When Ralph Yarl rang the doorbell of Andrew Lester's Kansas City, Missouri, home by mistake last week, the 84-year-old white man told police that he was "scared to death."

The Black teenager was looking for his two siblings who were playing at a friend's house. Instead, he arrived at Lester's door — one block off course. No words were exchanged, Lester told police, before he lifted his .32-caliber revolver and shot through a glass door at Yarl, hitting him in the head and arm.

The Washington Post

