Early civil rights activist honored in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A minister who testified before Congress about the need for voting rights in the 1950s will be honored in Hattiesburg for work as an early civil rights activist in Mississippi.
A new historic marker will be honor the late Rev. W.D. Ridgeway, the Hattiesburg American reported.
Ridgeway, who led True Light Baptist with his wife Gracie, was repeatedly refused the right to vote. He testified to a Senate subcommittee about voting rights violations in Mississippi in 1957 before passage of the Civil Rights Act that same year.
“Rev. Ridgeway was a courageous leader and traveled all over Mississippi speaking of the unfair treatment of African Americans during the Jim Crow period,” said attorney Glenda Funchess.
Rideway’s family was harassed for his work, and Funchess said he was under constant surveillance by the Mississippi State Sovereignty Commission, which sought to maintain racial segregation, and the racist White Citizens Council.
— The Associated Press
Monument honoring Black Civil War unit on display
BOSTON — A monument in downtown Boston honoring a famed Civil War unit of Black soldiers is being fully unveiled to the public following a $3 million restoration.
Officials planned to gather Friday afternoon to formally take the wraps off the Robert Gould Shaw and Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial. The towering bronze relief was returned to its perch on Boston Common across from the Statehouse in early March, but remained wrapped as restorers completed their work.
The memorial captures the stirring call to arms answered by Black soldiers who served in the unit, which was popularized in the 1989 Oscar-winning movie “Glory.”
American sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens spent 14 years creating the monument, unveiling it to fanfare in 1897.
But the work is also among those that has faced scrutiny amid a national reckoning on racism sparked by last year’s killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
It depicts Shaw, the unit’s white commanding officer, riding on horseback while his Black soldiers walk in the background — a dynamic that some have suggested is problematic.
Debate about the design, however, has been muted because the memorial’s creation in the aftermath of the Civil War was championed by prominent Black Bostonians of the day. The monument is the nation’s first honoring Black soldiers.
— The Associated Press
Most Blacks locked out of California housing market
The California Association of Realtors (CAR), the California Building Industry Association (CBIA), and Habitat for Humanity California have joined together to urge lawmakers to make additional investments in this year’s state budget to encourage developers to build more homes across California.
This is the only way, they insist, to solve two of the state’s most stubborn problems: a critical housing shortage and a general lack of affordable housing.
Those three organizations, along with a coalition of homebuilders, racial justice activists and homeownership advocates, are also calling for investments in the budget to address the racial gap in homeownership by increasing the housing supply at every income level.
Black and Latinx households are priced out of the market disproportionately, a CAR. representative said. The median sales price of a home in California surged past a record $813,980 in April, and housing production stalled for the second consecutive year in 2020.
As home prices in California continue to set record highs, and only one in four Californians able to afford a home priced at the median cost, investments in new housing supply would address severe disparities in homeownership and reverse decades of exclusionary housing policies, CBIA, CAR., and Habitat for Humanity California said in a joint statement.
— The San Diego Voice
University pauses building renaming to mark slave sale
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — When Wake Forest University’s president announced a new name for a building honoring a slave-owner, he framed it as part of the school’s ongoing effort to come to terms with its antebellum past. But the name chosen by trustees — “May 7, 1860 Hall” — has been rejected by Black alumni, who said it adds fresh pain to a traumatic legacy.
Now the school in North Carolina says it’s pausing its work to rename Wingate Hall following objections from The Association of Wake Forest University Black Alumni, which sent a protest letter to university president Nathan Hatch, saying its leaders had been excluded from the decision-making process, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
May 7, 1860, is the date when Washington Manly Wingate, as the school’s fourth president, presided over the sale of 16 enslaved men, women and children who had been left to Wake Forest in a planter’s estate. The college established its first endowment with the $10,718 in proceeds from the slave auction.
“By renaming this building, we acknowledge the University’s participation in slavery, recognize this aspect of our history and remember those who labored at the institution against their will,” Hatch said in a May 7 message to university community.
But the new name “angered and dismayed” the Black alumni group, which said the date ”stands as a day of trauma for the individuals who were ripped from their families, and represents a day in history where Black people were sold in a transaction that benefited the university.”
So in a new message, Hatch said university officials appreciate “those who questioned our decision and asked us to pause and reconsider the full impact of this name.”
— The Associated Press
BOA announces commitment to advance racial equality
Bank of America announced a grant to the Sweet Auburn Works (SAW) Retail Accelerator Fund that will provide grants of up to $25,000 per business to local entrepreneurs of color.
The grant is part of Bank of America’s $1.25 billion, five-year commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity, which includes support to minority entrepreneurs.
SAW is a nonprofit dedicated to the revitalization of the Sweet Auburn Historic District, a two-mile corridor of Auburn Avenue known as “the cradle of civil rights.”
“With over 100 years of history in Atlanta, our community-centered approach remains the same,” said Wendy Stewart, President of Bank of America Atlanta. “Our partnership and support of revitalization in Sweet Auburn began in the 1990s with single-family homes, and we continue to address critical issues to ensure that opportunities for our community are within reach.”
— The Atlanta Voice
Church BLM sign stolen; noose-like rope left behind
DANVERS, Mass. — The theft of a Black Lives Matter sign from a Massachusetts church and a rope fashioned into what appeared to be a noose left dangling from a church sign are being investigated as a possible hate crime, local authorities said.
The theft and rope was reported Wednesday night by a volunteer at the Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church in Danvers, according to a statement Thursday from town officials.
“We do not yet know who did this or why, but the message a symbol like this is intended to send is one of fear and intimidation,” read the statement, signed by the town manager, select board chair and police chief. “We reject such acts of cowardice and want to be clear that this type of hateful and discriminatory behavior has no place in Danvers or any community.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
— The Associated Press
A voicemail seeking comment was left with the church on Friday.
— The Associated Press
A rare Black-owned art gallery lands in Chelsea
NEW YORK — At a moment when equity and diversity have become paramount in the art world, Nicola Vassell, a former director of both Pace and Deitch Projects galleries in the New York City borough of Manhattan, on Thursday will open her own exhibition space on 10th Avenue, planting her flag as a rare contemporary-art gallery owned by a Black woman in the heart of Chelsea.
“It’s time for a Black-owned gallery to inhabit the art world in New York in a really strong, dynamic way,” said Vassell, 42, standing in the space the other day, before the furniture had arrived. “It’s great to have landed in Chelsea.”
Vassell said the “social fervor” of the past year — which fueled a reevaluation of whom museums and galleries present and promote — “really lit a fire” under her.
“We are thinking about how revision will take place, now that people are calling for reconsideration,” she said. “It’s a window which would not have been open two years ago. Psychologically, it wasn’t possible or realistic. Suddenly, people want to embrace different perspectives.”
Vassell’s venture also represents a bold business move, given some doomsday predictions about the future of brick-and-mortar galleries as well as pandemic-enforced efforts to build online sales.
But the dealer, who has a can-do energy, said she believes the in-person and virtual experiences of seeing art “can live together.”
— The New York Times
Michael Jordan donates $1M to Morehouse journalism, sports
ATLANTA — Basketball great Michael Jordan and Nike’s Jordan Brand are giving $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta to boost journalism and sports-related studies.
The gift announced Friday will help enrich its journalism and sports program that was originally launched with a donation from director and actor Spike Lee. The school, in a news release, said the donation will help fund scholarships, technology and educational programming for students in those fields.
“Morehouse is grateful to Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand for an investment in the education of talented men of color who will ensure there is equity, balance, and truth in the way sports stories are framed and the way the Black experience is contextualized within American history,” said Monique Dozier, vice president for institutional advancement at Morehouse.
The donation is part of a larger philanthropic donation by Jordan and Jordan Brand called the Black Community Commitment, which has directed donations to the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Ida B. Wells Society, among other organizations.
“Education is crucial for understanding the Black experience today,” Jordan said. “We want to help people understand the truth of our past and help tell the stories that will shape our future.”
The program, which has focused on the lack of Black leadership in sports journalism and athletics, has produced more than 80 graduates who now work in media and sports.
— The Associated Press
