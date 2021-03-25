Nielsen settles lawsuit with Black executive
Nielsen Holdings has settled a racial discrimination lawsuit months after a longtime Black executive, Cheryl Grace, accused the global data and measurement company of fostering a racially hostile work environment.
As part of the agreement, both sides were not allowed to disclose the terms.
However, on March 18, Grace on social media announced her resignation from Nielsen and the launch of Powerful Penny, her own executive coaching and consulting firm.
Nielsen’s settlement with Grace ended a national protest by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Nielsen was accused of racial bias in promoting and keeping Black executives, based on Grace’s lawsuit. The SCLC launched a campaign to diversify America’s corporate boardrooms and executive ranks. “This is a breakthrough moment,” SCLC President and CEO Dr. Charles Steele said.
— Chicago Crusader
Maryland governor signs $577M HBCU settlement bill
BOWIE, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed legislation on Wednesday to settle a 15-year-old federal lawsuit relating to underfunding at the state's four historically Black colleges and universities for $577 million over a decade.
Hogan, lawmakers and school officials described it as a landmark in addressing historic inequities in funding for the schools.
"We finally got to this day," Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, a Democrat and the state's first Black speaker who sponsored the bill, said to applause at Bowie State University, adding that she is a sister and a mother to HBCU graduates.
The funds in the settlement will be used for scholarships and financial aid support services, as well as faculty recruitment and development. The money also could be used to expand and improve existing academic programs, including online programs, as well as the development and implementation of new academic programs.
Aminta Breaux, president of Bowie State, said the extra funding will enable the colleges to stay competitive.
The measure, passed unanimously in the Senate and by an overwhelming majority in the House, would not begin payments until fiscal year 2023.
— The Associated Press
Oakland to give some families of color $500 a month
Like a growing number of cities, Oakland, Calif., has embraced the idea of giving monthly checks to some of its low-income residents — an early test for the idea of guaranteed income.
Federal lawmakers, too, have focused on a pandemic-era adaptation of that concept, in the form of stimulus checks that prompted drag-out debates in Congress following the sudden loss of millions of jobs nationwide.
Launching this spring and summer, the city's program will distribute $500 monthly payments to a group of randomly selected families for at least a year and a half. To qualify, families must have at least one child and make less than 50% of the area median — about $59,000 annually for a family of three. And they must be Black, Indigenous or otherwise identify as people of color.
The initiative, which will target 600 families, puts her city at the center of a growing discussion over no-strings-attached payments, a concept that dates back several decades — or even longer, according to some proponents — but that may be gaining steam this year like never before.
And Oakland, the birthplace of the Black Panther Party and a city that has long been ahead of the curve on racial equity, appears to be one of the first governments to use it to battle the racial wealth gap.
— The Washington Post
Tulsa Race Massacre gravesite to be exhumed
TULSA, Oklahoma — Researchers expect to begin exhumation of remains believed to be those of people killed in Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre in early June — perhaps a century to the day after they were interred — state archeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Tuesday.
“What we have been proposing is trying to aim for a starting date in early June,” she said during a Zoom meeting of the committee overseeing the search for unmarked burials from the 1921 massacre. “Many of our researchers who have been engaged up to this point will be available. Some will not. That’s one of the vagaries of trying to get a lot of individuals together.”
Deputy Mayor Amy Brown said the exhumation will require “additional archeological services” for which the city will issue a request for proposals later this week.
The city also likely will be issuing a request for proposals for DNA analysis services. The committee agreed Tuesday night to hear from an expert on the subject but appeared eager to go forward with testing the Oaklawn remains for genetic material.
— Tulsa World
With drivers confused, Atlantic City to redo BLM road paint
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Atlantic City says it will redo a Black Lives Matter tribute on a street because the original painting of those words across the entire road confused motorists who didn't know where to drive on it.
Instead, the words "Black Lives Matter" will be painted onto the repaved road in a manner that does not obscure lane divider markings, Mayor Marty Small said Thursday.
The City Council voted Wednesday night to spend $36,000 to repave the road, which police said had become so confusing to motorists that the city blocked it off at either end with barriers to prevent anyone from driving on it.
Acting Police Chief James Sarkos told the council Wednesday night that the mural violated state Department of Transportation regulations. He also said motorists had become confused while driving on it, to the point that police had to close the road to traffic to prevent accidents.
The road painting was a compromise that averted a potential confrontation between activists who wanted to paint the words "Black Lives Matter" on the famous Boardwalk, and city officials who would not allow it.
City Council member LaToya Dunston accused the city of wasting taxpayer dollars by painting the road without knowing the rules governing it.
— The Associated Press
Evanston, Illinois, approves the country's first reparations program for Black residents
Officials in the Chicago suburb of Evanston voted Monday to release the first batch of funds in a program offering reparations to Black residents whose families have felt the effects of decades of discriminatory housing practices, according to the Chicago Tribune and Evanston Now.
Alderman Robin Rue Simmons and the Evanston City Council developed plans to direct revenue from a 3% tax on legalized cannabis into assistance for home loans.
The first initiative of the $10 million plan is the Restorative Housing Reparations program that would distribute up to $25,000 for housing per eligible resident, with funding expected to come from the 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales, according to CNN affiliate WLS.
Evanston's plan comes as the national conversation on reparations is evolving. Last week, Amalgamated Bank became the first major American bank to endorse HR 40, a piece of legislation sponsored by US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee that creates a commission to develop reparation proposals for African Americans.
The debate over the feasibility of reparations for Black Americans is no longer a fringe issue. The bank also called for tangible remedies for African Americans and an explicit apology for slavery's foundation in today's economy.
— CNN
Manhattan is on track to have its first Black U.S. attorney
NEW YORK — Sen. Chuck Schumer will ask President Joe Biden to name Damian Williams as the next U.S. attorney in Manhattan, virtually ensuring that one of the most powerful and important federal prosecutor’s offices in the country will be led for the first time by a Black man, the senator’s office said on Tuesday.
Schumer’s request makes Williams the clear front-runner to become the next U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. When selecting judges and U.S. attorneys, presidents traditionally defer to their party’s senior lawmaker in each state, and the pick by Schumer, a Democrat, carries extra weight because he is also the Senate majority leader.
No Black prosecutor has ever led the famously independent and aggressive office, where Williams has been a prosecutor for nearly a decade. The office is known for handling some of the nation’s most complex and politically sensitive investigations, including some in recent years that touched on former President Donald Trump’s inner circle.
Schumer will also ask the White House to nominate two other Black lawyers to fill U.S. attorney posts in New York state, his office said: Breon S. Peace in Brooklyn, and Trini Ross in Buffalo. All three lawyers would have to be confirmed by the Senate.
— The New York Times
Black business women get $1.2M from Fifth Third
The Fifth Third Foundation today announced the recipients of $1.2 million in grants for Black, woman-owned businesses and the organizations that serve them through the Innovation Meets Main Street: Boosting Black, Woman-owned Businesses program, which was announced in September 2020.
The initiative was a partnership between Local Initiatives Support Corporation and the Association for Enterprise Opportunity and was completely powered by Fifth Third as a part of a larger $8.75 million pledge to support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know owning and operating a business creates wealth and a legacy,” said Randy Koporc, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bank (Georgia). “Yet Black-owned business owners often face challenges securing capital to start and maintain their business – even more so during these challenging times. This initiative couldn’t be more vital for Black business owners in Metro Atlanta. We are glad to have been a force behind this initiative.”
Through this program, LISC received $1 million from the Fifth Third Foundation, with $630,000 in grant funding awarded to 63 small businesses and $250,000 for an investment in the Fearless Fund, a venture capital firm that invests in businesses led by women of color. The remaining money is supporting the delivery of technical assistance. To date, over 60 Black women have received funding or technical assistance to help them remain open.
Additionally, AEO received $200,000 from the Fifth Third Foundation to provide business owners access to MainStreet RISE, a suite of critical tech-enabled tools and resources to keep businesses open and selling during and after the pandemic. Through a partnership with several industry partners, MainStreet RISE empowers entrepreneurs with capabilities that enable revenue generation, accounting and bookkeeping, marketing, and e-commerce. Valued at a total of $6,000, these services were offered free to small businesses. The funding also enabled AEO to launch the Small Business Resource Navigator, an online interactive tool that directs small businesses to local resources.
Innovation Meets Main Street fills a critical need in the economies of Black communities and for the small business community. Studies show that percent of Black-owned businesses have been shuttered during the pandemic.
— Atlanta Tribune
