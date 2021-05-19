Val Demings to challenge Rubio in Senate race
WASHINGTON — Florida Rep. Val Demings is planning to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio next year, giving Democrats a boost in a competitive race that could be among a handful that determine control of the Senate, according to two people with knowledge of the plans.
The move ends mounting speculation over the Orlando congresswoman’s political future. She had been considering a run for governor in Florida but may have faced a divisive primary against Rep. Charlie Crist, who has already joined that race. In focusing on the Senate instead, Demings could quickly become a front-runner among Democrats and tap into a national network of fundraisers to help finance what will likely be an expensive campaign.
First elected to Congress in 2016, the national profile for the 64-year-old Demings has rapidly expanded. She was an impeachment manager during the first trial against President Donald Trump and was considered a leading contender to be Joe Biden’s running mate. As the first female police chief in Orlando, she is particularly appealing to some Democrats for her experience as a Black woman with a background in law enforcement.
App aims to be Green Book for LGBTQ+ people of colorDecades ago, the Green Book allowed Black Americans to safely navigate a violently segregated country. On Monday, that concept was reimagined with the launch of the Lavender Book.
The Lavender Book, a crowdsourced app created by the National Black Justice Coalition and Out In Tech, aims to record safe spaces for LGBTQ+ people of color.
“Finding safe, supportive, responsive environments can be a tall order for Black and African diasporic LGBTQ+/SGL people. We created Lavender Book to serve our BIPOC LGBTQ+ community in a time where anti-discrimination efforts and safety cannot be taken for granted,” said David Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition, in a statement.
The app allows users to narrow down places through various filters — such as whether American Sign Language is spoken, gender-neutral restrooms are available or if there’s a wheelchair ramp on site.
Texas hires 1st Black director of Longhorn marching bandAUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas has hired the first Black director of the Longhorn marching band one month after it announced the band will be required to perform “The Eyes of Texas” school song that has drawn sharp criticism over racist elements in its past.
Cliff Croomes, assistant director of bands at LSU, will take over the Longhorn Band at his alma mater starting June 1, Texas announced Wednesday. He replaces Scott Hanna, who had been in the role since 2015. Croomes is the 15th director of the band that was founded in 1900.
Croomes inherits an ongoing controversy over the decision to keep playing the school song. A group of Texas athletes and students last summer called for the song to be dropped amid racial injustice protests after the killing of George Floyd. School President Jay Hartzell, backed by the Board of Regents, said the song would stay. Some band members had reportedly refused to play it.
Juneteenth recognized as a paid holiday in Miami-DadeMiami-Dade County commissioners approved Juneteenth as an official paid holiday, following in the footsteps of South Miami and North Miami Beach, among others.
Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day, is the annual celebration of the emancipation of enslaved Americans during the U.S. Civil War.
While Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19, that day falls on a Saturday in 2021, so the holiday in Miami-Dade will be Monday, June 21.
Previously approved legislation established Juneteenth as a holiday only for county employees who aren’t members of labor unions. The latest resolution authorizes labor negotiators to offer the holiday as an extra one this year, instead of waiting for the next round of contract negotiations.
Juneteenth will be the 12th paid holiday in a county government with more than 28,000 employees. County buildings close on those days and services are reduced.
USDA debt forgiveness could cost minority farmers moneyThree of the biggest U.S. banking groups want the U.S. Department of Agriculture to reconsider the terms of billions of dollars in planned debt relief for minority farmers, claiming it will cut into banks’ profits — and warn they may have to cut those same farmers off from future loans.
President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package passed in March includes $4 billion to help pay off farm loans for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers — a group that includes Black and other minority farmers, who have long faced discrimination from lenders and the USDA. The payments will cover up to 120% of outstanding debt for each farmer or rancher, according to the USDA.
In a joint letter addressed to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack last month, the American Bankers Association, the Independent Community Bankers of America and the National Rural Lenders Association say that banks will suffer “lost income” if the farm loans are paid off early. The banks say they will lose the interest they would have earned over the life of these long-term loans. The groups want the USDA to compensate banks for any lost income, the letter states.
The groups, which represent 52,000 bank locations, added: “If USDA does not compensate lenders for such disruptions or avoid sudden loan payoffs, the likely result will be less access to credit for those seeking USDA guaranteed loans in the future, including [socially disadvantaged] farmers/ranchers.”
Black softball player made to cut off her hair beadsNicole Pyles was standing near home plate with a bat on her shoulder last month when one of the umpires stopped her high school softball game.
If Pyles, 16, wanted to continue playing for her Durham, N.C., team, the umpire told her coach, she would have to take the beads out of her hair. The sophomore, who is Black, agreed. But some of the beads were wrapped so tightly around her braids, Pyles said, that her teammates had to cut them out.
“I felt embarrassed and I most definitely felt disrespected,” Pyles told the Southern Coalition for Social Justice this week.
Now, Pyles and her family, who described the incident as discriminatory, are asking her school district and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to enact policies ensuring no other Black student-athlete faces similar repercussions because of their hair.
The NCHSAA has sided with the umpire, citing a rule that forbids the use of plastic visors, bandannas and hair beads.
Durham Public Schools, which does not prohibit hair beads in the classroom, condemned the “culturally biased and problematic” ban on hair beads and called for the association to revise its hair policy.
NM education department mandates diversity course
SANTA FE, N.M. — Employees at the New Mexico Public Education Department are completing a three-hour diversity course as part of a plan to address a court order to improve services for students of different cultural, linguistic, and income backgrounds.
The virtual training was mandated for all 234 agency employees including Education Secretary Ryan Stewart, a spokeswoman said. Repeat sessions on Thursday and Friday were open to hundreds of teachers and school leaders outside the agency who signed up voluntarily.
“In my 21 years of doing this work, it is the first time for me that state employees in the education department have been required to attend,” said training leader Sharroky Hollie, a former school teacher.
Public Education Department spokeswoman Judy Robinson said the diversity training challenged stereotypes and helped participants identify biases.
New Mexico is trying to improve the way the education system serves Indigenous, low-income, and English language-learning students in part because of an ongoing court order to provide them with an adequate education.
Principal resigns amid racist language accusationsVANCOUVER, Wash. — A high school principal in Vancouver accused of favoritism and allowing racist language has resigned but will become a principal on special assignment within the same district.
Matt Johnson said this week in a statement that his resignation comes after “collaborative conversations with the district,” Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Johnson had led Mountain View High School since 2014 but had been on paid administrative leave almost two months.
Evergreen Public Schools District spokeswoman Gail Spolar said Johnson will be principal on special assignment during the next school year. Documents presented to the district’s school board show Johnson will resign from that job next summer.
Johnson’s resignation comes after records showed outside investigators had advised Mountain View to address an “undeniable perception” of favoritism among school staff and that it needed to “educate” staff on racist language.
Johnson faced a second investigation after he sent a staffwide email in April dismissing the allegations in the first investigation as not credible. The district could not provide an update this week on the status of that investigation.
