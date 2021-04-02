7 Texas officers fired following death of Black jail inmate
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Seven officers involved in the in-custody death of a Black jail inmate in Texas whose family members say may have been suffering a mental health crisis have been fired, a sheriff said.
The detention officers violated sheriff's office policies and procedures leading up to the death of Marvin Scott III, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a news release Thursday. An eighth officer resigned.
Scott, 26, was arrested March 14 at an outlet mall in Allen on a marijuana possession charge, authorities have said. Allen officers took Scott to a hospital because he was reportedly acting erratically. Scott was released and police took him to the county jail.
While at the jail, Scott began to exhibit "some strange behavior," Skinner said at a March 19 news conference. Detention officers placed Scott on a restraint bed, used pepper spray and covered his face with a spit mask. Scott became unresponsive at some point and later was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Law enforcement's use of face coverings such as spit hoods on people — and the frequent reliance on police to respond to mental health emergencies — drew new attention last year following Daniel Prude's suffocation in Rochester, New York. The mesh coverings have been linked to other deaths.
In Texas, the Collin County medical examiner's office has not yet released a cause of death for Scott. The Texas Rangers were continuing to investigate Scott's death, according to Skinner's statement.
Family members have said that Scott had schizophrenia and may have been suffering a mental health crisis. Scott's family has hired a forensic pathologist to conduct an independent autopsy.
Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt, who is representing Scott's family, has said he thinks Scott was jailed for marijuana possession because he was Black and viewed as a criminal rather than as someone in crisis.
Names and races of the officers haven't been released.
A statement Thursday by Merritt noted that Scott's funeral was Wednesday.
"Just one day after the funeral of Marvin Scott III, the Collin County Sheriff has fired seven detention officers in connection with his death," the statement said. "We are pleased with this decision and consider this progress."
The statement also asks that the fired officers "be arrested and brought to justice."
- The Associated Press
Black man killed by Virginia Beach police was brandishing gun
The Virginia Beach, Va., police officer who fatally shot a Black man on Friday night and a second officer told investigators that the man was brandishing a handgun at the time of the incident, the department said on Monday night.
The handgun was recovered at the scene of the slaying of Donovon Lynch, 25, of Virginia Beach, police said. A third witness told detectives that the former college football player had the gun in his possession earlier in the evening, police said.
Virginia Beach police said they would not discuss what led to the shooting.
The update came the same day Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, said he wanted an independent agency to investigate the shooting that occurred during a chaotic string of incidents that left two people dead and eight others wounded on Virginia Beach’s oceanfront on a balmy night.
Police said another Virginia Beach police officer was hit by a car during the shootings. The officer was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.
Police have charged three men with seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.
— The Washington Post
Black adviser quits UK government in wake of racism report
LONDON (AP) — The most senior Black adviser to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned, the government said Thursday, the day after a report on racial disparities concluded that Britain does not have a systemic problem with racism.
The government denied any link between the departure of Samuel Kasumu and the much-criticized report, which activists and academics have accused of ignoring the experiences of ethnic-minority Britons.
The prime minister’s office said Kasumu would leave his job as a special adviser for civil society and communities in May, as had “been his plan for several months.”
It denied the resignation was related to Wednesday’s publication of a report by the government-appointed Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, which concluded that Britain is not an institutionally racist country.
But Simon Woolley, a former government equalities adviser and a member of the U.K. House of Lords, said Kasumu’s exit was connected to the “grubby” and “divisive” report.
- The Associated Press
'Black Panther' director to create shows for Disney+ in new deal
Ryan Coogler, director of the 2018 Walt Disney Co. blockbuster "Black Panther," has signed a five-year deal to create TV shows for the company's flagship streaming service and other parts of its entertainment empire.
One of the new series will be set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, which was featured in "Black Panther." Disney will be working with Coogler's production company, Proximity Media.
"Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation," Bob Iger, Disney's executive chairman, said in a statement Monday.
Disney, like other media giants, has been pouring money into its streaming services as consumers shift to on-demand viewing at home. Disney+, launched a little more than a year ago, already has nearly 90 million subscribers worldwide. The company has in particular been investing in TV series tied to its film franchises, such as Star Wars and the Marvel comics characters.
Coogler, 34, rose to prominence with the 2013 independent film "Fruitvale Station," about a real-life police shooting in Oakland, Calif. "Black Panther" broke ground for big Hollywood superhero films by featuring a nearly all-Black cast. It took in $1.35 billion worldwide.
- The Washington Post
AARP Analysis Finds Nearly 11 Percent of Black Older Adults Lack Health Insurance
A new analysis from AARP’s Public Policy Institute finds that nearly half of older adults purchasing health insurance through the nongroup health insurance market faced unaffordable health coverage in 2019, compared to only 30 percent of younger adults.
As a result, a growing share of older adults remained uninsured: 9percent of all 50-64-year-olds, more than half of all older adults who don’t have access to job-based or public health coverage.
Prior to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), about one in five Black older adults was uninsured. That declined after the ACA was passed but has leveled off in recent years; 10.8percent of Black older adults did not have health insurance in 2019.
Lack of affordable coverage is one reason why many adults ages 50-64 remain uninsured.
AARP’s analysis found that in 2019, a 64-year-old earning slightly above the threshold to be eligible for premium subsidies under the ACA faced an average premium that was nearly 30 percent of their income.
Two recent policy changes could help older adults purchase affordable coverage.
A provision of the American Rescue Act caps the amount an individual pays for health insurance in the marketplace at 8.5percent of income for two years.
This provision goes into effect April 1, overlapping with a special enrollment period that allows people to purchase health insurance through the nongroup market until Aug. 15.
- The Washington Informer
N Carolina NAACP sues to have Confederate monument removed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina chapter of the NAACP filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking the removal of a Confederate monument which stands in front of a county courthouse where protests have been staged for several years and which intensified last year after the death of George Floyd.
Filed in Alamance County, the lawsuit names members of the Alamance County Board of Commissioners as defendants. Commission Chairman John Paisley didn’t immediately respond to an email request for comment Tuesday.
“Specifically, the monument exalts the causes of slavery, secession, and white supremacy. It causes particular pain to Black residents. And it wastes taxpayer dollars on security costs that will be unnecessary once the statue topped by an armed Confederate soldier is gone," the North Carolina NAACP said in a news release. "The monument stands illegally because the state constitution outlaws government action that denies equal protection, exhibits racial discrimination, and squanders public money."
The lawsuit alleges that county officials have refused to remove the monument from in front of the Alamance County Courthouse in Graham, which is 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Raleigh.
The Rev. William J. Barber II, former NAACP state chapter president, said the Alamance County monument and many others across the South were erected in the early 20th century — not in the aftermath of the Civil War — amid a time of lynchings of African Americans, as well as the formation of coalitions like the NAACP to combat racism.
- The Associated Press
District hires first Black principal since desegregation
PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — A school district in northern South Carolina has hired its first Black principal since the district desegregated decades ago.
The Greenville News reported Monday that Ashley Anderson-Murray has been the interim principal of Forest Acres Elementary School in Pickens County since December. On Friday the district announced that she would be the permanent principal.
"I'm really excited about today, this moment in time, but I'm more excited about what the future has to hold for our students," Anderson-Murray told the newspaper.
She said she was inspired to go into education by her first grade teacher and hopes to inspire children as well.
A spokesperson for the school district, John Eby, said the district has not had a Black principal since 1970 when schools were segregated by race although Black educators have filled other leadership positions such as assistant principals.
"It's historic and it's meaningful, and it's long overdue," Eby said.
Superintendent Danny Merck said in a statement that Anderson-Murray has done a good job taking up the principalship in the middle of the year and during a pandemic. The former principal, Darian Byrd, became the director of the state's virtual academy.
- The Associated Press
Virginia Supreme Court clears the way for Charlottesville to take down statue of Robert E. Lee
RICHMOND, Va. - The Supreme Court of Virginia has cleared the way for the city of Charlottesville to take down the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was the focus of 2017's deadly Unite the Right rally, and the ruling appears to open the door for statue removals throughout the state.
The Charlottesville City Council voted to take down both the Lee and a nearby statue of Stonewall Jackson shortly after the rally in which white supremacists defended Confederate iconography, with one of them driving his car through a crowd of counterprotesters and killing a young woman.
But several residents sued to prevent the statues from coming down. They argued that a state law passed in 1997 prohibited localities from removing Confederate war memorials.
A circuit court judge agreed and placed an injunction against any removal, even ordering the city to pay court costs.
The city appealed, and on Thursday the Supreme Court of Virginia ruled that the 1997 state statute applies only to monuments erected after the law was adopted.
That law provides authority for localities to create war memorials and monuments, and the prohibition on taking them down "only applies to monuments and memorials erected prospectively under that statute's grant of authority," the court wrote.
"The statute has no language which imposes regulation upon the movement or covering of war monuments and memorials erected before [the law] was enacted," the justices ruled.
The court found that Charlottesville is free to take down its statues, which were erected in the 1920s.
- The Washington Post
Black Leaders, City Condemns Anti-Asian Violence
After repeated incidents in Sacramento and across the nation, the Sacramento City Council and Mayor Darrell Steinberg unanimously approved a proposed resolution to condemn and combat anti-Asian hate, racism and violence.
The city’s resolution, drafted by Councilmember Mai Vang, garnered vocal support from a diverse coalition of elected officials, community leaders, faith leaders, business owners and individuals of all backgrounds.
After eight people, including six Asians, were killed in Atlanta last week, Sacramento’s Black community doubled down on the city’s efforts, opposing and rooting out anti-Asian racism and xenophobia in every aspect.
- The Sacramento Observer
