 1940s and '50s.
And that's why she's trying to save Pine Grove Elementary — an effort that just got a boost from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which has put the school 50 miles west of Richmond on its list of the 11 most endangered historic places of 2021.
"We knew something was different but our parents and our teachers and the ministers knew who we were," said Branch, 78, who attended the Cumberland County school from 1948 to 1954, when she finished seventh grade there.
Preserving the history of Pine Grove Elementary, one of 382 schools funded in part by the Julius Rosenwald Foundation to educate African American children in Virginia, is proving to be a greater challenge for Branch and the other 45 living alumni of the school.
Like many of the roughly 126 remaining Rosenwald schools in the state, Pine Grove has long been in need of money to restore it to its former glory. But then in 2018 came what alumni, as well as state and national preservationists, perceive as an existential threat: a proposal to erect a giant landfill on property adjacent to the school.
A site in Montgomery County, Md., has also made the list: the Moses Morningstar Cemetery, part of a historical African American community in the Cabin John area that was divided by the construction of Interstate 495, is threatened by plans to widen the highway.
The inclusion on this list "is a giant step. It opens the eyes to the rest of America," said Montgomery Crawford, 68, whose grandfather was buried at the cemetery, which he has been fighting to preserve. "There are individuals walking around blindfolded, like our history does not exist."
Of the 11 sites, seven this year focused on preserving Black history. The sites also include historic Native American and Chinese places.
— The Associated Press
British museum asks visitors what to do with toppled statue of slave trader
LONDON — Covered in red and blue graffiti, the toppled statue of British politician and slave trader Edward Colston now lies in a museum in the city of Bristol, where visitors are being asked what should be done next with the divisive monument and its empty plinth.
The bronze statue stood in the city for more than 100 years before it was pulled down by angry protesters during a wave of Black Lives Matter protests across the country last summer — after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Demonstrators used rope to tug the statue from its stone plinth and their bare hands to roll it through the streets and into the murky waters of a nearby harbor as onlookers cheered. Others chanted "Black Lives Matter," in solidarity with those across the Atlantic dealing with issues of police brutality, systemic racism and complex histories.
According to the museum, Colston played a key role in the transportation of an estimated 84,000 enslaved adults and children, thousands of whom died as they made the journey.
"I can't and won't pretend the statue of a slave trader in a city I was born and grew up in wasn't an affront to me and people like me," Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees told the BBC at the time, as an estimated 10,000 people gathered in the city to call for racial equality.
— The Washington Post
