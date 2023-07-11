Georgia Election Investigation

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in Atlanta. A new grand jury being seated this week in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Willis has been investigating since shortly after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to ask him to find just enough votes to beat Democrat Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

 Brynn Anderson

ATLANTA — A grand jury being seated Tuesday in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his Republican allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating since shortly after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early 2021 and suggested the state's top elections official could help him "find 11,780 votes," just enough needed to beat Democrat Joe Biden.

The Associated Press 

