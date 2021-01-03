Scars are reminders of the things that our bodies have gone through and survived. Every day for the past 19 years, when Termaine Hicks looks at the three bullet hole scars on his torso, he is not only reminded of the pain but also the decades of his life that were lost.
Last week, Hicks walked out of S.C.I. Phoenix penitentiary. He was exonerated after the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office conceded that the police officers involved in his case lied under oath to cover up shooting Hicks — who was innocent of any crime — in the back three times.
“For the past nineteen years, I’ve just been fighting to clear my name to bring the truth out of what actually happened on November 27, 2001 and it was a long, arduous journey,” Hicks said.
Hicks’ journey began in the early morning hours of that November day when a woman was attacked on her way to work. According to reports, someone grabbed her, dragged her into an alley and raped her at gunpoint.
According to Hicks, he heard a woman screaming as he passed the South Philadelphia alley and went to her aid. Police arrived at the scene misread the situation and erroneously presumed him to be the assailant, and shot him three times in the back.
The East Norriton native said his faith and determination helped him get through the nineteen years that he spent incarcerated.
“I knew the police were flat out lying,” he said. “There was nothing truthful to anything they said. I just had to get the truth out. I studied scripture. I did a lot of reading and writing. I did all healthy and positive [things] that kept me upbeat. These kept me focused,” he said.
Within seconds of Hicks stepping out of prison, it began to snow, It was as though Mother Nature knew the new beginning he was about to undertake and wanted to give him a blank canvas on which to paint his future.
“I’ll never forget walking out of those gates and the flurries coming down,” he said. “It was beautiful with two of my brothers there waiting for me. They’ve been there since day one. Words cannot describe how I felt at that moment.”
The 45 year-old wants to use some of the same tools that helped him survive his 19-year prison stay to transition to his next chapter in life.
“Eventually, I want to get back to writing,” Hicks said. “I’ve been putting my creative work down and we’ll see where it goes from there because I love to write and have a ton of ideas. I wrote some stuff. I’m looking forward to writing more. That’s what 2021 looks like to me.”
Vanessa Potkin, who’s been working with Hicks as part of the Innocence Project — a nonprofit legal organization that is committed to exonerating individuals who it claims have been wrongly convicted — said she wouldn’t be surprised if one day his story gets told on Broadway.
“You know with COVID, Broadway went dark, but the hope is that when it comes back — and now that Termaine’s out — one day, that’s where his plays will be,” Potkin said.
Hicks said he doesn’t know exactly what the new year will entail but knows he will go into it the same way that he has approached the last 19 years — being true to himself.
“99 percent of the time, I’m in the present moment,” Hicks said. “I don’t worry about the future because it hasn’t happened yet. And I don’t look back to the past because it’s done and over.
“I see myself as being the man that I am today but hopefully 10 times better. I want to be better each and every day of my life. I want to be very successful in whatever I’m doing, whether it be playwriting, screenplay writing or directing. That’s what I want to do.”
