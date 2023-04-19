Two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder in the deadly rampage Saturday night in downtown Dadeville that left four people dead and at least 15 teenagers wounded, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Wednesday.

The suspects -- Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee -- were arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of reckless murder each, he said.

CNN 

