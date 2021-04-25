Official ousted after dispute with Black doctor
GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Greensboro City Council has ousted a white official who refused a black resident’s request to be addressed by her doctoral title during a televised meeting Tuesday night.
The incident Monday happened at the end of a four-hour Zoning Commission meeting in which Doctor Carrie Rosario, an associate professor at UNC Greensbroro expressed concerns about a development project near her home which lead to a tense exchange between her and Tony Collins, a member of the Greensboro Zoning Commission.
In Tuesday nights meeting Collins was removed from city council.
“It was a very disrespectful exchange between an important commissioner and a public citizen,” said City Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, who called for the vote to remove Collins, according to the news outlet. “That should never happen.”
Collins insisted that he was not trying to disrespect her.
Hightower told other members Collins was using his “white privilege” by continuously refusing Rosario’s request.
— CNN
Bar can be sued for attack on Black man, court says
DETROIT — A northern Michigan bar can be sued by a Black man who said he was twice attacked by a white customer because of his race, the state Court of Appeals said.
Employees at BS & Co., a bar in Wolverine in Cheboygan County, had a duty to call police but failed to act after Edward Tyson suffered the first punches, the court said Thursday.
Tyson said he was called a racial slur and slugged repeatedly by David Dawkins when he tried to pick up a pizza in 2015. He said he suffered frontal lobe brain damage and bleeding on the brain.
“A jury might also conclude that had Dawkins learned that the police were called after the first assault, he would not have felt emboldened to engage in the second assault,” the appeals court said.
The attacks occurred just outside the front door, but the appeals court said the location doesn’t change its conclusion.
— The Associated Press
Trump supports Walker in Senate GOP field in Georgia
Former President Donald Trump’s backing of football great Herschel Walker to run for the Georgia Senate seat has been enough to effectively freeze the GOP field in place — even though some Republicans privately worry the political neophyte might fizzle against Sen. Raphael Warnock in a high-stakes general election.
Warnock, who is running for a full six-year term next year after narrowly winning his seat in a special election in January, is a top target for Republicans. And with the backing of Trump and his closest allies, who believe that Walker is uniquely able to unite a party torn apart by their 2020 losses, prospective Republican candidates are signaling they are willing to sit out until the legendary athlete makes a decision.
Trump’s involvement in the Georgia primary underscores both his enduring influence among the conservative base and concerns among senior Republicans that his meddling in the 2022 midterms could turn off more moderate voters whose support the GOP needs to win back power on Capitol Hill.
— CNN
California officer faces charges in fatal shooting
A California police officer is facing multiple felony charges for the 2018 shooting death of a man during a slow-speed pursuit, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said in a Wednesday news release. The announcement came the same day local authorities released new body camera footage of a fatal shooting involving the same officer last month.
Danville police officer Andrew Hall shot Laudemer Arboleda nine times during the 2018 pursuit as Arboleda attempted to slowly maneuver his car between two police vehicles, the news release said.
“Officer Hall used unreasonable and unnecessary force when he responded to the in-progress traffic pursuit,” District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement. “Officer Hall’s actions underscore the need for a continued focus on de-escalation training and improved coordinated responses to individuals suffering from mental illness.”
Hall was charged with felony voluntary manslaughter and felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm for the 2018 shooting, according to the release.
— CNN
Black man paralyzed by Iowa officer awarded $8M
IOWA CITY, Iowa — An insurer for the City of Cedar Rapids will pay $8 million to a Black motorist who was paralyzed after a white police officer shot him during a 2016 traffic stop, the city announced Monday.
The payout will settle a long-running lawsuit brought by Jerime Mitchell, 42, over a shooting that had sparked protests and exposed tensions between Black residents and authorities in Iowa’s second largest city.
The resolution cancels a trial that had been scheduled to begin Tuesday. It’s the most expensive settlement over allegations of police misconduct in Iowa history.
Cedar Rapids had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars defending against the lawsuit and arguing that Officer Lucas Jones was legally justified in shooting Mitchell. A city spokeswoman said in a statement that it was prepared for trial but its insurer, States Insurance, had control over whether to settle under its policy and “determined settlement to be in the best interests of its insured, the city.”
The city admitted no wrongdoing and said its review determined Jones acted properly given the circumstances of the stop.
— The Associated Press
Bus driver out of job after racist remark to student
NEW ORLEANS — A white Louisiana school bus driver who made a racist remark to a Black student about the murder of George Floyd is out of a job after the child’s mother complained to school officials.
WWL-TV reported that 11-year-old Rashad Gabriel had a face mask below his nose and told a driver he was out of breath after running to catch a bus to Trist Middle School in St. Bernard Parish, located in metro New Orleans, on April 9.
“Since George Floyd, that’s what you all say, but I don’t see a knee on your neck,” the driver replied, according to the child’s mother, Rose Gabriel. Other children heard the statement, which also was captured on a video surveillance system on the vehicle.
The mother reported it, and School Superintendent Doris Voitier said the driver no longer works for the system.
— The Associated Press
Prominent donors back Va. state Sen. Jennifer McClellan’s bid
A prominent pair of liberal donors is urging fellow contributors to back Virginia Democrat Jennifer McClellan in an effort to catapult the state senator ahead in the crowded gubernatorial field of this year’s closely watched contest.
In a letter going to donors Thursday, and shared first with CNN, California husband-and-wife team Steve Phillips and Susan Sandler, ask their donor network to plow money into McClellan’s bid for the Democratic nomination — even as her rival, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, scoops up key endorsements and campaign cash.
If elected, McClellan would become the nation’s first Black female governor.
The issues McClellan has championed and the history-making potential of her candidacy could help spur Virginians of color to head to the polls, Phillips told CNN. In an increasingly diverse state, he said, “it’s important to have a person who meets the moment.”
McAuliffe’s “whole candidacy is about the past,” Phillips added. “Elections are about the future.”
— CNN
Racial equity meeting interrupted with racist slurs, images
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A person interrupted a video conference meeting of a racial equity task force in Fairfield, Connecticut with racist slurs, including some directed at Black members of the group, police said Friday.
They’re trying to identify the person who joined the Thursday evening meeting of the city’s Racial Equity and Justice Task Force shared their screen to show images of enslaved people in addition to making racist remarks.
It is being investigated as a potential hate crime, Fairfield Police chief Robert Kalamaras said. He said he plans to consult with federal and state law enforcement agencies during the investigation.
The task force was formed last year by the town to identify any racial inequalities and injustices in local government and recommend ways to address them. The meetings, which are held over Zoom, are open to the public.
— The Associated Press
Video shows Black soldiers harassed at Virginia restaurant
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A group of Black soldiers was recently harassed at a northern Virginia restaurant by a woman who used racist language, according to video of the incident that was shared widely on social media.
A Fort Belvoir public affairs spokesperson told Washington TV station WUSA that the woman initially offered to pay for the soldiers’ meal but later returned and claimed they had taken her money before using racist language toward the men.
The video also shows the woman threatening another person who tried to intervene.
The soldiers left the IHOP restaurant, returned to the base and reported the incident to their leadership, the station reported.
“A view of the video will show the Soldiers maintained their composure and military bearing throughout this shocking incident,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
In a statement, IHOP said the incident wasn’t reflective of its commitment to creating “a warm and hospitable dining experience for all guests.”
Elaine Baldwin, the mother of one of the men, told the station the video highlights the ongoing struggle against racism.
— The Associated Press
