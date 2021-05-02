La. lawmaker mentions ‘the good’ of slavery
When a Louisiana lawmaker questioned state Rep. Ray Garofalo Jr., R, on the House floor on Tuesday over his bill to would ban schools and colleges from teaching “divisive concepts” about race and sex, Garofalo Jr. mentioned he didn’t “want to say anything I shouldn’t say.”
Moments later, though, the chamber erupted when the GOP lawmaker tried to give examples of how he would like to see the state’s teachers discuss slavery.
“If you are having a discussion on whatever the case may be, on slavery, then you can talk about everything dealing with slavery: the good, the bad, the ugly,” Garofalo Jr. said.
“There is no good to slavery though,” Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R, swiftly replied before the House burst into laughter.
Garofalo Jr. quickly walked back the comment, saying, “I didn’t mean to imply that. I don’t believe that and I know that’s not the case,” but that didn’t stop his statement from going viral on social media — and possibly helping to doom his bill.
— The Washington Post
Providence schools gets $3M
to boost teacher diversity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Providence public school system is getting a $3.1 million grant that will help it improve teacher diversity through a college loan repayment incentive program, officials said Monday.
The grant from the Rhode Island Foundation will enable the state’s largest school district to offer up to $25,000 in loan repayment incentives over the first three years of employment to new teachers who identify as Black, Asian, Indigenous, Latino or multi-racial.
About 80% of the district’s roughly 24,000 students are people of color while only about 20% of teachers are, foundation President and CEO Neil Steinberg said in a statement.
The Providence Public School District hopes to hire more than 125 teachers over the next five years through the program. The district typically hires about 175 new teachers a year.
— The Associated Press
Black woman picked to be
on powerful court bench
WASHINGTON — When Ketanji Brown Jackson was a student at Harvard, one of her classmates draped a Confederate battle flag outside his dorm window in the middle of Harvard Yard, the center of the university’s campus.
Jackson, who was active in the Black Students Association, helped plan rallies and circulate petitions to protest the university’s response, later joining calls to hire more faculty in the African American studies department. She wore black instead of the school’s crimson and white to an annual Harvard-Yale football game as part of a demonstration to “embarrass the university in front of the alumni,” Jackson told the local newspaper in 1990.
Three decades later, Jackson, who is President Joe Biden’s pick to replace Merrick Garland on the influential federal appeals court in Washington, recalled thinking it was unfair that in addition to being victimized and getting little support from the university, Black students missed classes and “could not just be regular students” while protesting the flag display.
Jackson recounted the story in one of many speeches she has given in recent years to law students and young professionals of color to illuminate how she has quickly negotiated a path that very few Black women in America have.
If Jackson is confirmed by the Senate to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, she would join just five other Black women out of 286 judges currently sitting on a federal appeals court bench — often a proving ground for the Supreme Court. Biden’s nominee for the Chicago-based appeals court, Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, would bring the total number to seven if both women are confirmed.
— The Washington Post
Town agrees to pay $137K
to Black former lawmaker
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The town of Bennington has agreed to pay the family of a Black former state lawmaker $137,000 and to issue a public apology over complaints that the Bennington Police Department did not adequately investigate online and other racially motivated harassment.
The select board unanimously approved the settlement agreement concerning the complaint to the Human Rights Commission from Kiah Morris and her family, the Bennington Banner reported Thursday.
In 2018, Morris, who was the only Black woman in the Legislature, resigned after receiving what she said were online and other racial threats. After an investigation by state police, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Morris was a victim of racial harassment but that there was insufficient evidence to charge anyone. The family has since sold their home and moved out of Bennington.
“No one in Bennington should feel unsafe or unprotected,” said Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins during a meeting. She said its clear that Morris, James Lawton and their son “felt unsafe and unprotected by the town of Bennington. We have to do better by all persons who live in, work in or travel through the town of Bennington irrespective of color, race, religion and other categories as protected by the law.”
— The Associated Press
Woodrow Wilson High School name change proposal under fire
As monuments of Confederate leaders from the past continue to be removed from parks and neighborhood squares, many wonder if their removal will truly enhance or simply inhibit our understanding of and the truth about America’s often troubled history.
But it’s not just statues that stand to be sequestered to local storage facilities as efforts have increased to change the monikers of public schools with the names of men and women who better represent our nation’s diverse community.
As an example, D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee recently announced his proposal to rename Woodrow Wilson High School in Northwest in honor of August Wilson, the 20th-century playwright most known for chronicling the African American experience.
The proposal, which will soon be discussed among D.C. council members, has incurred the ire of Wilson alumni and community members who’ve expressed skepticism about the legitimacy of the selection and DCPS’ sincerity about denouncing former President Woodrow Wilson’s racist legacy.
— The Washington Informer
Walmart boosts Black corporate officers back near 2015 level
Walmart Inc. has increased the ranks of its Black corporate officers in recent months as part of its broader effort to address racial inequities, bringing representation back near where it stood in 2015.
The nation’s biggest private employer said employees who identify as Black now account for 8.4% of corporate officers in the U.S., which includes vice presidents and above. That compares with 6.9% in a report released in the middle of last year, representing a sharp rise for such a massive workforce in a short period of time. That figure had previously been as high as 8.7% in 2015, only to dissipate in the back half of the decade.
The diversity report illustrates Walmart’s progress — and sometimes lack thereof — in addressing the absence of Black faces in senior leadership, especially when more than one in five Walmart staffers are African American. Over the past decade, women — particularly white women — have made notable progress advancing up Walmart’s corporate ladder, helped by programs designed specifically for them. The share of women officers in the U.S. expanded to 32.8%, up more than two percentage points from the midyear report.
Hiring did get more inclusive at Walmart last year, with people of color comprising 55% of new hires in the U.S. Black workers made up 28.1% of new hires, a slight uptick from the midyear report.
It takes a lot to move the needle inside Walmart’s 1.6 million-person U.S. workforce, which is 21% Black overall. Walmart has appointed Black executives to some high-profile roles recently, such as Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of health and wellness.
— The Washington Post
Slashed tires at homes with BLM yard signs possibly linked
SACRAMENTO, California — Sacramento police are investigating several recent vandalisms and whether those vandalisms are tied to homes displaying Black Lives Matter signs.
The vandalisms have occurred in and around the Elmhurst neighborhood.
Jason Dillard lives nearby and was hit by vandals sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
“I came out, and I’m getting ready to put my tools in my car, and I go to unlock it and I feel like I’m a little taller than my car,” Dillard explained.
He soon realized the reason for that: Two flat tires on the driver’s side of his SUV along with a third tire on the passenger side. Right then he knew somebody had slashed his tires.
Dillard and his family believe it might have something to do with a yard sign they’ve displayed near their front porch for nearly a year. It’s a sign that reads “Black Lives Matter #wereinthistogether.”
Neighbors have sounded off on community social media pages for the area in recent weeks, indicating they had their tires slashed, and that they, too, display BLM signs in their yards.
KCRA 3 has learned of at least three other vandalism victims dating back to January.
In a statement to KCRA 3, police said: “The Sacramento Police Department is aware of multiple vandalisms that have occurred in the Elmhurst neighborhood. A detective has been assigned to determine if there is any connection between these vandalisms. The Sacramento Police Department urges the community to report any suspicious activities in the area.”
— KCRA
