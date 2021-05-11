Off-duty cop ‘terrorized’ a family displaying a BLM flag
Just after midnight on Halloween, a blaring car alarm and a loud banging sound startled Mirella Castaneda and woke her young son.
A man stood in her driveway in Forest Grove, Ore., slamming his fist into the Black Lives Matter flag draped over the metal garage door as the security alarm on the family’s pickup truck continued to beep.
Castaneda immediately called 911 — but when police showed up they recognized the man as an off-duty officer named Steven Teets.
Instead of arresting Teets, though, one of the responding officers simply drove him home.
Now, Teets and that officer, Bradley Schuetz, face criminal charges in the incident that Castaneda’s lawyers say “terrorized” her family.
A grand jury has indicted Schuetz for official misconduct, following an outside investigation by the Beaverton Police Department, the agency said in a statement Friday. Teets was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct last year. A second responding officer, Amber Daniels, will not face charges, officials said.
Lawyers for Teets and Schuetz did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Sunday. Teets has been on administrative desk duty since late last year, and Schuetz is on paid administrative leave, the Oregonian reported.
— The Washington Post
School halts use of book
about a Black boy’s killing
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida school board is halting the use of a fictional book about a Black boy who is killed by a white officer after a police union complained to the school district that is anti-police “propaganda.”
The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported the children’s fiction book “Ghost Boys” by Jewell Parker Rhodes was used in one fifth grade class at an elementary school in Coral Springs, Florida, without going through the district’s vetting process.
A school board member said assignments related to the book were on hold.
Common Sense Media, a nonprofit that rates TV shows, movies, books and other content based on children’s development, says the book is appropriate for children who are 10 and older, the age of fifth graders.
The book was published in 2018, and it is told from the point of view of a 12-year-old bullied Black boy in Chicago who is shot dead by a white police officer while playing with a toy gun, recalling the 2014 killing of Tamir Rice, in Cleveland.
— The Associated Press
Marther Luther King III’s
daughter talks racism
At the age of 12, Yolanda King is a force.
She has delivered dynamic speeches about racial equality and gun control. She’s advocating for youth activism and working to dismantle racism through her family’s organization, the Drum Major Institute. Yolanda is determined to promote her late grandfather the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s philosophy of non-violent protest.
Her mother, Arndrea Waters King, said Yolanda’s desire to lead comes naturally.
“She was born that way,” King said in an interview with CNN.
It makes King’s job as a mother all the more important as she supports her daughter’s ambitions while making sure she understands the fragility of today’s racial climate.
Despite their family’s prominence as descendants of the civil rights icon, Arndrea Waters King said she has been forced to have the same tough conversations with Yolanda that every Black mother is having with their children right now.
They talk about the police killings of Black people, the protests and the racial reckoning that was sparked by George Floyd’s death. They talk about all the demonstrators that have united across the country in the fight for racial equality and the change that has come from that. And they discuss the weight of being Black in a country that still struggles with racism.
— CNN
School co-op raises funds for
Black history museum
PETERSBURG, Va. — “It’s so nice to hear children’s voices in here again,” said Richard Stewart, immersed in a field trip of about 20 kids standing in his home on Pocahontas Island.
Stewart’s house doubles as a Black History Museum that chronicles the island’s history as the “oldest Black community in the United States.” It was the home of free Blacks as early as the 1800s, achieving prosperity and esteem. About 700 historical pieces are packed within the house’s walls.
Children filed through hallways piled to the ceiling in artifacts and old news clippings showing the island’s past – old steel shackles, a replica slave ship and information on historical figures like Gabriel Prosser, Joseph Jenkins Roberts, and John Rolfe.
The field trippers from Cultural Roots Cooperative are visiting Stewart for the third time since 2018. This time they have a special gift — a check for $3,500, the largest donation Stewart says anyone has ever given for the Black History Museum.
— The Associated Press
A Richmond-based home-schooling co-op, Cultural Roots has an emphasis on teaching its students about their heritage. Though students come from several cultural backgrounds, many of them are students of color.
— The Associated Press
No charges in fatal police killng of mentally ill Black man
No charges will be brought against two Walnut Creek, California, police officers who fatally shot a 23-year-old Black man in June 2019.
The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office announced Friday it had concluded there was insufficient evidence to prosecute the two officers who shot Miles Hall, whose family has said he was in the midst of a mental health episode.
Hall’s mother, Taun Hall, expressed her disappointment in a statement Friday, saying, “After nearly two long years of waiting anxiously for the conclusion of what we had hoped would be a thorough, unbiased, factually accurate investigation, we learned that there will be no justice and no accountability for the indefensible actions that resulted in our son’s death — at least not today.”
An attorney for Hall’s family, John Burris, said their next step would be to ask California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the US Justice Department to “step in and review this case.”
— CNN
Kansas high school coach, accused of racial slur, fired
OLATHE, Kan. — A Kansas school board has fired a high school baseball coach for allegedly using a racial slur toward a Black player.
The Olathe board met Monday morning and announced the firing of Olathe North High School Coach Pete Flood, the Kansas City Star reported.
The father of the team’s only Black player told the Star last week that his son was playing rap music through speakers during batting practice before a recent game. Tony Banks said Flood walked up to Banks’ son and used a racial slur in describing rap music.
Banks shared the story on social media, prompting an outcry to fire Flood and prohibit him from coaching again.
Flood had been on administrative leave since Friday. He does not have a listed phone number.
School Board President Joe Beveridge called the comment “inexcusable on every level.”
— The Associated Press
Marker honoring Georgia lynching victim installed in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Before Porter Flournoy Turner was lynched — stabbed in the chest and back by members of the Ku Klux Klan — he was a Black boy from tiny Greensboro, Georgia.
He was a farm laborer from an early age but, by his mid-20s, had made the move 75 miles west to Atlanta. He started a family, with a wife and two sons. He worked hard, 60 hours a week as a mechanic and porter plus nights driving a taxi.
He was 50 years old on Aug. 20, 1945, the night he was pulled from his cab near Druid Hills, knifed and left to die.
For decades, the circumstances surrounding Turner’s death were hidden, even from his own descendants.
That’s no longer the case.
A historical marker honoring Turner was installed Thursday near the intersection of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Oakdale Road. The story of his death — and his life — is now told in bronze and blue, on a plaque that visitors to the surrounding parks or the nearby Paideia School will see in perpetuity.
The marker honoring Turner was the third erected by the DeKalb County NAACP’s Remembrance Project, which has worked with the Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative to honor lynching victims throughout the county.
Similar markers have been installed in Lithonia (where three Black men were hanged by white mobs in the late 1800s) and in downtown Decatur. The Decatur marker recognizes all known lynchings that occurred in DeKalb County between the end of Reconstruction in 1877 and 1950.
— The Associated Press
Interfaith leaders raising $100K for Tulsa Race Massacre reparations
TULSA, Oklahoma — Some Tulsa-area interfaith leaders hope their effort to raise money for Tulsa Race Massacre reparations will ultimately pay off by convincing the city of Tulsa to do the same.
Tulsa Metropolitan Ministries, in partnership with All Souls Unitarian Church, reached out to its member groups recently inviting them to participate in the “symbolic” gesture of raising $100,000, which will be paid as reparations to the remaining direct survivors of the 1921 massacre and to support ongoing community-building efforts in Greenwood.
“Paying reparations to the survivors, descendants and Greenwood community is a civic responsibility,” said TMM Executive Director Aliye Shimi, who on Monday will be part of an online public discussion on the subject.
“Tulsa Metropolitan Ministries and Tulsa’s faith communities are calling on the city to move forward with repaying the debt made by the strategic destruction that was led by city leaders a century ago.”
The Monday event is called “100 Years Later: A Reparations Discussion” and will include talk about the massacre centennial and how faith communities and leaders can support the cause. Registration is required to attend the online discussion.
— Tulsa World
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.