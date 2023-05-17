Otis Taylor

74-year-old musician Otis Taylor, center, gets his Denver high school diploma decades after being expelled for his hair.

DENVER, Colorado -- A musician who was expelled from a Denver high school over 50 years ago received his diploma. Otis Taylor was kicked out of Manual High School in 1966 because of his hair. This was decades before laws ending racial hair discrimination. Denver Public Schools wanted to right a wrong.

It's been decades since Otis Taylor roamed the halls at Manual High School. He remembers loving shop and art class. He remembers being on the gymnastics team. He remembers the day Kennedy was shot. He doesn't remember that much about the day he was expelled.

