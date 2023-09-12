Tyre Nichols

The five former Memphis Police Department officers charged with the killing of Tyre Nichols make a court appearance at Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday. The judge will consider which records should be released to the public as part of the highly-publicized case that intensified calls for police reform in the U.S. — Commercial Appeal Photo/Chris Day

 Chris Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five former Memphis police officers were charged Tuesday with federal civil rights violations in the beating death of Tyre Nichols as they continue to fight second-degree murder charges in state courts arising from the killing.

Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin and Justin Smith were indicted in U.S. District Court in Memphis. The four-count indictment charges them with deprivation of rights under the color of law through excessive force and failure to intervene, and through deliberate indifference; conspiracy to witness tampering; and obstruction of justice through witness tampering.

The Associated Press

