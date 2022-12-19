CENTRAL PARK FIVE GATE 2

An entry point to Central Park where the "Gate of the Exonerated" will be inscribed on the adjoining stone wall, in New York, Dec. 5, 2022. The renamed gate will honor the five men who were wrongfully convicted in the Central Park jogger case, a crime that led to a national conversation about racial injustice. (Flo Ngala/The New York Times)

 FLO NGALA

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.