Black leaders force historic wins in state session
As Black people across the United States continue to be brutalized and killed by police, Black leaders have changed the rules of policing in Washington state —forcing a number of wins on police tactics and accountability bills during an historic legislative session, the Washington Black Lives Matter Alliance said Sunday as the session closed.
The policing bills that passed both House and Senate would ban tactics like chokeholds and no-knock warrants; allow deadly force only as last resort in the face of imminent threat; put misconduct investigations in the hands of an independent investigator rather than other police; require officers to intervene when other officers use excessive force; and strengthen community oversight of law enforcement.
The Alliance, however, did not stop with policing, throwing game changing support behind bills that affect almost every aspect of Black Life.
A kin care bill keeps Black kids with their families rather than the foster system. Another measure puts an end to private prisons. Formerly incarcerated people will have their right to vote restored. And school children throughout the state will receive free breakfast and lunch.
Eighteen of the Alliance’s Reparations for Black Lives package of bills now await the signature of Gov. Jay Inslee.
Ca. legislative Black caucus introduces police reform bills
SACRAMENTO – The same day the guilty verdict in the George Floyd murder case came down, several members of the California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) outlined legislation that would radically reform policing in California.
The proposed reforms include statewide decertification of cops guilty of serious misconduct, the requirement that cops intercede when they see other cops using excessive force, increasing the minimum age to become a cop from 18 to 25, and the use of social workers instead of cops to help defuse some situations.
At a news conference to discuss the incidents of police brutality currently gripping the nation and California, the CLBC explained their 2021 plans for “Social, Economic and Educational Justice.”
“We don’t want to be here today but we must be here. We must stand up for justice and accountability in our state and across our nation,” said Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento).
McCarty and CLBC colleague Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena), Sen. Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles), Assemblyman Chris Holden (D-Pasadena), Assemblyman Mike Gipson (D-Carson), and Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D-Los Angeles) met on the south steps of the state Capitol preparing for the then-upcoming results of the trial.
Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber joined them when they listed their legislative gameplan.
Troy Carter expected to win La. special election runoff
Democratic state Sen. Troy Carter will win the special election runoff for Louisiana's vacant U.S. House seat, CNN projects, capturing the state's only Democrat-held seat in Congress.
Carter, a former New Orleans city council member, ran as the more moderate candidate in the runoff and as someone willing to work across the aisle. His win over fellow state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson (no relation) draws Louisiana's intraparty contest to a close.
"This was a hard fought race, and now it is time to come together," the congressman-elect wrote in a tweet on Sunday. "The hard part starts now. We have so much work to do together. We celebrated upon victory. Today, we get back to work!"
While the election doesn't alter the balance of power in the House, it does fill a seat that's been vacant for months, giving Democrats — who enjoy a narrow majority — slightly more breathing room. The race in Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District, a majority-Black district that stretches from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, also stood as an early test of the direction of the Democratic Party three months into President Joe Biden's term.
Crucially, Carter earned the early endorsement of the man whose seat he'll be filling, former Rep. Cedric Richmond, who had resigned his seat in January to join the Biden White House.
MLK memorial effort in Boston gets $1M from BOA
BOSTON — The organization planning a memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King in Boston is getting a $1 million grant from Bank of America, company officials said Monday.
The grant to King Boston will support the creation of the sculpture memorial, featuring interlocking arms and entitled "The Embrace," on Boston Common. It will also support a new Center for Economic Justice to promote solutions to further racial and economic justice and a public ideas series that engages the community in anti-racist discourse through the arts and humanities, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said in a statement.
King Boston has now raised about $13.5 million toward its $15 million target, executive director Imari Paris Jeffries told The Boston Globe.
In addition to the $1 million of the King initiative, Bank of America also pledged $500,000 to the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers to address critical health equity concerns with COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
The grant funding is part of the bank's $1.25 billion, five-year commitment to accelerate work already underway to address racial inequality nationwide.
Lawyer sues Roanoke police, alleges racially motivated retaliation
A Virginia lawyer has filed a federal lawsuit against Roanoke police, alleging a SWAT team forcibly searched her home as an act of retaliation after she successfully defended her stepson on murder charges.
Cathy M. Reynolds said in the complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Roanoke that the September 2019 search was racially motivated and carried out with the excuse that a homicide suspect in an unrelated case had visited her stepson or might be living with him.
Reynolds, who is Black, said in her complaint that her stepson's acquittal angered local law enforcement, including two white city police officers who had questioned her stepson during the homicide investigation or testified against him at trial.
The two officers — Lt. John Haley and Sgt. Joel Camp — took part in the search of her home on Sept. 29, 2019, three days after her stepson was found not guilty of murder and released, the complaint says.
Camp and Haley said Thursday that they couldn't comment on pending litigation. The officers referred questions to Timothy Spencer, the Roanoke city attorney. Spencer said the lawsuit was unfounded.
He said Reynolds's own court pleadings acknowledge that police searched her house with a warrant, though Reynolds is challenging the warrant's validity.
The federal lawsuit, which was first reported by the Roanoke Times, comes as the nation struggles with inflamed tensions over race and policing since the death of George Floyd last year. On Tuesday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin — who restrained Floyd by pressing his knee to his neck, resulting in Floyd's death — was convicted on murder and manslaughter charges.
Black electrician finds nooses allegedly hung by co-workers
FARMINGDALE, Long Island — A Black apprentice electrician is speaking out after he says he found two nooses hung in his work area on Long Island, allegedly put there by white co-workers.
Kyrin Taylor said he showed up to Cooper Power & Lighting Corp. in Farmingdale in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 20, to find a fully tied noose and a second attempt at a noose clearly hanging in an area he frequents on a daily basis.
"It was a really hard day for me," the 23-year-old said. "I instantly felt anger. I felt scared. I felt like my life was in danger. I didn't know what to really do, to be honest."
He contacted his union representative and the Suffolk County Police Department, which confirmed its Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.
"It is not a rigging, which is used the electrical work process," attorney Frederick. Brewington said. "There is no need for a hangman's noose to be used."
Taylor has worked as an apprentice with the company since December and is the only African American on staff.
Providence schools get $3M grant to boost teacher diversity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Providence public school system is getting a $3.1 million grant that will help it improve teacher diversity through a college loan repayment incentive program, officials said Monday.
The grant from the Rhode Island Foundation will enable the state's largest school district to offer up to $25,000 in loan repayment incentives over the first three years of employment to new teachers who identify as Black, Asian, Indigenous, Latino or multi-racial.
About 80% of the district's roughly 24,000 students are people of color while only about 20% of teachers are, foundation President and CEO Neil Steinberg said in a statement.
"Research confirms that when taught by a teacher of color, students of color experience higher reading and math test scores, higher graduation rates, decreased dropout and discipline rates and increased enrollment in advanced courses," he said in a statement.
The Providence Public School District hopes to hire more than 125 teachers over the next five years through the program. The district typically hires about 175 new teachers a year.
Black soldiers harassed at IHOP in 'racially charged' incident
Sitting in their booth at an IHOP this week, four Black Army soldiers received an offer to have their lunch paid for them by a customer appreciative of their service at nearby Fort Belvoir. The White woman ended up giving them just $6 after initially putting down $30 on their table as the men in uniform were wrapping up their meal, an Army spokesman said.
But what began as a small gesture soon turned ugly on Monday when the woman, for reasons that remain unclear, went from offering to pay for their lunch to harassing the troops and accusing them of stealing her money. One of the officers alleged the White woman, who has not been publicly identified, called the group the n-word multiple times at the restaurant in Lorton, Va.
The exchange, which was partially captured in TikTok videos recorded by one of the soldiers that have gone viral, caused the Army to announce this week that it had launched an internal review of the incident to gather more information on the woman and her motivations.
Joe Richard, a Fort Belvoir spokesman, condemned the woman's "racially charged language" at the Black men.
"A view of the video will show the Soldiers maintained their composure and military bearing throughout this shocking incident," Richard said in a statement to The Washington Post.
The incident at IHOP comes weeks after a Black Army officer in Virginia, Lt. Caron Nazario, filed a federal lawsuit against police officers in Windsor, Va., for holding him at gunpoint and pepper-spraying and assaulting him during a traffic stop last December. The Nazario case, which led to the firing of one of the police officers, has triggered a civil rights probe from the Virginia attorney general. The fallout from the traffic stop in Windsor was a painful reminder to some Black troops and veterans in Virginia this month that even military service "is not going to save you in this country."
Auburn renamed hall after 1st Black student to earn degree
AUBURN, Ala. — Josetta Brittain Matthews, the first Black student to receive a degree from Auburn University, was immortalized Wednesday when her name was formally affixed to the campus dormitory that houses Honors College students.
Josetta Brittain Matthews Hall – formerly known as Eagle Hall – was formally unveiled in a ceremony at which university officials, Matthews’ family and friends joined together in the Village to honor the late professor.
It was the second time in a week that a Black woman was recognized for her contributions to Auburn University. The former Tiger Hall, also in the Village, was renamed Bessie Mae Holloway Hall last week, in honor of the the school’s first African American Board of Trustees member.
Those moves were spearheaded by a specially-appointed task force made up of Auburn trustees. It was formed last summer to investigate how the university could better honor the historical contribution of women and people of color and remove some of the stigma around buildings and sites named for supporters of Jim Crow and the Confederacy.
Matthews, who passed away in 2019, did her undergraduate work at Indiana University in the early 60s, before coming to Auburn and earning a master’s degree in education in 1966. She returned later to work on her education doctorate, which she earned in 1975.
Not only was she the first African-American to receive a degree from university, but Matthews later became Auburn’s first African-American faculty member at the university, joining the College of Liberal Arts as a French and history instructor in 1972. She also taught at the then-Tuskegee Institute.
