When a Warsaw, Va., councilman wore blackface to look more like an Eddie Murphy character, he did so only out of "love" and "respect," he wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post.
Faron Hamblin, one of seven members on the Warsaw town council, posted a photo of himself dressed up as a singer in a fictional band called Sexual Chocolate from the 1988 film "Coming to America." The character, Randy Watson, is played by Murphy.
"I went out as the legendary Randy Watson tonight. Give it up for my band Sexual Chocolate," Hamblin, who is White, wrote in the Facebook caption of a photo of himself in a blue suit, curly wig and dark makeup, according to a screenshot captured by WWBT.
The post quickly prompted backlash from observers who accused Hamblin of racism, the news station reported. The councilman took down the photo and later wrote another Facebook post, explaining that "I never intended for this to be a racist issue," according to a screenshot of the post.
"Many saw it degrading, which I did not. I did it to show my love for the character and the movie," Hamblin wrote. "But since I'm white it's considered by some as offensive to dress as a black person . . . I think that's ridiculous! Especially when it's done to be a tribute to the character."
Hamblin added that Murphy portrayed a Jewish person in "Coming to America," and while it may have offended some people, Murphy did not mean any harm and the portrayal "showed his freedom of expression."
"Like Eddie, or Dave Chappelle I don't go around walking on eggshells," Hamblin wrote, adding that he posted the photo because "everyone should have freedom of expression."
Chappelle, a comedian, has faced ongoing criticism for his newest special, "The Closer." One of his jokes compares being transgender to wearing blackface.
Hamblin did not immediately respond to questions from The Washington Post late Sunday. In a letter to the Richmond County NAACP shared with Insider, Hamblin apologized, explaining that he took down his Facebook statement because "it was in my personal best interest and the community's best interest to remove the post in order for all parties involved to move forward and to learn from this incident."
"In both my personal and professional life, I have always been a friend and ally to the black community and will use this as a learning opportunity to move forward a better and more knowledgeable person," he added.
Blackface began in the mid-19th century as a way to lampoon enslaved Black people. White performers would paint their faces with shoe polish, dress in ragged clothing and perform in minstrel shows that portrayed Black people disparagingly. Although minstrel shows faded from the mainstream, some White people have continued darkening their skin to dress up as Black people.
Hamblin is only the latest Virginia official to be criticized for wearing blackface. In February 2019, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, D, faced calls for his resignation after a photo surfaced from his page in a 1984 medical school yearbook. It showed a person wearing blackface, standing alongside another person wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe. Northam first admitted to being in the photo, and then denied it. But he confessed to having worn blackface to dress up as Michael Jackson in a 1984 dance contest.
Also in 2019, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring admitted to wearing blackface when he dressed up as rapper Kurtis Blow during a party in 1980.
Numerous celebrities - including Jimmy Kimmel, Ted Danson and Robert Downey Jr. - have been criticized for wearing blackface during shows and in movies. In 2019, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came under fire for a 2001 photo that showed him wearing dark makeup at an "Arabian Nights"-themed party.
Reacting to Hamblin's costume and subsequent remarks, Andrea Simpson, a political science professor at the University of Richmond, told WWBT that people do not need to change their skin color to dress up like their favorite characters or celebrities.
If people do not know the history of blackface and minstrelsy, wearing blackface may seem "fun" and "harmless," she said. "But in doing that, we're actually hurting people."
