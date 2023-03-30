FILE - In this image taken from a nearly 18-minute video taken by a California Highway Patrol sergeant, Edward Bronstein, 38, is taken into custody by CHP officers on March 31, 2020, following a traffic stop in Los Angeles. Prosecutors on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, charged seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2020 in-custody death of Edward Bronstein, who screamed "I can't breathe" while multiple officers restrained him as they tried to take a blood sample. (California Highway Patrol via AP, File)