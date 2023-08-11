Michael Jenkins

The incident came to light after the two men, Michael Jenkins (pictured) and Eddie Parker, filed a federal civil lawsuit.

Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers have pleaded guilty to charges related to the torture of two Black men, US Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Darren LaMarca said in a Thursday news conference.

The announcement comes after federal charges were filed against the former law enforcement officers, who “called themselves ‘The Goon Squad’ because of their willingness to use excessive force and not to report it,” according to a federal charging document.

