Nearly 13,000 homes in Black wards in jeopardy
Nearly 13,000 homes in Chicago’s Black wards are delinquent on their property tax payments and are in jeopardy of being sold during a tax sale, according to a Crusaderanalysis of data from the Cook County Treasurer’s office. The property taxes on those homes have not been paid since 2018 and are at risk of being bought by new buyers.
The data also show that Black wards have delinquent property tax payments that are 12 times higher than those in white wards and nearly five times higher than those in Hispanic wards.
Overall, property taxes on about 16,591 residential properties in Chicago have not been paid since 2018 and owe a total of nearly $31 million.
Among the city’s 50 wards, Chicago’s Black wards have the highest number of delinquent residential properties, with 12,701 of them being two years late on payments that total nearly $19 million.
In Chicago’s 14 Hispanic wards, 2,812 residential properties are delinquent and owe a total of nearly $6 million.
The city’s 18 white wards have 1,068 delinquent properties that owe a total of over $6 million, according to Cook County data.
For some of Chicago’s Black neighborhoods, homeowners are vulnerable to gentrification where affluent buyers can acquire multiple residential properties for a pittance before renovating and selling, or “flipping,” them at prices unaffordable by existing residents to new owners.
— Chicago Crusader
Biden will meet with Stacey Abrams in Atlanta
President Joe Biden will meet with Stacey Abrams while in Atlanta on Friday, according to an administration official, who said Abrams has "played a leading role in voting access and voter protection and she will be an important partner in taking action on this important issue moving forward."
"The President will be active on voting rights issues, not just in Washington, but also in the states, and this is an example of him doing just that," the official said.
The Associated Press was first to report on the upcoming meeting, which an Abrams aide later confirmed to CNN.
Abrams is widely seen as a star in the Democratic Party, having come off her 2018 gubernatorial loss to found the voter outreach organization Fair Fight. In 2019 she became the first Black woman to deliver the official Democratic response to a State of the Union address, and she was among the candidates considered as potential running mates for Biden.
— CNN
Attorney for Black community pushing to limit voting access
A state lawmaker leading an effort to restrict voting rights in Georgia has been asked to resign from his role as attorney for a majority-Black county where residents as recently as 2015 accused other local officials of "making Black votes disappear."
State Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, is cosponsoring a bill that's among more than 250 proposals, pending across 43 states, to restrict voting access. Until last week, Fleming also served as county attorney in Hancock County, where 7 of 10 residents is Black and where residents will cast ballots through the end of the year under the watch of a court-appointed examiner after the county election board was accused in a federal lawsuit of unfairly removing voters — most of them Black — from the rolls.
While Fleming was not lead counsel for the county defendants in the federal lawsuit, his recent efforts to limit voting access in the state angered some Hancock County residents, who are still reeling from the battle over voting rolls.
"So many people in the county didn't know he was the attorney. Now, some Blacks in the community who ... have an understanding of things are infuriated," said Johnny Thornton, who helped launch the federal lawsuit after the Board of Elections and Registration scrubbed him from the voting rolls in 2015.
— CNN
Pierce County sheriff confronted Black newspaper carrier
TACOMA, Wash. — The sheriff of Pierce County, Washington, sparked a large police response in late January after confronting a Black newspaper carrier driving near his home, telling a 911 dispatcher the man "threatened to kill me."
The Seattle Times reports that Sheriff Ed Troyer retracted that allegation upon questioning by Tacoma police.
The 24-year-old carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, said the early morning encounter on Jan. 27 left him afraid and angry at Troyer — who was driving an unmarked, personal SUV and didn't identify himself as law enforcement.
Troyer, who is white, said he did not racially profile Altheimer. He said he began following the carrier because he saw a driver he believed was behaving suspiciously in his neighborhood in Tacoma.
In a statement released Friday the Pierce County Council said it wanted more information about the incident.
"We take this situation seriously and know that public trust in law enforcement is paramount," the statement said.
The sheriff is an elected position and not under the control of the Council.
Troyer is a 35-year veteran of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, who for years served as the agency's public face and media spokesperson before being elected sheriff in November.
— The Associated Press
St. Louis reaches $5M settlement with undercover officer
St. Louis — A settlement has been reached after an undercover officer was beaten while working the Jason Stockley protests in 2017.
A St. Louis city police detective beaten by his fellow officers filed a federal civil lawsuit Monday, naming the city, Mayor Lyda Krewson and a number of police officers as defendants.
Luther Hall, who is Black, was working undercover in the wake of protests following the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley back in 2017. According to court documents, Hall was attacked and beaten by at least three fellow officers, who believed him to be a protester. Hall suffered severe injuries and has never been able to return to work.
The City of St. Louis agreed to pay Hall $5 million settlement in the case.
A former St. Louis city police officer pleaded guilty Friday to beating up a fellow officer working undercover during protests around St. Louis in September 2017.
Four officers were indicted for their alleged roles in the incident. Randy Hayes pleaded guilty to using unreasonable and excessive force against Hall, Dustin Boone and Christopher Myers have pleaded not guilty in their cases, and Bailey Colletta pleaded guilty to covering up the attack.
— CNN
$5B down payment on what America owes Black farmers
Black folk have farmed, planted, tilled and cultivated agricultural and food production in America since their arrival from Africa on slave ships. Their labor helped to create global capitalism and has transformed American food production, animal farming and cooking. Yet their ability to accumulate wealth, land, businesses and income based on their agricultural prowess has been halted at every turn, at times by brute force, most often by acts of systemic racism.
These farmers, who overwhelmingly resided in the South, have faced and fought discrimination at local, state and federal levels — they were denied equal access to bank loans, lines of credit and capital. Federal Homestead Acts either excluded Blacks or offered them the worst land. Against long odds, thousands of Black farmers still managed to acquire, cultivate and prosper off of land of their own.
This history is a critical backdrop to the political transformations that have taken place since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. These changes have altered the course of US history, exposing not only the depth of economic inequality, racial division and structural violence in American life, but also revealing our capacity to keep building a multiracial democracy, brick by painful brick.
One year ago, President Joe Biden's historic $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, one that cuts child poverty in half and includes billions for Black farmers historically discriminated against, would surely never have passed.
The American Rescue Plan underscores the dramatic political changes that this health crisis has ushered in. Despite the failure to increase the minimum hourly wage to $15, the bill contains billions in resources and investments that will allow states to fight poverty, re-open businesses and schools and, in certain instances, redresses longstanding inequities that predate the pandemic.
— CNN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.