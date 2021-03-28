U. of Richmond erupts over building names
The racial reckoning sweeping higher education has taken an unusual turn at the University of Richmond. While other schools are expunging from campus buildings the names of figures from the past who promoted White supremacy, Richmond’s leadership in two cases is preserving them.
The Virginia university’s board of trustees decided in February, and reaffirmed this month, that a pair of campus buildings will continue to bear the names of two of its 19th- and 20th-century leaders with ties to slavery and segregation. The decision has sparked an uproar among students and faculty.
The leaders in question were the Rev. Robert Ryland, an enslaver who was the school’s founding president, and Douglas Southall Freeman, who advocated racial segregation and eugenics and was a prominent university trustee.
Explaining the decision, Richmond’s trustees and president said keeping the names of Ryland and Freeman will help the campus tell its full and often painful history with slavery and segregation. But many students and faculty say the two names are antithetical to the values of diversity and inclusion and must be removed.
— The Washington Post
Baylor suggests changing ties linked to slavery
WACO, Texas — A commission tasked with examining Baylor University’s historical connections to slavery and racism recommends changing the names of some campus buildings and relocating some statues, but giving a pass to the school’s slave-owning founder, according to a report released by the school’s board of regents.
The board commissioned the study last June when it passed a unanimous resolution acknowledging Baylor’s connection to slavery. It accepted the commission’s report at its meeting last month and charged university leaders with developing an action plan based on the recommendations.
The board’s chair, Mark Rountree, wrote in a letter to the university community Tuesday that the board is committed to presenting a more complete history of the university but “will continue to recognize Judge R.E.B. Baylor for the founding of Baylor University,” the Texas Tribune reported.
The report also recommends renaming several campus buildings, removing other statues, and even relocating university bells, which were used to mark slaves’ workdays.
— The Associated Press
Black Press Week draws congress members
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) and Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Pa.) praised President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and urged African Americans to get vaccinated.
“Protect your children and your grandchildren, protect those who you come in contact with,” Clyburn said during the annual National Newspaper Publishers Association Fund’s (NNPAF) Black Press Week.
He noted that some would experience side effects of some sort, but each of the three vaccines offers a 95 percent rate of effectiveness.
Black Press Week began opened with an enthusiastic welcome from NNPAF Chair and Marshall Broadcasting Group CEO Pluria Marshall Jr., who introduced the theme, “Black Business Challenges, Responsibilities and Opportunities Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic.”
— The Washington Informer
‘Sesame Street’ introduces two new Black characters
It’s not unusual in American conversations on race for somebody to proclaim, “I don’t see color,” as his or her own personal credo on the matter.
In “not seeing color” in others, what that person may be saying is that they’d rather not deal with the issue of race at all. Or worse, that skin color should be undervalued or even disqualified as part of who someone is.
It’s this kind of thinking that “Sesame Street” confronts head-on in its “Coming Together” initiative, including the “The ABCs of Racial Literacy,” which openly discusses the kinds of things saying “I don’t see color” avoids.
Those matters arise with the show’s two new Muppet characters: Wesley Walker and his father, Elijah. Both are African American human, or humanoid, Muppets. They are conceived to answer any and all questions about what racial difference means; in other words, what makes a Black person a Black person.
Throughout its 52-year history, “Sesame Street” has handled issues like hunger, addiction and grief with insight — and when necessary, delicacy. It has also broken ground in introducing recurring characters with autism and characters of different ethnicities.
— CNN
Jacob Blake files excessive force lawsuit against officer
MILWAUKEE — A Black man who was paralyzed after he was shot in the back by a white police officer in southeastern Wisconsin filed a civil lawsuit Thursday accusing the officer of excessive force.
Jacob Blake Jr. was shot by Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey in August while Blake was about to get into an SUV during a domestic dispute. Blake’s federal complaint against Sheskey, the only defendant, is seeking unspecified damages.
The shooting of Blake, captured on bystander video, turned the nation’s spotlight on Wisconsin during a summer marked by protests over police brutality and racism. It happened three months after George Floyd died while being restrained by police officers in Minneapolis. The white officer charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s killing is currently on trial.
Sheskey told investigators that he feared for his own safety so he opened fire. A Wisconsin prosecutor declined to file criminal charges against Sheskey, concluding he couldn’t disprove the officer’s contention that he acted in self-defense because he thought the man would stab him.
Court documents do not list an attorney for Sheskey.
— The Associated Press
Black business women get $1.2M from Fifth Third
The Fifth Third Foundation today announced the recipients of $1.2 million in grants for Black, woman-owned businesses and the organizations that serve them through the Innovation Meets Main Street: Boosting Black, Woman-owned Businesses program, which was announced in September 2020.
The initiative was a partnership between Local Initiatives Support Corporation and the Association for Enterprise Opportunity and was completely powered by Fifth Third as a part of a larger $8.75 million pledge to support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know owning and operating a business creates wealth and a legacy,” said Randy Koporc, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bank (Georgia). “Yet Black-owned business owners often face challenges securing capital to start and maintain their business – even more so during these challenging times. This initiative couldn’t be more vital for Black business owners in Metro Atlanta. We are glad to have been a force behind this initiative.”
— Atlanta Tribune
Through this program, LISC received $1 million from the Fifth Third Foundation, with $630,000 in grant funding awarded to 63 small businesses and $250,000 for an investment in the Fearless Fund, a venture capital firm that invests in businesses led by women of color. The remaining money is supporting the delivery of technical assistance. To date, over 60 Black women have received funding or technical assistance to help them remain open.
Additionally, AEO received $200,000 from the Fifth Third Foundation to provide business owners access to MainStreet RISE, a suite of critical tech-enabled tools and resources to keep businesses open and selling during and after the pandemic. Through a partnership with several industry partners, MainStreet RISE empowers entrepreneurs with capabilities that enable revenue generation, accounting and bookkeeping, marketing, and e-commerce. Valued at a total of $6,000, these services were offered free to small businesses. The funding also enabled AEO to launch the Small Business Resource Navigator, an online interactive tool that directs small businesses to local resources.
Innovation Meets Main Street fills a critical need in the economies of Black communities and for the small business community. Studies show that percent of Black-owned businesses have been shuttered during the pandemic.
— Atlanta Tribune
