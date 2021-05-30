Three officers charged in 2020 death of Manuel Ellis
Washington state's attorney general on Thursday filed felony charges against three police officers in connection with the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died in March 2020 in the custody of the Tacoma Police Department.
Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins have been charged with second-degree murder and Timothy Rankine is charged with first-degree manslaughter, according to charging documents.
It is the first time Washington's attorney general has criminally charged officers for the unlawful use of deadly force, according to a statement from Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
And it's the second time homicide charges have been filed in the state against law enforcement officers since Washingtonians adopted Initiative 940 in November 2018 -- a measure making it easier to prosecute police officers for negligent shootings.
It's unclear if the officers have legal representation.
The Tacoma Police Union, in a statement, called the prosecution "a politically motivated witch hunt" and the officers "fine public servants ... sacrificed at the altar of public sentiment."
— CNN
Black leaders decry sentence for man who targeted protesters
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Black leaders called Thursday for federal prosecutors to file hate crime charges after a judge gave a lenient sentence to a white Missouri man who stockpiled explosives meant to target the Black Lives Matter movement and other protesters.
Cameron Swoboda, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this month to three felony counts of unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of an illegal weapon. St. Charles County Circuit Judge Deborah Alessi suspended a seven-year sentence, gave Swoboda credit for 60 days served in jail, and placed him on probation for five years.
Police in June seized explosive material and emptied-out shotgun shells at Swoboda's apartment in St. Charles County, near St. Louis. Authorities also found six altered grenades, the makings of two pipe bombs and a claymore-style mine enhanced with BBs, all of which were hidden along a rural road.
Black leaders who spoke at a news conference in front of the St. Charles County Courthouse said that in 2015, two Black men were sent to prison for seven years for planning to bomb public buildings and police cars during protests that followed Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, Missouri. They questioned why Swoboda didn't get at least a similar sentence when he already had the weapons in hand at a time when racial injustice protests were common in the St. Louis region and elsewhere after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
— The Associated Press
Amazon construction site reopens after 8th noose found
Work was suspended for the second time in as many weeks after another noose — the eighth in a month — was discovered at an Amazon warehouse under construction in northern Connecticut.
The noose was found at the Windsor site on Wednesday, halting operations one day after work had resumed from an earlier shutdown. The discovery occurred after security was upgraded and a few hours before NAACP representatives arrived to interview workers about previous incidents.
"This is ridiculous," Scot X Esdaile, president of the Connecticut NAACP, told The Washington Post after a noose made of red rope was found Wednesday among yellow electrical cables. "We told them to take this seriously, and they're trying to water it down. This is pretty bad."
The site reopened Thursday, according to Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel. The company is offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps identify those responsible for the incidents, which investigators are treating as possible hate crimes.
— The Washington Post
A Black woman will serve on the Missouri Supreme Court
A Black woman will soon sit on Missouri's highest court for the first time.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson named Judge Robin Ransom to the state's Supreme Court on Monday, filling a vacancy created after Judge Laura Denvir Stith retired in March.
Ransom most recently served on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, a post that Parson appointed her to in 2019.
She previously spent a little over a decade as a circuit judge for the city of St. Louis and was a family court commissioner before that. She also has experience in the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney's office and public defender's office.
"I am proud and honored to name Judge Robin Ransom as the newest member of the state's highest court," Parson said in a statement.
— CNN
Woman in racist Central Park confrontation sues over firing
When a video went viral last May showing Amy Cooper falsely telling police that a Black birdwatcher in Central Park was threatening her life, she swiftly became a national symbol of White privilege, faced criminal charges and lost her job.
Manhattan prosecutors have since dropped the charges. Now she wants payback from her former employer.
Cooper this week sued investment firm Franklin Templeton, claiming the company did not perform a legitimate investigation before firing her and alleging that they falsely labeled her a racist as she became nationally known as "Central Park Karen."
"Franklin Templeton's alleged investigation and results provided legitimacy to the 'Karen' story, and appeared to provide justification for those who sought the destruction of the Plaintiff's life," says the lawsuit, which was filed in New York federal court on Tuesday and argues that she's the victim of racial discrimination.
In a statement to The Washington Post, a spokeswoman for Franklin Templeton said the company "responded appropriately" by firing Cooper.
"We believe the circumstances of the situation speak for themselves," the statement said. "We will defend against these baseless claims."
— The Washington Post
Burlington School District releases equity, inclusion report
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington School District released its annual report that measures equitable outcomes for students.
The Equity and Inclusion Data Report looks at whether there are disparities between student academic achievement and participation based on race, gender and socio-economic issues. The data shows that African American students, which make up 15% of the student population, are suspended at a higher rate, mychamplainvalley.com reported.
“Even though we have published this report for eight consecutive years and are making progress in some areas, we’re seeing that a lot of the same historical inequities persist,” said Henri Sparks, the district’s director of equity, in a written statement.
“I think it has a lot to do with bias, unconscious bias,” Sparks told the news station. “I think it has a lot to do with white supremacy culture, racism, and a lot of other contributing factors.”
Superintendent Tom Flanagan said students of color do better when they have teachers of color in their school experience.
— The Associated Press
African author pens children’s book about skin tones
Nonkululeko Kunene Adumentey was born in the Kingdom of Eswatini, a landlocked African nation that the world once knew as Swaziland.
A wife and mother of two young children, Adumentey calls her late father, Themba Micah Kunene, her hero. He inspired Adumentey’s passion for children and her will to celebrate children for their strength, voices, and diversity.
“My father was a man of humble beginnings who worked hard to provide for eight children,” stated Adumentey, adding that it was his unconditional love, wisdom and work ethic that inspired the core of her principles and life motto.
He also inspired her to appreciate the various skin tones found in Africans throughout the world.
That inspiration has led to Adumentey’s new children’s book, “I Celebrate My Skin,” a 38-page hardcover book that teaches young ones about the beauty of different skin colors.
It also teaches children why diversity matters.
Adumentey, whose name means “Freedom,” left Africa for Canada at the age of 16. She eventually migrated to the U.S. where she earned a master’s degree in Public Health at St. Louis University.
— The Washington Informer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.