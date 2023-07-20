Louisville Police Chief

FILE - Louisville Metro Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel speaks to reporters during a news conference in Louisville, Ky., April 10, 2023. On Thursday, July 20, Gwinn-Villaroel, the city’s former interim chief, was named chief, becoming the first Black woman to serve as the city’s full-time chief. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

 Timothy D. Easley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's new police chief will be the first Black woman to lead the embattled department full-time, bringing fresh hope to a force under a federal consent decree after years of scrutiny following the police shooting of Breonna Taylor in 2020.

Louisville interim police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is formally taking the job of new chief. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday that she was chosen after a nationwide search. The city has gone through several chiefs and interim leaders since the death of Taylor, a Black woman shot dead in a police raid gone awry.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.